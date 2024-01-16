High Country 1117 Pearl St
Food
Apps
- Hippie Dip$8.00
spicy roasted carrot and sunflower seed hummus, crunchy market veggies (gf, df, v)
- Lemon Pepper Cauliflower$9.00
vegan green goddess (gf, df, v)
- Crispy Onion Rings$8.00
chipotle aioli (v)
- Queso Fundido$12.00
three cheese blend, rajas, tortilla chips (gf, vg)
- Shrimp Tostada$14.00
chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro (df, gf)
- Crispy Pork Belly Bites$14.00
tomatillo, lime, cilantro (df, gf)
- Car Camper Cheese Fries$12.00
pepper jack, pickled fresno chili, black beans,charred corn, avocado crema, tomatillo salsa (gf, vg)
Wings
Sandwiches
- High Country Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, cadillac ranch, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce
- Pulled Pork Torta$15.00
green chili braised pork shoulder, CO-slaw, refried black beans, pickled onion
- Bonanza Brisket Sandwich$17.00
red eye BBQ, frizzled onions, sharp cheddar, b&b pickles
- Classic Burger$15.00
patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, mayo
- Mile High Burger$21.00
double stack patties, pepper jack, bacon, frizzled onions, avocado, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion
- Garden Burger$13.00
house made quinoa and chickpea patty, sautéed mushrooms, vegan green goddess, beer mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion (v)
- Griled Cheese$14.00
Sides
- Hand Cut Fries$6.00
choice of sauce (df, gf, v)
- Fire Roasted Veggies$6.00
snap pea, tokyo turnip, spring onion, horseradish (df, gf, v)
- Baked Mac and Cheese$6.00
pepper jack, cheddar, parmesan (v)
- Skillet Cornbread$6.00
roasted poblano chili, sharp cheddar (v)
- Co-Slaw$6.00
cabbage, carrot, fresno chili, mayo (gf, v)
Bowls/Salads
- Tortilla Soup$8.00
roasted tomato, black beans, charred corn, sour cream (df, gf, vg)
- Pork Green Chili$16.00
braised pork shoulder, roasted poblano, tomatillo, black bean, pickled onion, avocado, sour cream (gf)
- Summit Bowl$14.00
quinoa, chickpeas, vegan green goddess, fire roasted veggies, seeded crunchies (df, gf, vg)
- Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine hearts, boquerones, garlic croutons, parmesan
- Wedge$14.00
iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, frizzled onions, bacon (gf)
- Kathy's Salad$12.00
market greens, seasonal fruit, candied walnuts, medjool dates, champagne vinaigrette (df, gf)
Mains
- High Country Chicken$22.00
half bird, aji amarillo salsa
- Bonanza Brisket$24.00
8oz slow smoked brisket, extra crispy onion rings, red eye BBQ
- Smokehouse Ribs$21.00
half rack st. louis cut ribs, gold rush BBQ
- Fried Trout$24.00
cornmeal crust, cadillac ranch, herby salad
- Piñata Peppers$16.00
spanish rice, charred corn, black beans, tomatillo
Kids
Sauces
Dessert
Liquor
House Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Blanco - Gran Centenario$10.00
- Repo - Gran Centanario$11.00
- Blanco - Suerte$10.00
- Blanco - Lalo$12.00
- Blanco - 123 Uno$14.00
- Repo - 123 Dos$15.00
- Anejo - 123 Tres$16.00
- Mezcal - La Luna (Well)$8.00
- Mezcal - Madre Espadin$10.00
- Mezcal - Lost Explorer$13.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Blanco - Gran Centenario$14.00
- DBL Repo - Gran Centanario$14.00
- DBL Blanco - Suerte$16.00
- DBL Blanco - 123 Uno$22.00
- DBL Repo - 123 Dos$23.00
- DBL Anejo - 123 Tres$26.00
- DBL Blanco - Mijenta$22.00
- DBL Repo - Mijenta$26.00
- DBL Mezcal - La Luna (Well)$12.00
- DBL Mezcal - Madre Espadin$16.00
- DBL Mezcal - Lost Explorer$24.00
Whiskey/Rye
- Well Bourbon$7.00
- Woodford$11.00
- High West$10.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Breckenridge$8.00
- Michters$11.00
- Boulder Bottle and Bond$10.00
- Laws Four Grain$12.00
- Rye - Well$8.00
- Rye - High West$10.00
- Rye - Laws$15.00
- Rye - Whistlepig$15.00
- Rye - Rittenhouse$9.00
- DBL Four Roses$20.00
- DBL Breckenridge$20.00
- DBL Michters$22.00
- DBL Boulder Bottle and Bond$22.00
- DBL Laws$20.00
- DBL Basil Haydens$20.00
- DBL Rye - Well$12.00
- DBL Rye - High West$20.00
- DBL Rye - Woodford$20.00
- DBL Rye - Michters$22.00
- DBL Rye - Laws$26.00
- DBL Rye - Whistlepig$26.00
Irish/Scotch/Others
- Irish - Slane$10.00
- Irish - Jameson$10.00
- Scotch - Monkey Shoulder$10.00
- Scotch - McCallan 12 Yr$16.00
- Scotch - Ardbeg$16.00
- Scotch - Balvenie$18.00
- Mars Japanese Whiskey$10.00
- Bldr Singel Malt$10.00
- High West Campfire$15.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Bear Creek White Whiskey$8.00
- DBL Scotch - McCallan 12 Yr$26.00
- DBL Scotch - Ardbeg$26.00
- DBL Scotch - Balvenie$26.00
- DBL Bldr Singel Malt$20.00
- DBL Mars Japanese Whiskey$14.00
- DBL High West Campfire$26.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
Beer Half Glass/Taste
Wine
Rose/Sparkling BTG
Wine Bottles
Wine Half Glass/Taste
- Half Glass Pinot Grigio - Cora$5.00
- Half Glass Sauv Blanc - Mahu$5.00
- Half Glass Chardonnay - Pavette$5.50
- Half Glass Pinot Noir - Bacchus$6.00
- Half Glass Cabernet - Speier Million Trees$6.00
- Half Glass Rose - Chateau Pigoudet$5.50
- Half Glass Sparkling - Louis Perdrier$5.50
- Taste Pinot Grigio
- Taste Sauv Blanc
- Taste Chardonnay
- Taste Pinot Noir
- Taste Cabernet
- Taste Rose
- Taste Sparkling
N/A Beverages
Soda
Juice/Tea
Coffee/Tea
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hour Drinks
- HH Upslope Craft Lager$4.00
- HH Odell 90 Shlling$4.00
- HH Avery IPA$4.00
- HH Odd13 Superfan$4.00
- HH Left Hand Stout$4.00
- HH Upslope Double IPA$4.00
- HH Rose Pigoudet$6.00
- HH Sparkling - Louis Perdreir$6.00
- HH Sauv Blanc - Mahu$6.00
- HH Pinot Grigio - Cora$6.00
- HH Chardonnay - Pavette$6.00
- HH Pinot Noir - Bacchus$6.00
- HH Cabernet - Speier$6.00
- HH Espresso Martini$7.00
- HH Snaquiri$7.00
- HH Skin Up$10.00
- HH The Pearl$10.00
- HH Tail Feather$10.00
- HH XXX$10.00
- HH Lost Kingdom$10.00
- HH Mountain Mule$10.00
- HH Alpine Cup$10.00
- HH Smoke Show$10.00
- HH Down River$10.00
- HH Disco in Frisco$10.00
- HH Setting Sun$4.00
- HH Mindy's Home$4.00
- HH Last Call$4.00
- HH Because She Said So$4.00