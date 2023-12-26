Hideaway Redmond 507 SW 8th St
BREAKFAST
Gravy Train
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
Smothered in our housemade pork sausage gravy with two scrambled eggs and a fresh biscuit. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
- Burrito Salchicha$18.00
Andouille and linguica sausages with roasted poblano, Anaheim and red bell peppers rolled in a flour tortilla with three scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese. Topped with Spanish gravy and salsa verde. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce.
- Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
A huge plate of our housemade fresh biscuits smothered in our famous sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of homestyle potatoes or our housemade apple sauce.
- Farmers Burrito$17.00
Eggs & Specialties
- American Breakfast$17.00
Your choice of bacon, breakfast pork sausage or chicken sausage with two eggs your way. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
- California Omelet$17.00
Bacon and tomatoes in a three egg omelet, topped with cheddar cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
- Green Hornet Omelet$17.00
Fresh asparagus, green onions, diced halapenos and spinach in a three egg omelet, topped with gruyere cheese and fresh avocado. Served with homestyle potatoes or housemade apple sauce and your choice of toast.
The Griddle
- French Toast$13.00
Big Ed's Texas toast dredged in egg batter then grilled golden brown. Topped with cinnamon powdered sugar.
- Double Four Way$18.00
Two pancakes or two slices of french toast, two scrambled eggs, two sausage links and two slices of bacon.
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
- Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.00
Breakfast Sides
- Sausage Links$6.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Ham$6.00
- Housemade Andoullie Sausage$6.00
- Cup of Housemade Country Gravy$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Cup$8.00
- Toast$2.50
Choose between Sourdough, Whole Wheat, Marbled Rye or an English Muffin
- Homestyle Potatoes$7.00
- Housemade Apple Sauce$5.00
- One Homemade Biscuit with Gravy$9.00
- Eggs$3.00+
- Homemade Hollandaise Sauce$3.00
Kids Breakfast
Mods
Breakfast Specials
LUNCH & DINNER
Starters & Shared Plates
- Bavarian Pretzel Fondue$12.00
Served with our homemade garlic cheese sauce.
- House Cut Fries$8.00
Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$8.00
Served with homemade dipping sauce, garnished with Grana Padano.
- Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Flash fried florets tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with our bleu cheese dressing.
- Brussel Sprouts$16.00
Caramelized and roasted, with bacon, dried cranberries and roasted garlic. Topped with shaved grana padano.
- Pizza Sticks$13.00
Cheese and herb pizza dough breadsticks with arrabiata sauce.
- 8 Mini Corn Dogs$9.00
Eight honey battered mini dogs with mustard dipping sauce.
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Eight IPA tempura battered spears with house chipotle ranch.
- Tempura Mushrooms$11.00
Eight IPA tempura battered mushrooms with house chipotle ranch.
- IPA Onion Rings$11.00
Beer battered onion rings with chipotle ranch.
- Buffalo Wings$17.00
Beer braised and fried, served with house bleu cheese, carrots, and celery.
- Stromboli Luigi$14.00
Sopressata, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and 4 cheese blend. Served with arrabiata.
- Nachos Carnitas$16.00
House braised pork, refried beans and housemade queso over a plate of warm corn chips. Topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream, four cheese blend, fresh cilantro, pickled jalapeños and salsa.
- 12 Mini Corn Dogs$11.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Tater Tots$8.00
- Small Side Fries$6.00
- Half Nacho$13.00
Soup/Salads
Burgers, Sandwiches & Specialties
- Truffle Mac & Cheese$15.00
Gruyere Mornay, bacon, herbs and white truffle oil.
- Buffalo Mac$18.00
Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, with house pickled jalapenos, fresh pineapple, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a pretzel bun.
- Santa Fe$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomato on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.
- Allentown$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, provolone cheese, arugula, lemon vinaigrette and tomato on a pretzel bun
- Cuban Press$17.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, gruyere cheese and mustard pressed on a stadium roll.
- Reuben$19.00
House-braised corned beef with sauerkraut, housemade 1,000 Island dressing and melted gruyere cheese. Grilled on Big Ed's marbled rye bread.
- Hideaway Burger$18.00
Our 1/2 pound house-ground chuck and brisket patty with bacon, cheddar, roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Big Ed's Texas toast bun.
- Bacon Bleu Burger$18.00
Our 1/2 pound house-ground patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion rings and housemade BBQ sauce, on a pretzel bun.
- Grilled Ham And Chz$15.00
All natural prime rib sliced thin,, with four cheese, sauteed onions, banana peppers and mushrooms served on a stadium roll with horseradish sauce and au jus on the side.
- John Wayne$20.00
- Portabella Sandwich$17.00
Kids Lunch
Dessert
PIZZA
Small Pizzas
Large Pizzas
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$3.75
- Diet Pepsi$3.75
- Sierra Mist$3.75
- Dr. Pepper$3.75
- Mtn. Dew$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Bellatazza Organic Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Gourmet Tea$3.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$3.75
- Guayaki Yerba Mate$5.50
- Henry's Bottled Root Beer$4.00
- Kombucha$6.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$4.75
- Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice$4.75
- Tomato Juice$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- 2% Milk$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Red Bull$3.99
- Yellow Red Bull$5.00
- Kid Soda$2.00
- Kid Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Lemonade$3.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Tonic$2.95
- Ablis$7.00
- Soda Water$2.95
Beer
- 16oz Sweet As$6.50
- 16oz RPM$6.50
- 16oz Diablo Rojo$6.75
- 16oz Crux Pilsner$6.50
- 16oz Bodhizafa$6.75
- 16oz Fresh Haze$6.50
- 16oz Simon Says Hazy IPA$6.50
- 16oz Bondi IPA$6.50
- 16oz Sinistor Black$6.75
- 16oz Schilling Apple Cider$6.75
- 16oz Coors Light$5.00
- 16oz Mango Daze$6.50
- 16oz pFreim Pale$6.50
- 16oz Bubble Stash$6.50
- 16oz Blonde Bombshell$6.50
- 16oz Pacifico$5.25
- Small Micro Draft$4.50
- 16oz Seltzer$6.50
- Hefe 16oz$6.50
- 16oz Blackberry Pie Cider$6.25
- 16oz Jubelale$6.75
- Pitcher Sweet As$20.00
- Pitcher RPM$20.00
- Pitcher Diablo Rojo$20.00
- Pitcher Crux Pilsner$20.00
- Pitcher Bodhizafa$22.00
- Pitcher Fresh Haze$20.00
- Pitcher Mango Daze$20.00
- Pitcher Hefe$20.00
- Pitcher Pacifico$17.00
- Pitcher Seltzer$20.00
- Pitcher Schilling Cider$21.00
- Pitcher Coors Light$16.00
- Pitcher pFreim Pale$20.00
- Pitcher Citrus Mistress$20.00
- 64oz Sweet As$14.00
- 64oz RPM$15.00
- 64oz Diablo Rojo$15.00
- 64oz Crux Pilsner$14.00
- 64oz Bodhizafa$19.00
- 64oz Fresh Haze$14.00
- 64oz Locals Only$14.00
- 64oz Simon Says$15.00
- 64oz Tropic Pines$14.00
- 64oz Fuzztail Hefe$14.00
- 64oz Space Dust$19.00
- 64oz Crux Nitro Stout$19.00
- 64oz Deschutes Luna Jo Nitro$19.00
- 64oz Schilling Cider Grapefruit$16.00
- 64oz Schilling Cider Pineapple$16.00
- 64oz Coors Light$16.00
- 64oz Chainbreaker White IPA$15.00
- 64oz Pfreim Pale$14.00
- 64oz Citrus Mistress$14.00
- 64oz Nitro$19.00
- 64oz City of Dreams$19.00
- 64oz Hop Smack IPA$14.00
- 64oz Seasonal Beer$19.00
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Pacifico$4.00
- Corona$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Non Alcoholic Beer$4.00
- PBR$3.00
- Bud LT$4.00
- Rainier$2.50
- Tecate$3.75
- Guinness$6.25
- Busch$3.00
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Pub Beer$2.50
- Stiegl Radler$6.00
- White Claw$4.00
- 2 Towns Apple Cider$5.00
- Truly$4.00
- Grapefruit Cider (Can)$7.00
- 22oz Sweet As$8.00
- 22oz RPM$8.00
- 22oz Diablo Rojo$8.25
- 22oz Apple Cider$8.25
- 22oz Crux Pils$8.00
- 22oz Bodhizafa$8.25
- 22oz Fresh Haze$8.00
- 22oz Mango Daze$8.00
- 22oz Sinistor Black$8.25
- 22oz Pfreim$8.00
- 22oz Coors Light$6.50
- 22oz Bubble Stash$8.00
- 22oz Simon Says IPA$8.00
- 22oz Pacifico$6.75
- 22oz Bondi IPA$8.00
- 22oz Seltzer$8.00
- 22oz Blonde Bombshell$8.00
- 22oz HEFE$8.00
- 22oz Jubelale$8.25
- 22oz Blackberry Pie Cider$8.25
Wine
- Gls 14 Hands Merlot$6.50
- Gls Seven Falls Cabernet$7.00
- Gls 1924 House Red Blend$6.00
- Gls Rascal Pinot Noir$8.00
- Btl 14 Hands Merlot$21.00
- Btl Seven Falls Cabernet$25.00
- Btl 1924 House Red Blend$21.00
- Btl Rascal Pinot Noir$25.00
- Gls Drumheller Chardonnay$8.50
- Gls Canyon Road Chardonnay$6.00
- Gls Eola Hills Pinot Gris$8.00
- Gls Joe Pinot Gris$8.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$7.00
- Btl Drumheller Chardonnay$28.00
- Btl Canyon Road Chardonnay$24.00
- Btl Eola Hills Pinot Gris$24.00
- Btl Joe Pinot Gris$26.00
- Gls Jolee Rose$7.50
- Gls Del Rio Rose$7.50
- Btl Rose Have Rose$28.00
- Champagne$8.00
- Victorian Champagne$20.00
Cocktails
- House Recipe Bloody$11.00
- Pickle Infused Bloody$12.00
- Pepper Infused Bloody$12.00
- Game Changer$19.00
- Proud Mary$19.00
- Man-Mosa$14.00
- Mid-mosa$11.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Ginger Mojito$14.00
- Cherry Limeade$13.00
- Honey Lavender Martini$15.00
- Hideaway Surfer$14.00
- Good Morning$15.00
- Just Peachy$14.00
- Caramel Apple Cider$13.00
- Cinnamon Ginger Punch$14.00
- Nutty Russian$13.00
- Orange Toddy$13.00
- Fireside Martini$16.00
- Winter Spritzer$14.00
- Black Russian$7.00
- Cadillac Margarita$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dark & Stormy$7.25
- Gin Gimlet$7.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Bloody Maria$10.00
- Blue Hawaiian$8.00
- Green Tea Cocktail$9.50
- Good Morning$15.00
- Creamsicle$8.00
- BFK Coffee$9.50
- Hot Toddy$7.25
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- John Daly$7.00
- Kentucky Mule$9.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$11.00
- Madras$7.25
- Mai Tai$8.25
- Manhattan$9.25
- Margarita$8.25
- Martini$9.00
- Mojito$8.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Hot Apple Pie$7.00
- Kahlua & Cream$8.00
- Nutty Russian$10.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Salty Dog$9.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- 7&7$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.25
- Tic Tac Cocktail$9.00
- Washington Apple$9.25
- Whiskey Sour$7.25
- White Russian$8.00
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
- Strawberry Lemonade Vodka$12.00
- Sex On A Beach$8.00
- Skinny Margarita$8.00
- Virgin Bloody$6.00
- Spiked Chai$13.00
- Scooby Snack$5.75
- Jaegar Bomb$7.00
- Duck Fart$8.50
- Tic Tac$7.99
- Red Headed Slut$5.25
- BFK Shot$6.00
- Kamakazi$7.00
- Buttery Nipple$5.75
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.00
- Green Tea$9.00
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- Breakfast Shot$9.00
- Chocolate Cake Shot$9.00
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Citron$8.00
- Absolut Raspberry$8.00
- Absolut Mandarin$8.00
- Crater Lake$9.00
- Crater Lake Hazelnut$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Mono$7.50
- Pinnacle Whipped$7.00
- Stoli$7.50
- Stoli Blueberry$7.50
- Stoli Vanilla$7.50
- Tito's$9.00
- 44 North Huckleberry$8.75
- Kettle One$9.50
- Pickle Vodka$7.00
- Pepper Vodka$7.00
- Crater Lake Sweet Ginger$9.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$8.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Bombay Sapphire$7.50
- Hendricks$10.25
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Gompers Gin$9.50
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Malibu$7.75
- Meyers Dark Rum$7.00
- Sailor Jerry$7.25
- Captain Morgan$7.50
- Well Tequila$6.00
- 1800 Silver$8.50
- Don Julio Blanco$13.75
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Cazadores Reposado$9.50
- Hornitos Reposado$9.25
- Patron Silver$11.95
- Milagro$10.25
- Casamigos Blancos$14.25
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Well Whiskey$6.25
- Basil Hayden$11.25
- Black Velvet$6.75
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.50
- Bulleit 95 Rye$9.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Knob Creek Bourbon$9.75
- Makers Mark$9.50
- Pendleton$8.50
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$11.50
- Fireball$7.25
- Crown Royal$9.25
- Jameson$9.25
- Johnny Walker Black$10.25
- Crown Apple$9.25
- Crown Peach$9.25
- Screwball$9.75
- Seagrams VO$7.25
- New Basin$10.75
- Jameson Orange$9.25
- Chivas Regal 12 Yr$7.50
- Maccallan 12 Yr$18.00
- Aberlour 10 Yr$12.00
- Dewars 12Yr$10.95
- Glenlivet$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- The Tyrconnell$8.00
- Hennessy$8.50
- Stock 84$6.00
- Amaretto$6.25
- Blue Curacao$4.75
- Buttershots$4.75
- Chambord$6.00
- Crème de Banana$4.75
- Crème de Cocoa$4.75
- Crème de Menthe$4.75
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Frangelico$6.50
- Baileys Irish Cream$7.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Dekuyper Razz$4.75
- Peach Schnapps$4.75
- Peppermint Schnapps$4.75
- Emmets Irish$6.00
- Disaronno$6.50
- Triple Sec$4.50
- Jagermeister$8.25
- Midori$6.75
- Rumplemints$8.00
- Sour Apple$4.75
- Tuaca$6.00
RETAIL
T-Shirts
- S Logo Tee - Black$25.00
- M Logo Tee - Black$25.00
- L Logo Tee - Black$25.00
- XL Logo Tee - Black$25.00
- 2XL Logo Tee - Black$25.00Out of stock
- 3XL Logo Tee- Black$25.00
- S Logo Tee - Maroon$25.00
- M Logo Tee - Maroon$25.00
- L Logo Tee - Maroon$25.00
- XL Logo Tee - Maroon$25.00
- 2XL Logo Tee - Maroon$25.00
- 3XL Logo Tee- Maroon$25.00
Sweatshirts
- S Hoodie - Black$45.00
- M Hoodie - Black$45.00Out of stock
- L Hoodie - Black$45.00
- XL Hoodie - Black$45.00
- 2XL Hoodie - Black$45.00
- 3XL Hoodie - Black$45.00
- S Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- M Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- L Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- XL Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- 2XL Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- 3XL Hoodie - Charcoal$45.00
- XS Logo Crewneck$50.00
- S Logo Crewneck$50.00Out of stock
- M Logo Crewneck$50.00
- L Logo Crewneck$50.00
- XL Logo Crewneck$50.00
- 2XL Logo Crewneck$50.00