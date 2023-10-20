Clubhouse 151 Hide-A-Way Hills Lane
BEVERAGES
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Scotch
Cordials
Non-Alcoholic
Cocktails
EATS
Clubhouse Menu
1/3 pound beef burger on a toasted bun
Grilled and served on a toasted bun
6 wings with your choice of sauce
6 pieces
Crispy or grilled chicken breast. Choice of BBQ or buffalo sauce
Four fried chicken tenders with your choice of waffle fries or fresh-cut fries
4 tenders with ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce
Fresh cut
Ham and choice of cheese
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and Italian dressing
6 pieces
Beef frank, grilled and served on a toasted bun
Fried cod on a toasted bun
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, Cheddar, and egg
6 pieces
Served with special sauce
With provolone cheese, melted over pepper, and onions
Pizza sauce, provolone, and pepperoni
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, and Cheddar
1/3 pound beef burger on a toasted bun
Seasoned
Lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing or buffalo sauce
Lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing or buffalo sauce