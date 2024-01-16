Hide Out Cafe-Rowland Heights 18888 Labin Ct
Food
Appetizers & More
- #Hash-Tag Fries
Waffle cut fries topped with house Cheddar cheese, minced pork, and sunny side-up egg$14.50
- Golden Chicken Wings - 5
Chicken wings and drums, marinated with our secret ingredients, fried then tossed in salt & pepper$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- Golden Chicken Wings - 11
Chicken wings and drums, marinated with our secret ingredients, fried then tossed in salt & pepper$18.50OUT OF STOCK
- Deep-Fried Platter
Time to get all your favorites! Available with your choice of 4$18.50
- Cheddar Tater Tots
Crispy colored exterior served with warm melting Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and mixed greens$13.50
Other Snacks
- Crispy Fries
Deep-fried for a fluffy and soft interior, crunchy and golden brown exterior$8.50
- Waffle Cut Fries
Waffle cut fries served with Thousand Island dressing$8.50
- Popcorn Chicken
The iconic fried chicken tossed in garlic, basil, and delicious blend of spices$8.50
- Fried Calamari
Crispy battered fried calamari served with fresh lemons$8.50
- Onion Rings
Fried golden thick-cut onion rings battered with a subtle blend of spices$8.50
Plates & More
- Fresh Avocado Toast
Toast made with utane dough topped with fresh avocado, tomato, crumbling cotija cheese, and a sunny side up egg$16.00
- Dry Noodle
Asian style noodle topped with minced pork, cholesterol free veggie oil, dried onions, and peanuts$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Handpicked fresh organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and pecans topped with grilled chicken in housemade sesame dressing$16.00
- Basil Sautéed Chicken w/Rice & Salad
Sautéed chicken seasoned with white pepper, soy sauce, garlic, and basil$17.00
- BBQ Pork Belly w/Rice & Salad
Mouth watering pork belly with house-made BBQ sauce, served with onion and sunny side up egg$18.00
- Curry Chicken w/Rice & Broccoli
Rich and aromatic flavors of Malaysia curry chicken leg, served with creamy and spicy signature curry sauce - a delightful journey for your taste buds!$23.50
- Organic House Salad
Handpicked organic mixed greens topped with roasted sesame dressing, pecan, and tomato$12.00
- Spicy Cheese Noodle Soup
Flavorful noodle soup with bamboo shoots, poached eggs, cheese, and spam$11.50
- Grilled Chicken w/Rice & Salad
Grilled chicken, perfectly seasoned with pepper, garlic and blend of spices$17.00
- Popcorn Chicken w/Rice & Salad
Deep-fried chicken tossed in garlic, basil, and delicious blend of spices$17.00
- 3 Little Pigs w/Rice & Salad
Sautéed pork belly, Taiwanese sausage, and spam served with broccoli, tomato, and onion$18.00
Belgian Waffles & Sweets
- Wafflewich
Here's your all-day-breakfast choice at hide out. Crispy belgian waffle topped with bacon bits, Cheddar cheese and sunny-side up egg with a side of tater tots$15.00
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Sandwich stacked with fried chicken, fluffy waffle buns, topped with cherry tomato and maple syrup dressing. This simple and savory dish with the side of waffle cut fries will make your day$16.00
- Blueberry Waffle
Fresh blueberries stuffed inside of fluffy waffles, covered by sweet berries sauce. Each bite is dotted with warm blueberries!$16.50
Add-Ons
Drinks
Traditional & Specialty Coffee
Specialty Lattes
Much Matcha
Signatures
- Hide Out Milk Tea
Brown sugar & condensed milk; black milk tea$6.50
- Tiramisu Milk Tea
Tiramisu, espresso syrup, black milk tea, cream, and cocoa$6.50
- Gummy Bear
Lychee, lemon, pomegranate, and green tea$6.50
- Seaweed Tea Latte
Seaweed, cream, vanilla salted caramel, and green tea$6.50
- Green Lantern
Green apple, mint, lemon, mojito, mint leaves, and green tea$6.50
- Rosemantic
Rose infused black tea, rose, and black milk tea$6.50
- Sweet Cheeks
Mint, mojito, lychee, lemon, rosemary, and green tea$6.50
- Lavender Lover
Lavender and black milk tea$6.50
- M.O.P
Mango, orange, pomegranate, and green tea$6.50
- Aloha
Guava hibiscus green tea$6.50
Premium House Selected Tea
Fresh Milk Tea
Herbal Packages
- Rose Hibiscus
Rose, hibiscus, and longan honey$7.50
- Take It Easy
Mume, hibiscus, hawthorne, osmanthus, chrysanthemum, and dried citrus$7.50
- Premium Chrysanthemum
Imported premium chrysanthemum$7.50
- Good Night Sleep
Lavender, osmanthus, rose, brown sugar/honey, and choice of adding lemon$7.50
- Ginger Black Tea
Ginger and black tea leaves$7.50OUT OF STOCK