Hickory Hillz BBQ 16021 US 31 North
BBQ Classics
1/2 lb smoked chicken breast sandwich
1/3 pound of tender and juicy beef smoked, sliced
1/3 pound of the point end of brisket smothered in sweet BBQ sauce
1/3 pound of meat piled high with our signature mac & cheese.
1/4 lb pulled pork sandwich
1/2 lb pulled pork sandwich
1/4 lb smoked chicken breast sandwich
Pitmaster Plates
6 pc smoked wings, one side, corn bread, & soft drink
Full Nacho with pork or chicken, 1 side, & soft drink
1 sandwich, one side, & soft drink
full rack, 2 sides & soft drink Full Rack = 12 bones
2 meats, 2 sides, cornbread, pickle spear, & soft drink
3 meats, 2 sides, cornbread, pickle spear, & soft drink
Savory Sides
sausage and chicken with chunked green peppers, celery, onion
country style, mustard base
butter and sour cream
32oz - feeds 4
cheesy, smoked to perfection, with bacon pieces
creamy cajun flavor
Everyday Favorites
Nacho Chips covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.
Smoked baked potato covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.
Smoked Potato cut in half covered in nacho cheese sauce topped with tomatoes, sour cream, & jalapenos. Comes with pulled pork or smoked chicken. Brisket or Burnt Ends $2.50 extra.
Signature Favorites
Weekly Specials
Desserts
Drinks
Catering
Choice of pork or chicken. Brisket and Burnt Ends will be $2.50/per person extra. Choice of 2 sides
Comes with Pork & Chicken. Can upgrade to brisket or Burnt Ends for $2.50/person. Choice of 2 sides
Comes with Pork & Chicken. Upgrade to Brisket or Burnt Ends for additional $2.50/person.
Choice of 3 meats & 3 sides
Comes with Pork, Chicken, Brisket, & Burnt Ends. Choose 4 sides of your choice.
Your choice of chicken or pork sandwich (1/4 pound), 1 side, and 1 bag of chips * Brisket or Burnt Ends are an additional $2.50/ person *