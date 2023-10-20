BBQ Classics

Chicken Breast Sandwich
$8.49

1/2 lb smoked chicken breast sandwich

Brisket Sandwich
$10.49

1/3 pound of tender and juicy beef smoked, sliced

Burnt Ends Sandwich
$9.49

1/3 pound of the point end of brisket smothered in sweet BBQ sauce

Mac Stack Sandwich
$10.49

1/3 pound of meat piled high with our signature mac & cheese.

Piglet
$6.49

1/4 lb pulled pork sandwich

Boss Hog
$8.49

1/2 lb pulled pork sandwich

Little Clucker
$6.49

1/4 lb smoked chicken breast sandwich

Pitmaster Plates

Wing Plate
$12.99

6 pc smoked wings, one side, corn bread, & soft drink

Nacho Plate
$15.99

Full Nacho with pork or chicken, 1 side, & soft drink

Sandwich Plate
$14.99

1 sandwich, one side, & soft drink

Rib Plate
$25.99

full rack, 2 sides & soft drink Full Rack = 12 bones

Two Meat Plate
$14.99

2 meats, 2 sides, cornbread, pickle spear, & soft drink

Three Meat Plate
$18.49

3 meats, 2 sides, cornbread, pickle spear, & soft drink

Savory Sides

Cajun Gumbo
$4.99

sausage and chicken with chunked green peppers, celery, onion

Potato Salad
$3.29

country style, mustard base

Smoked Baked Beans
$3.29
Smoked Baked Potato
$3.29

butter and sour cream

French Fries
$3.29
Heapin' Helpin' Family Size
$11.49

32oz - feeds 4

Bag of Chips
$1.99
Smoked Mac & Cheese
$3.29

cheesy, smoked to perfection, with bacon pieces

Cajun Coleslaw
$3.29

creamy cajun flavor

Everyday Favorites

Full Loaded Nachos
$10.49

Nacho Chips covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.

Fully Loaded Smoked Spud
$10.49

Smoked baked potato covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.

Half Loaded Nacho
$6.99

Nacho Chips covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.

Half Loaded Smoked Spud
$6.99

Smoked Potato cut in half covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.

Cubano Sandwich
$10.99
Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
$10.99

Signature Favorites

Chili Cheese Frank
$7.49
Loaded Nacho Fries
$10.49
Curly Dog Fries
$8.69
Chicken/Bacon/Ranch Fries
$10.59
Smokehouse BBQ Fries
$10.89
The Famous Curly Dog
$7.49
Plain Hot Dog
$3.29

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Pork
$14.99+
Smoked Chicken
$15.49+
Brisket
$18.59+
Burnt Ends
$17.99+

Weekly Specials

Half Rack Ribs
$11.50

fall off the bone tender, pork spare ribs

Full Ribs
$22.00

fall off the bone tender, pork spare ribs

Rib Tips
$8.50
Smoked Wings
$5.50+

Desserts

Whole Pie
$15.50
Smores Pie - slice
$3.50
Peanut Butter Pie - slice
$3.50
Key Lime Pie - slice
$3.50

Drinks

Powerade Zero Blue
$2.00
Monster Energy Drink
$3.50
Bottled Water
$1.75
Soft Drink
$2.25
Powerade Zero Red
$2.00

Catering

1 Meat & 2 Sides
$11.00

Choice of pork or chicken. Brisket and Burnt Ends will be $2.50/per person extra. Choice of 2 sides

2 Meats & 2 Sides
$12.00

Comes with Pork & Chicken. Can upgrade to brisket or Burnt Ends for $2.50/person. Choice of 2 sides

2 Meats & 3 Sides
$12.75

Comes with Pork & Chicken. Upgrade to Brisket or Burnt Ends for additional $2.50/person.

3 Meats & 3 Sides
$18.00

Choice of 3 meats & 3 sides

Send Me the Farm
$23.00

Comes with Pork, Chicken, Brisket, & Burnt Ends. Choose 4 sides of your choice.

Boxed Lunch Option
$10.50

Your choice of chicken or pork sandwich (1/4 pound), 1 side, and 1 bag of chips * Brisket or Burnt Ends are an additional $2.50/ person *

Nacho Bar Add On
$10.00
Burger Bar Add On
$11.00
Dessert Add On
$2.00+
Drink Add On Option
$2.00
Delivery Charge
$50.00
Service Charge (2 hours)
$200.00
Catering Kit Add On
$10.00+

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog
$5.50

6 inch all beef frank

Nachos & Cheese
$5.50

Regular nachos & cheese

Kids Sliders
$6.50

2 sliders with the choice of chicken or pork

Grilled Cheese
$5.50

Extras

Cornbread
$2.00
Xtra BBQ Sauce
$0.25+
Buns
$0.45
Extra/Add Cheese
$0.50+