Popular Items

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Make a Sandwich

$6.99

Caprese Panini

$8.99

FOOD

Breakfast

The New Yorker

$4.99

Mr. Morningstar

$6.99

The HardCORE

$7.49

El Capitan

$8.99

The Wright Wrap

$6.49
The Lisa Lisa Wrap

The Lisa Lisa Wrap

$7.49
Southwestern

Southwestern

$7.49

Skinny B

$8.99

The Bright Egg

$7.49

FireBall

$6.49

Build Your Own Omelete

$9.49

Pancakes (3)

$7.99Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$6.99
French Toast

French Toast

$7.49Out of stock

Breakfast Platter

$6.99

2 Eggs On Toast

$3.49

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Sausage (1 Patty)

$2.99

Roll

$1.09

Bagel

$1.50

Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99Out of stock

Hardboiled Egg (1)

$1.50

Oatmeal

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Go Green Salads

Chopped Salad

$8.49

Tuscan Caesar Salad

$8.49

The Sassy Salad

$8.99

The Spicy Deal

$11.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$11.99

Simply Italian Salad

$11.99

Sante Fe Salad

$11.99

Oriental Salad

$11.99

The Cobb Salad

$11.99

Fresh Pressed

Buffalo Blast

$8.99
Orchard Turkey Panini

Orchard Turkey Panini

$10.49

Caprese Panini

$8.99

Smoked Turkey

$9.99

Reuben

$10.99
Steak Gorgonzola

Steak Gorgonzola

$11.99Out of stock
Mr. 305

Mr. 305

$9.99

Pressed Italian

$10.99
Chipotle Melt

Chipotle Melt

$9.99

Mega Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Average Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Brie Cheese

$7.49

Twisted Sister

$10.99

Beefy Cuban

$11.99

Eggplant Burrata

$11.99

That's a Wrap

Chicken Caesar

$8.99
Chicken Classic Wrap

Chicken Classic Wrap

$9.99

Oven Gold

$8.99

Mama Mia

$9.99

Beef Lovers

$10.99

The Pepper

$8.99
Athenian

Athenian

$9.99

Patriot

$10.99
Cee Cee

Cee Cee

$9.99

Blazin' Buffalo

$8.99

Honey Wrap

$8.99

Bang Bang

$10.99

Sandwich Central

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$9.99

Chicken Pesto

$9.99

TikTok Grinder

$10.99

Chicken Classic Sandwich

$9.99
The Katz Meow

The Katz Meow

$10.99
The Boxer

The Boxer

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

BLT

$5.99

Make a Sandwich

$6.99
Beefy Man

Beefy Man

$11.99

Truffle Shuffle

$10.99

The Knockout

$10.99

Parmwich

$10.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad (8oz)

$4.99

Scoop - Tuna Salad (16oz)

$7.99

Grill n' Chill

Char Grilled Burger

$9.99

Chicken Fingers (5pcs)

$7.99

Chicken Wings (5pcs)

$7.99

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99
Western Cowboy

Western Cowboy

$11.99
Spicy Blue

Spicy Blue

$11.99

Tex Mex Burger

$12.99

Dr. Praeger's Veggie Burger

$7.99

Serious Sides

Home Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Regular Fries

$3.99

Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Truffle Parmesan French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fresh Mozzarella Rounds (4 pcs)

$6.99

Lunch Specials

Duck Wrap Duck Wrap- Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens, Banana Peppers, Cheddar, Pickled Onions, CreamyvThai Chili

$11.99Out of stock

grilled chicken only

$3.99

Soup

Large Soup(32oz)

$6.99

Soup (16oz)

$3.99

DRINKS

Hot and Iced Beverages

Hot Coffee

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$1.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Cold Brew

$3.49+

Refill Coffee

$1.75

Bottled Beverages

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Fairlife Milk

$2.25

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$3.19

Tropicana Juice

$2.75

Just Tea

$3.00

Water

Poland Spring

$1.75

Essentia (Sm)

$2.25

Essential (Lg)

$3.00

Smart Water (24fl)

$2.50

Smart Water (33.8fl)

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Celcius

$3.25

SNACKS

Chips / Snacks

Chips (Dirty Chips, Popcorners)

$1.89

Utz Chips

$2.49

Kind Bar

$2.50

Sabaro Pretzel Cup

$3.00

Candy

$1.75

Nuts

$1.50

Peanuts

$1.25

Gum

$1.89

Pretzel Barrel (Rods/Bites)

$10.00

Utz pizza

$3.49

Baked Sweets

Jumbo Muffin

$3.00

Small Cookie

$0.50

Jumbo Stuffed Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00

Pie Slice

$4.00Out of stock