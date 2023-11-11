Hibiscus Restaurant & Bar 124-18 101ave
Takeout
Appetizer
- Chicken Wings$11.95
- Hot Wings$11.95
- Jerk Chicken$12.95
- Cha chi Ki Chicken$11.95
- Spicy Garlic Chicken$13.95
- General Tso's Chicken$13.95
- Half Fried Chicken$9.95
- Whole Fried Chicken$15.95
- Geera Chicken$12.95
- Chicken Balls$11.95
- Spicy Fried Gizzard$11.95
- Chicken in the Ruff$13.95
- Roast Duck$17.95
- Fried Chicken Wonton$10.95
- Steamed Chicken Wonton$10.95
- Fried Shrimp Wonton$12.95
- Steamed Shrimp Wonton$12.95
- Fried Snapper$15.95
- Fried Bangamary$12.95
- Fried Shark$13.95
- Fish & Chips$17.95
- Fish Cakes$12.95
- Fried Calamari$13.95
- Crispy Crab Bites$16.95
- Pepper Shrimp$15.95
- Coconut Shrimp$15.95
- Hot & Spicy Shrimp$15.95
- Ginger Shrimp$15.95
- Lap Chong$12.95
- Roast Pork$12.95
- Jerk Pork$13.95
- Bunjal Pork$13.95
- Geera Pork$13.95
- Lamb Black Pudding$14.95
- Beef Black Pudding$14.95
- Roast Lamb$14.95
- Ginger Lamb$14.96
- Pepper Steak$15.95
- French Fries$6.95
- Plantain Chips$6.95
- Dhal Puri Wrap with Mango Sour$6.95
- Boiled & Fried Chana$7.95
- Pholourie$5.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
- Chicken Platter$24.95
Fried chicken, chachi ki, chicken spicy, garlic chicken, jerk chicken with chips
- Seafood Platter$28.95
Calamari, hot & spicy shrimp, bangamary, fish cakes with chips
- Meat Platter$29.95
Roast pork, roast lamb, roast beef, fried chicken with chips
- Fried Shrimp$15.95
- Hibiscus Fry Chicken$13.95
Soups
- LG Chicken Foot Soup$13.95
- LG Chicken Wonton$11.95
- LG Cow Heel Soup$14.95
- LG Fish Broth Soup$13.95
- LG Mixed Wonton$12.95
- LG Shrimp Wonton$12.95
- LG Vegetable Soup$9.95
- SM Chicken Foot Soup$8.95
- SM Chicken Wonton$5.95
- SM Cow Heel Soup$7.95
- SM Fish Broth Soup$8.95
- SM Mixed Wonton$6.95
- SM Shrimp Wonton$7.95
- SM Vegetable Soup$5.95
Fried Rice
- Boneless Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
- General Tso's Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
- Hot & Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice$16.96
- House Special Fried Rice$17.95
Chicken, pork, beef & shrimp
- Jerk Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- Jerk Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Lamb Fried Rice$13.95
- Lap Chong Fried Rice$13.95
- Mixed Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken & pork
- Roast Beef Fried Rice$14.95
- Roast Duck Fried Rice$18.95
- Roast Pork Fried Rice$13.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
- Spicy Garlic Chicken Fried Rice$15.95
- Spicy Ginger Lamb Fried Rice$15.95
- Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
- Pepper Shrimp Fried Rice$16.95
Chow Mein & Lo Mein
- Jerk Pork$14.95
- Vegetable$10.96
- Chicken$12.95
- Jerk Chicken$14.95
- Boneless Chicken$12.95
- General Tso's Chicken$14.95
- Spicy Garlic Chicken$16.95
- Roast Duck$19.95
- Lap Chong$13.95
- Roast Pork$14.95
- Mixed$14.95
Chicken & pork
- House Special$17.95
Chicken, pork, beef & shrimp
- Roast Beef$14.95
- Lamb$15.95
- Spicy Ginger Lamb$15.95
- Shrimp$14.95
- Hot & Spicy Shrimp$16.95
- Pepper Shrimp$16.95
Vegetables
Chicken
Beef
Seafood
West Indian Corner
- Curry Chicken$13.95
- Stew Chicken$13.95
- Geera Chicken$17.95
- Curry Goat$14.95
- Curry Lamb$14.95
- Curry Duck$16.95
- Curry Beef$15.95
- Stew Beef$15.95
- Curry Snapper$17.95
- Stew Snapper$17.95
- Curry Bangamary$17.95
- Curry Shrimp$15.95
- Geera Pork$14.95
- Pachownie$17.95
- Lamb Pepperpot$17.95
- Chicken Cook Up$13.95
- Beef Cook Up$13.95
- Oxtail with Peas & Rice$18.95
- Dhall$2.95
- Roti$3.50
- Dhal Puri$3.50
- Brown Rice$3.95
- Bunjal Pork$14.95
- Curry Gailbaka$23.95
Kids Corner
Lamb
Pork
Lunch Specials-Takeout
Fried Rice Lunch Special
- Vegetable Fried Rice Lunch Special$6.95
- Chicken Fried Rice Lunch Special$7.95
- Shrimp Fried Rice Lunch Special$7.95
- Boneless Chicken Fried Rice Lunch Special$7.95
- Roast Beef Fried Rice Lunch Special$8.95
- Roast Pork Fried Rice Lunch Special$8.95
- Mixed (Chicken & Pork) Fried Rice Lunch Special$9.95
- House Special Fried Rice Lunch Special$11.95
- Jerk Chicken Fried Rice Lunch Special$9.95
Chow or Lo Mein Lunch Special
West Indian Lunch Specials
N/A Beverages
- Local Sorrel$4.50
- Mauby$4.50
- Coca-Cola$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Ginger Ale$3.95
- Dr Pepper$3.95
- Fanta$3.95
- Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$4.50
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Juice$3.95
- West Indian Soda$4.95
- Fruit Punch$5.95
- Coconut Water$5.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Takeout soda$1.00
- WestIndian Soda Takeout$2.00
- Water$2.95
- Frozen Punch$9.95
- Mango Daiquiri$9.95
- Guava Daiquiri$9.95
- Passion Fruit Daiquiri$9.95
- Watermelon Daiquiri$9.95
- Pina Colada$9.95
- Strawberry Daiquiri$9.95
Hibiscus Restaurant & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(718) 849-4225
Open now • Closes at 11:45PM