Beverages

Coffee Beverage

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

Drip Coffee Dark Roast

$4.40
Drip Coffee Medium Roast

Drip Coffee Medium Roast

$4.40
Drip Coffee Decaf

Drip Coffee Decaf

$4.40
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

Caramel Latte 16oz

$7.00
Chai Latte 16oz

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.75
Double Macchiato(classic)

Double Macchiato(classic)

$4.95
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.85
Hot tea

Hot tea

$5.50

Iced Tea

$5.50
Latte

Latte

$6.60
Matcha Latte 16oz

Matcha Latte 16oz

$7.10
Mocha 16 oz

Mocha 16 oz

$7.00

SF Vanilla Latte 16oz

$7.00

Vanilla Latte 16oz

$7.00

White Mocha 16oz

$7.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.85
Milk

Milk

$4.25

Hot Cocoa

$5.50
Americano

Americano

$4.90
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$7.50

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Pumpkin Biscoff

$7.75

Alcohol

Drakes Pilsner beer

Drakes Pilsner beer

$9.00
Cutwater Vodka Mule

Cutwater Vodka Mule

$12.00
Cutwater Vodka Transfusion

Cutwater Vodka Transfusion

$12.00
Golden State Hard Cider

Golden State Hard Cider

$10.00
Sparkling Wine Unne Femme

Sparkling Wine Unne Femme

$11.00

Beverages

Bottle water

Bottle water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottle Soda

$4.00

cup of water

$0.85

Retail & Grab n Go

Grab & GO

Wild Arugula Salad G&G

$14.30

Roasted Turkey and Fontina G&G

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait

$9.95

Protein Box

$12.95

Charcuterie

$12.95

retail

Chips

$3.50

Banana

$1.50

Retail Coffee 12oz bag

$16.50

Lunch/Dinner

The Balls

The Balls

$17.60

copper creek beef-pork meatballs, mozzarella, grana padano, baguette

Roasted Turkey and Fontina

Roasted Turkey and Fontina

$17.60

pancetta, avocado, chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, deli roll

Spicy Hog

Spicy Hog

$15.40

pulled pork, southie slaw, pickled jalapeños, lime aioli, brioche bun

Grilled Asparagus and Burrata

Grilled Asparagus and Burrata

$14.30

Almond basil pesto, arugula, balasamic onions, chili flakes, deli roll

Southie B.L.A.T

Southie B.L.A.T

$16.50

applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, mayonnaise, deli roll

Roasted Tomato Soup bowl

Roasted Tomato Soup bowl

$13.20

bowl of soup w/ side of bread

The Standby

The Standby

$13.20

cup of soup, pressed baguette grilled cheese

Wild Arugula Salad

Wild Arugula Salad

$14.30

pears, fennel, mint, toasted almonds, grana padano, pear mint vinaigrette

Poached Egg and Bacon Salad

Poached Egg and Bacon Salad

$17.60

romaine, frisée, couscous, radish, scallion, truffle vinaigrette

Fried Chicken & Chopped Romaine salad

Fried Chicken & Chopped Romaine salad

$18.80

black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, piquillo peppers, lime vinaigrette

All Day Menu

Deals

Value deal Almond butter and Banana Toast and OJ

$10.00

Value deal Cup of soup french fries and OJ

$10.00

Deal of week Wild arugula Salad and OJ

$15.00

Kids Meals

A B & J served with orange juice

$9.50

Grilled cheese, fries with orange juice

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Pastries

croissant

croissant

$5.20
chocolate croissant

chocolate croissant

$4.95
wild blueberry muffin

wild blueberry muffin

$4.65
cream cheese danish

cream cheese danish

$4.95
cinnamon twist

cinnamon twist

$4.95
seasonal scone

seasonal scone

$4.95
lemon poppyseed muffin

lemon poppyseed muffin

$4.95
banana bread

banana bread

$4.95
chocolate chip cookie

chocolate chip cookie

$4.25
Bagel and Cream cheese

Bagel and Cream cheese

$5.50Out of stock
Seasonal Danish

Seasonal Danish

$4.95

OO Food

Lunch/Dinner

The Balls

$17.60

Roasted Turkey and Fontina

$17.60

Spicy Hog

$15.40

Grilled Asparagus and Burrata

$14.30

Southie B.L.A.T

$16.50

Roasted Tomato Soup bowl

$13.20

The Standby

$13.20

Wild Arugula Salad

$14.30

Poached Egg and Bacon Salad

$17.60

Fried Chicken & Chopped Romaine salad

$19.80

Deals

Value deal Almond butter and Banana Toast

$10.00

Value deal Cup of soup french fries

$10.00

Deal of week Wild arugula Salad

$15.00

Kids Meals

A B & J served with orange juice

$9.50

Grilled cheese, fries with orange juice

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Pastries

Bagel and Cream cheese

$5.50

Bagel no spread

$4.95

Bagel w/ almond butter

$6.00

Bagel with Butter

$5.25

banana bread

$4.95

chocolate chip cookie

$4.25

chocolate croissant

$4.95

cinnamon twist

$4.95

cream cheese danish

$4.95

croissant

$4.50

lemon poppyseed muffin

$4.95

Seasonal Danish

$4.95

seasonal scone

$4.95

wild blueberry muffin

$4.65