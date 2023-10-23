The Lodge 1 Lodge Ln
BEVERAGES
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Scotch
Cordials
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Seasoned grilled chicken and Cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
Homemade tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, and cilantro
Battered seasoned dill pickle chips with ranch
Soft chewy pretzel bites served with a side of our beer cheese sauce
BBQ hot, mild buffalo, tenyaki. Sweet chili, Cajun (dry), lemon pepper (dry, jerk (dry)
HANDHELDS
6 oz locally butchered by Bay's with American cheese, romaine, tomato, onion, and pickle
Toasted sub with marinara and shredded mozzarella (includes any one topping. Additional topping prices listed below.)
Toasted sub with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing
Seared chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese.
SALADS
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, and Cheddar cheese (ranch, balsamic, Caesar, or Italian)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing with anchovy fillets
PIZZAS
ENTREES
Seared chicken breast, broccoli, carrots, snap peas, red bell pepper, water chestnut, onion, and mushrooms served in a teriyaki-soy sauce over rice. Garnished with green onion and chow-mein noodles.
Sautéed thin slices of Bay's sirloin and fresh cremini mushrooms in a creamy sauce over pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Two battered pieces of cod served with crispy french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
Fried chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy
Locally butcher by Bay's 12 oz strip steak char-grilled and served with baked potato and steamed broccoli
Fettuccine topped in tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, and Parmesan. Served with garlic bread
DESSERTS
Vanila crumb cake with lemon and berry mascarpone cream
Dark chocolate icing swirl on chocolate cake, with chocolate sprinkles
Salted caramel filled brownie with caramel and chocolate drizzle on a chocolate pretzel crust
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce and whipped cream
SIDES
