BEVERAGES

Vodka

99 Apples
$4.50
Crown Russe
$4.50
Pinnacle
$4.50
Well Vodka
$4.50
3 Olives
$5.50
Smirnoff
$5.50
Absolut
$5.95
Grey Goose
$6.50
Ketel One
$6.50
Stoli
$6.50
Tito's
$6.50
99 Apples ROCKS
$6.00
Crown Russe ROCKS
$6.00
Pinnacle ROCKS
$6.00
Well Vodka ROCKS
$6.00
3 Olives ROCKS
$7.00
Smirnoff ROCKS
$7.00
Absolut ROCKS
$7.45
Grey Goose ROCKS
$8.00
Ketel One ROCKS
$8.00
Stoli ROCKS
$8.00
Tito's ROCKS
$8.00
99 Apples DBL
$9.00
Crown Russe DBL
$9.00
Pinnacle DBL
$9.00
Well Vodka DBL
$9.00
3 Olives DBL
$11.00
Smirnoff DBL
$11.00
Absolut DBL
$11.45
Grey Goose DBL
$12.00
Ketel One DBL
$12.00
Stoli DBL
$12.00
Tito's DBL
$12.00

Gin

Well Gin
$4.50
Bombay Sapphire
$6.50
Hendricks
$6.50
Tanqueray
$6.50
Well Gin ROCKS
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire ROCKS
$8.00
Hendricks ROCKS
$8.00
Tanqueray ROCKS
$8.00
Well Gin DBL
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$12.00
Hendricks DBL
$12.00
Tanqueray DBL
$12.00

Rum

Well Rum
$4.50
Bacardi
$5.95
Captain Morgan
$5.95
Malibu Rum
$6.50
Meyers Rum
$6.50
Well Rum ROCKS
$6.00
Bacardi ROCKS
$7.45
Captain Morgan ROCKS
$7.45
Malibu Rum ROCKS
$8.00
Meyers Rum ROCKS
$8.00
Well Rum DBL
$9.00
Bacardi DBL
$11.45
Captain Morgan DBL
$11.45
Malibu Rum DBL
$12.00
Meyers Rum DBL
$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila
$4.50
Hornitos
$6.50
Jose Cuervo
$6.50
Don Julio
$6.95
Patron
$6.95
Well Tequila ROCKS
$6.00
Hornitos ROCKS
$8.00
Jose Cuervo ROCKS
$8.00
Don Julio ROCKS
$8.45
Patron ROCKS
$8.45
Well Tequila DBL
$9.00
Hornitos DBL
$12.00
Jose Cuervo DBL
$12.00
Don Julio DBL
$12.45
Patron DBL
$12.45

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden
$6.95
Bird Dog
$5.95
Black Velvet
$4.50
Bullet
$6.50
Canadian Club
$5.95
Carolina
$5.50
Crown Royal
$6.50
Famouse Grouse
$5.95
Fire Ball
$6.50
Four Roses
$6.50
Heaven's Door
$6.95
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Jameson
$6.50
Jim Beam
$6.50
Makers Mark
$6.95
Middle Western
$6.95
Old Camp
$6.50
Oyo Whiskey
$6.50
Rabbit Hole
$6.95
Seagrams VO
$5.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Tin Cup
$6.50
Tullamore Dew
$6.50
TX Bourbon
$6.95
Watershed
$6.95
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Western Reserve
$6.95
Wild Turkey
$6.50
Woodford
$6.95
Basil Hayden ROCKS
$8.45
Bird Dog ROCKS
$7.45
Black Velvet ROCKS
$6.00
Bullet ROCKS
$8.00
Canadian Club ROCKS
$7.45
Carolina ROCKS
$7.00
Crown Royal ROCKS
$8.00
Famouse Grouse ROCKS
$7.45
Fire Ball ROCKS
$8.00
Four Roses ROCKS
$8.00
Heaven's Door ROCKS
$8.45
Jack Daniels ROCKS
$8.00
Jameson ROCKS
$8.00
Jim Beam ROCKS
$8.00
Makers Mark ROCKS
$8.45
Middle Western ROCKS
$8.45
Old Camp ROCKS
$8.00
Oyo Whiskey ROCKS
$8.00
Rabbit Hole ROCKS
$8.45
Seagrams VO ROCKS
$7.00
Southern Comfort ROCKS
$7.00
Tin Cup ROCKS
$8.00
Tullamore Dew ROCKS
$8.00
TX Bourbon ROCKS
$8.45
Watershed ROCKS
$8.45
Well Whiskey ROCKS
$6.00
Western Reserve ROCKS
$8.45
Wild Turkey ROCKS
$8.00
Woodford ROCKS
$8.45
Basil Hayden DBL
$12.45
Bird Dog DBL
$11.45
Black Velvet DBL
$9.00
Bullet DBL
$12.00
Canadian Club DBL
$11.45
Carolina DBL
$11.00
Crown Royal DBL
$12.00
Famouse Grouse DBL
$11.45
Fire Ball DBL
$12.00
Four Roses DBL
$12.00
Heaven's Door DBL
$12.45
Jack Daniels DBL
$12.00
Jameson DBL
$12.00
Jim Beam DBL
$12.00
Makers Mark DBL
$12.45
Middle Western DBL
$12.45
Old Camp DBL
$12.00
Oyo Whiskey DBL
$12.00
Rabbit Hole DBL
$12.45
Seagrams VO DBL
$11.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$11.00
Tin Cup DBL
$12.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$12.00
TX Bourbon DBL
$12.45
Watershed DBL
$12.45
Well Whiskey DBL
$9.00
Western Reserve DBL
$12.45
Wild Turkey DBL
$12.00
Woodford DBL
$12.45

Scotch

Balvenie
$13.75
Chivas Regal
$6.95
Dewars
$5.95
Glenlivet. 12
$7.50
Johnnie Walker Black
$6.95
Lauders Scotch
$4.50
Macallen 12
$7.50
Well Scotch
$4.50
Balvenie ROCKS
$15.25
Chivas Regal ROCKS
$8.45
Dewars ROCKS
$7.45
Glenlivet. 12 ROCKS
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black ROCKS
$8.45
Lauders Scotch ROCKS
$6.00
Macallen 12 ROCKS
$9.00
Well Scotch ROCKS
$6.00
Balvenie DBL
$19.25
Chivas Regal DBL
$12.45
Dewars DBL
$11.45
Glenlivet. 12 DBL
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$12.45
Lauders Scotch DBL
$9.00
Macallen 12 DBL
$13.00
Well Scotch DBL
$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto
$5.50
Blue Curacao
$4.50
Campari
$6.50
Chambord
$6.50
Cointreau
$6.95
Crème de Cacao
$4.50
Crème de Menthe
$4.50
Drambuie
$6.50
Frangelico
$6.50
Grand Mainier
$6.50
Jagermeister
$5.95
Kahalua
$6.50
Licor 43
$6.50
Melon Liqour
$6.50
Peachtree
$4.50
Rumchata
$6.50
Schnapps
$4.50
Triple Sec
$4.50
Fire Ball 100ml
$4.00
Fire Ball 50ml
$2.50
Amaretto ROCKS
$7.00
Blue Curacao ROCKS
$6.00
Campari ROCKS
$8.00
Chambord ROCKS
$8.00
Cointreau ROCKS
$8.45
Crème de Cacao ROCKS
$6.00
Crème de Menthe ROCKS
$6.00
Drambuie ROCKS
$8.00
Frangelico ROCKS
$8.00
Grand Mainier ROCKS
$8.00
Jagermeister ROCKS
$7.45
Kahalua ROCKS
$8.00
Licor 43 ROCKS
$8.00
Melon Liqour ROCKS
$8.00
Peachtree ROCKS
$6.00
Rumchata ROCKS
$8.00
Schnapps ROCKS
$6.00
Triple Sec ROCKS
$6.00
Amaretto DBL
$11.00
Blue Curacao DBL
$9.00
Campari DBL
$12.00
Chambord DBL
$12.00
Cointreau DBL
$12.45
Crème de Cacao DBL
$9.00
Crème de Menthe DBL
$9.00
Drambuie DBL
$12.00
Frangelico DBL
$12.00
Grand Mainier DBL
$12.00
Jagermeister DBL
$11.45
Kahalua DBL
$12.00
Licor 43 DBL
$12.00
Melon Liqour DBL
$12.00
Peachtree DBL
$9.00
Rumchata DBL
$12.00
Schnapps DBL
$9.00
Triple Sec DBL
$9.00

FOOD

APPETIZERS

6 Piece Boneless
$8.00
12 Piece Boneless
$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken and Cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Nachos
$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, and cilantro

Fried Pickle Chips
$10.00

Battered seasoned dill pickle chips with ranch

Pretzel Bites
$10.00

Soft chewy pretzel bites served with a side of our beer cheese sauce

12 Piece Wings
$20.00

BBQ hot, mild buffalo, tenyaki. Sweet chili, Cajun (dry), lemon pepper (dry, jerk (dry)

6 Piece Wings
$12.00

BBQ hot, mild buffalo, teriyaki. Sweet chili, Cajun (dry), lemon pepper (dry, jerk (dry)

HANDHELDS

The Lodge Burger
$12.00

6 oz locally butchered by Bay's with American cheese, romaine, tomato, onion, and pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger
$12.00
Black & Blue Burger
$12.00
Pizza Sub
$10.00

Toasted sub with marinara and shredded mozzarella (includes any one topping. Additional topping prices listed below.)

Italian Sub
$14.00

Toasted sub with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00

Seared chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese.

Chicken Bacon Wrap
$12.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap
$12.00

SALADS

Side House Salad
$5.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, and Cheddar cheese (ranch, balsamic, Caesar, or Italian)

Entree House Salad
$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, and Cheddar cheese (ranch, balsamic, Caesar, or Italian)

Side Caesar Salad
$5.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with anchovy fillets

Entree Caesar Salad
$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with anchovy fillets

Side Wedge
$5.49
Entree Wedge
$12.00

PIZZAS

Gluten-Free Pizzas
$17.00

(Includes any one topping) additional topping prices listed below

Large Pizzas
$19.00

(Includes any one topping) additional topping prices listed below

Regular Pizzas
$14.00

(Includes any one topping) additional topping prices listed below

ENTREES

Large Chili
$12.00
Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry
$16.00

Seared chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, red bell pepper, water chestnut, onion, and mushrooms served in a teriyaki-soy sauce over rice. Garnished with green onion and chow-mein noodles.

Beef Stroganoff
$16.00

Sautéed thin slices of Bay's sirloin and fresh cremini mushrooms in a creamy sauce over pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Hand Battered Fish and Chips
$16.00

Two battered pieces of cod served with crispy french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner
$16.00

Fried chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy

Ribeye Steak
$26.00

Locally butcher by Bay's 12 oz strip steak char-grilled and served with baked potato and steamed broccoli

Spaghetti and Meatballs
$14.00

Fettuccine topped in tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, and Parmesan. Served with garlic bread

Small Chili
$6.00
Buffet
$20.00

DESSERTS

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
$11.00

Vanila crumb cake with lemon and berry mascarpone cream

Triple Chocolate Cake
$10.00

Dark chocolate icing swirl on chocolate cake, with chocolate sprinkles

Salted Carmel Brownie
$8.00

Salted caramel filled brownie with caramel and chocolate drizzle on a chocolate pretzel crust

Ice Cream Sundae
$5.00

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce and whipped cream

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$1.50

SIDES

Fried Potatoes
$4.00
Green Beans
$3.00
Coleslaw
$3.00
Buttered Peas
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Hand-Cut Fries
$4.00
Baked Potato
$4.00
Side Wedge
$5.49
Side Caesar Salad
$5.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with anchovy fillets

Side House Salad
$5.49

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, and Cheddar cheese (ranch, balsamic, Caesar, or Italian)

Applesauce
$3.00

KIDS MENU

Buttered Noodles
$6.00
Mac and Cheese
$6.00
Chicken Tenders
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Cheeseburger
$6.00

Wednesday

Traditional Wings
$1.00+
Boneless Wings
$0.75+

RED WINES

Cabernet Sauvignon

GL Hayes Ranch Cab Sauv
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Cab Sauv BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Cab Sauv
$10.00
Decoy BTL
$28.00
Napa 2019 Obsidian BTL
$46.00

Bottle

Napa 2018 Duckhorn BTL
$75.00

Bottle

Napa 2019 Caymus BTL
$110.00

Bottle

Pinot Noir

GL Decoy Pinot Noir
$10.00
Decoy Pinot Noir BTL
$28.00

Merlot

GL Hayes Ranch Merlot
$8.00
Hayes Ranch Merlot BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy Merlot
$10.00
Decoy Merlot BTL
$28.00

Other Reds

GL Decoy Zinfandel
$10.00
Decoy Zinfandel BTL
$28.00
Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif BTL
$45.00

Bottle

WHITE WINES

Chardonnay

GL Hayes Ranch
$8.00
Hayes Ranch BTL
$22.00
GL Decoy
$10.00
Decoy BTL
$28.00
Duckhorn BTL
$45.00

Bottle

Sauvignon Blanc

GL Hayes Ranch SB
$8.00
Hayes Ranch BTL SB
$22.00
GL Decoy SB
$10.00
Decoy SB BTL
$28.00

Other Whites

GL Caposaldo, Moscatol
$8.00
Caposaldo, Moscatol BTL
$22.00
GL Pitule Moscato Di Asti
$8.00
Pitule Moscato Di Asti BTL
$22.00
Acinum Prosecco BTL
$45.00

Bottle

BEER

Domestic

Budweiser
$2.50
Bud Light
$2.50
Bud Light Orange
$2.50
Bush Light
$2.50
Miller Lite
$2.50
Michelob Ultra
$2.50
Coors Light
$2.50
Yuengling
$2.50
Yuengling Light
$2.50

Specialty Beer

Corona
$3.50
Jackie O's Mystic Mama
$3.50
Stella Artois
$3.50
Blue Moon
$3.50
Guiness
$3.50

Draft

Juicy Monkey
$6.00
Brite Side Wheat
$6.00Out of stock
Rhinegeist Truth
$6.00
Juicy Truth
$6.00
Festive Hef
$6.00
Rockmill Saison
$6.00
Tangerine Wheat
$6.00

Ciders/Seltzers

Mighty Swells
$5.00
Sunny D
$5.00