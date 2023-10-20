BEVERAGES

Vodka

99 Apples
$4.50
Crown Russe
$4.50
Pinnacle
$4.50
Well Vodka
$4.50
3 Olives
$5.50
Smirnoff
$5.50
Absolut
$5.95
Grey Goose
$6.50
Ketel One
$6.50
Stoli
$6.50
Tito's
$6.50
99 Apples ROCKS
$6.00
Crown Russe ROCKS
$6.00
Pinnacle ROCKS
$6.00
Well Vodka ROCKS
$6.00
3 Olives ROCKS
$7.00
Smirnoff ROCKS
$7.00
Absolut ROCKS
$7.45
Grey Goose ROCKS
$8.00
Ketel One ROCKS
$8.00
Stoli ROCKS
$8.00
Tito's ROCKS
$8.00
99 Apples DBL
$9.00
Crown Russe DBL
$9.00
Pinnacle DBL
$9.00
Well Vodka DBL
$9.00
3 Olives DBL
$11.00
Smirnoff DBL
$11.00
Absolut DBL
$11.45
Grey Goose DBL
$12.00
Ketel One DBL
$12.00
Stoli DBL
$12.00
Tito's DBL
$12.00

Gin

Well Gin
$4.50
Bombay Sapphire
$6.50
Hendricks
$6.50
Tanqueray
$6.50
Well Gin ROCKS
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire ROCKS
$8.00
Hendricks ROCKS
$8.00
Tanqueray ROCKS
$8.00
Well Gin DBL
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$12.00
Hendricks DBL
$12.00
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00

Rum

Well Rum
$4.50
Bacardi
$5.95
Captain Morgan
$5.95
Malibu Rum
$6.50
Meyers Rum
$6.50
Well Rum ROCKS
$6.00
Bacardi ROCKS
$7.45
Captain Morgan ROCKS
$7.45
Malibu Rum ROCKS
$8.00
Meyers Rum ROCKS
$8.00
Well Rum DBL
$9.00
Bacardi DBL
$11.45
Captain Morgan DBL
$11.45
Malibu Rum DBL
$12.00
Meyers Rum DBL
$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila
$4.50
Hornitos
$6.50
Jose Cuervo
$6.50
Don Julio
$6.95
Patron
$6.95
Well Tequila ROCKS
$6.00
Hornitos ROCKS
$8.00
Jose Cuervo ROCKS
$8.00
Don Julio ROCKS
$8.45
Patron ROCKS
$8.45
Well Tequila DBL
$9.00
Hornitos DBL
$12.00
Jose Cuervo DBL
$12.00
Don Julio DBL
$12.45
Patron DBL
$12.45

Whiskey/Bourbon

Woodford
$6.95
Wild Turkey
$6.50
Western Reserve
$6.95
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Watershed
$6.95
TX Bourbon
$6.95
Tullamore Dew
$6.50
Tin Cup
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Seagrams VO
$5.50
Rabbit Hole
$6.95
Oyo Whiskey
$6.50
Old Camp
$6.50
Middle Western
$6.95
Makers Mark
$6.95
Jim Beam
$6.50
Jameson
$6.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Heaven's Door
$6.95
Four Roses
$6.50
Fire Ball
$6.50
Famouse Grouse
$5.95
Crown Royal
$6.50
Carolina
$5.50
Canadian Club
$5.95
Bullet
$6.50
Black Velvet
$4.50
Bird Dog
$5.95
Basil Hayden
$6.95
Screwball
$5.50
Woodford ROCKS
$8.45
Wild Turkey ROCKS
$8.00
Western Reserve ROCKS
$8.45
Well Whiskey ROCKS
$6.00
Watershed ROCKS
$8.45
TX Bourbon ROCKS
$8.45
Tullamore Dew ROCKS
$8.00
Tin Cup ROCKS
$8.00
Southern Comfort ROCKS
$7.00
Seagrams VO ROCKS
$7.00
Rabbit Hole ROCKS
$8.45
Oyo Whiskey ROCKS
$8.00
Old Camp ROCKS
$8.00
Middle Western ROCKS
$8.45
Makers Mark ROCKS
$8.45
Jim Beam ROCKS
$8.00
Jameson ROCKS
$8.00
Jack Daniels ROCKS
$8.00
Heaven's Door ROCKS
$8.45
Four Roses ROCKS
$8.00
Fire Ball ROCKS
$8.00
Famouse Grouse ROCKS
$7.45
Crown Royal ROCKS
$8.00
Carolina ROCKS
$7.00
Canadian Club ROCKS
$7.45
Bullet ROCKS
$8.00
Black Velvet ROCKS
$6.00
Bird Dog ROCKS
$7.45
Basil Hayden ROCKS
$8.45
Screwball
$6.50
Woodford DBL
$12.45
Wild Turkey DBL
$12.00
Western Reserve DBL
$12.45
Well Whiskey DBL
$9.00
Watershed DBL
$12.45
TX Bourbon DBL
$12.45
Tullamore Dew DBL
$12.00
Tin Cup DBL
$12.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$11.00
Seagrams VO DBL
$11.00
Rabbit Hole DBL
$12.45
Oyo Whiskey DBL
$12.00
Old Camp DBL
$12.00
Middle Western DBL
$12.45
Makers Mark DBL
$12.45
Jim Beam DBL
$12.00
Jameson DBL
$12.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$12.00
Heaven's Door DBL
$12.45
Four Roses DBL
$12.00
Fire Ball DBL
$12.00
Famouse Grouse DBL
$11.45
Crown Royal DBL
$12.00
Carolina DBL
$11.00
Canadian Club DBL
$11.45
Bullet DBL
$12.00
Black Velvet DBL
$9.00
Bird Dog DBL
$11.45
Basil Hayden DBL
$12.45
Screwball
$7.50

Scotch

Balvenie
$13.75
Chivas Regal
$6.95
Dewars
$5.95
Glenlivet. 12
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$6.95
Lauders Scotch
$4.50
Macallen 12
$7.50
Well Scotch
$4.50
Balvenie ROCKS
$15.25
Chivas Regal ROCKS
$8.45
Dewars ROCKS
$7.45
Glenlivet. 12 ROCKS
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black ROCKS
$8.45
Lauders Scotch ROCKS
$6.00
Macallen 12 ROCKS
$9.00
Well Scotch ROCKS
$6.00
Balvenie DBL
$19.25
Chivas Regal DBL
$12.45
Dewars DBL
$11.45
Glenlivet. 12 DBL
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$12.45
Lauders Scotch DBL
$9.00
Macallen 12 DBL
$13.00
Well Scotch DBL
$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto
$5.50
Blue Curacao
$4.50
Campari
$6.50
Chambord
$6.50
Cointreau
$6.95
Crème de Cacao
$4.50
Crème de Menthe
$4.50
Drambuie
$6.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Grand Mainier
$6.50
Jagermeister
$5.95
Kahalua
$6.50
Licor 43
$6.50
Melon Liqour
$6.50
Peachtree
$4.50
Rumchata
$6.50
Schnapps
$4.50
Triple Sec
$4.50
Fire Ball 100ml
$4.00
Fire Ball 50ml
$2.50
Amaretto ROCKS
$7.00
Blue Curacao ROCKS
$6.00
Campari ROCKS
$8.00
Chambord ROCKS
$8.00
Cointreau ROCKS
$8.45
Crème de Cacao ROCKS
$6.00
Crème de Menthe ROCKS
$6.00
Drambuie ROCKS
$8.00
Frangelico ROCKS
$8.00
Grand Mainier ROCKS
$8.00
Jagermeister ROCKS
$7.45
Kahalua ROCKS
$8.00
Licor 43 ROCKS
$8.00
Melon Liqour ROCKS
$8.00
Peachtree ROCKS
$6.00
Rumchata ROCKS
$8.00
Schnapps ROCKS
$6.00
Triple Sec ROCKS
$6.00
Amaretto DBL
$11.00
Blue Curacao DBL
$9.00
Campari DBL
$12.00
Chambord DBL
$12.00
Cointreau DBL
$12.45
Crème de Cacao DBL
$9.00
Crème de Menthe DBL
$9.00
Drambuie DBL
$12.00
Frangelico DBL
$12.00
Grand Mainier DBL
$12.00
Jagermeister DBL
$11.45
Kahalua DBL
$12.00
Licor 43 DBL
$12.00
Melon Liqour DBL
$12.00
Peachtree DBL
$9.00
Rumchata DBL
$12.00
Schnapps DBL
$9.00
Triple Sec DBL
$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer
$1.00
Bottle Pop
$1.50
Can Pop
$1.00
Gatorade
$2.00
Water Bottle
$1.00
Tea
$1.00
Coffee
$1.00
Red Bull
$3.50
Pineapple Juice
$1.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary
$5.00

EATS

Clubhouse Menu

Bogie Burger
$7.95

1/3 pound beef burger on a toasted bun

Bratwurst
$4.95

Grilled and served on a toasted bun

Breaded Mushrooms
$5.50
Buffalo Wings
$11.95

6 wings with your choice of sauce

Cheese Sticks
$6.95

6 pieces

Chicken Sandwich
$8.95

Crispy or grilled chicken breast. Choice of BBQ or buffalo sauce

Chicken Tender Basket
$8.95

Four fried chicken tenders with your choice of waffle fries or fresh-cut fries

Chicken Tenders
$6.95

4 tenders with ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce

Crispy Chicken Salad
$10.50
Egg Rolls
$3.50
French Fries
$3.00

Fresh cut

Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.50
Ham and Cheese Sub
$5.95

Ham and choice of cheese

Italian Sub
$6.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and Italian dressing

Jalapeño Popper
$6.95

6 pieces

Jumbo Hotdog
$5.50

Beef frank, grilled and served on a toasted bun

Large Fish Sandwich
$8.25

Fried cod on a toasted bun

Large Salad
$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, Cheddar, and egg

Mac and Cheese Bites
$5.50

6 pieces

Onion Petals
$4.95

Served with special sauce

Philly Cheesesteak
$7.25

With provolone cheese, melted over pepper, and onions

Pizza Sub
$6.95

Pizza sauce, provolone, and pepperoni

Side Salad
$3.95

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, and Cheddar

Spring Rolls
$4.50
Turkey Burger
$7.95

1/3 pound beef burger on a toasted bun

Waffle Fries
$3.00

Seasoned

Wings
$11.95
Wrap with Crispy Chicken
$7.95

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing or buffalo sauce

Wrap with Grilled Chicken
$8.95

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing or buffalo sauce

Breakfast

Nine-Iron
$7.50

2 eggs any style, home fries, 2 sausage patties or 3 slices of bacon. Choice of toast.

B.E.L.T
$5.50
B.L.T
$4.75

bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toast

Biscuits with sausage gravy
$3.95+

1 biscuit or 2

Snacks/Candy

Candy
$1.50
Chips
$1.50

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco
$2.00
Chicken Taco
$2.00
Taco Salad
$5.00+
Quesadilla
$8.00

RED WINES

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

GL Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$28.00
Napa 2019 Obsidian
$46.00

Bottle

Napa 2018 Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00

Bottle

Napa 2019 Caymus
$110.00

Bottle

PINOT NOIR

GL Decoy Pinot Noir
$10.00
Decoy Pinot Noir BTL
$28.00

MERLOT

GL Hayes Ranch Merlot
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Merlot BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Merlot
$10.00
Decoy Merlot BTL
$28.00

OTHER REDS

GL Decoy Zinfandel
$10.00
Decoy Zinfandel BTL
$28.00
Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif
$45.00

Bottle

WHITE WINES

CHARDONNAY

GL Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Chardonnay
$10.00
Decoy Chardonnay BTL
$28.00
Duckhorn Chardonnay BTL
$45.00

Bottle

SAUVIGNON BLANC

GL Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Decoy Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$28.00

OTHER WHITES

GL Caposaldo, Moscatol
$8.00
Caposaldo, Moscatol BTL
$22.00
GL Pitule Moscato Di Asti
$8.00
Pitule Moscato Di Asti BTL
$22.00
Acinum Prosecco BTL
$45.00

Bottle

BEER

DOMESTIC

Natty Light
$2.00
Pabst BR
$2.00
Yuengling Light
$2.50
Yuengling
$2.50
Coors Light
$2.50
Michelob Ultra
$2.50
Miller Lite
$2.50
Bush Light
$2.50
Bud Light Orange
$2.50
Bud Light
$2.50
Budweiser
$2.50

SPECIALTY BEER

Corona
$3.50
Mystic Mama
$3.50
Jackie O's Stella Artois
$3.50
Blue Moon
$3.50
Guiness
$3.50

Cider/Seltzer

Fireball
$2.00+
Arnold Spiked
$3.00
Mighty Swells
$3.00
Sunny D Vodka
$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

O'douls
$2.50

Bucket

Bucket Reg
$12.00
Bucket Corona
$15.00

Draft

Draft Beer
$6.00

GOLF

Fees

Cart
$10.00
Guest
$7.00
Golf Balls
$10.00
Tees
$8.00
Gloves
$20.00