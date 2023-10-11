OAK - Southie OAK - Southie
Beverages
Coffee Beverage
Drip Coffee Dark Roast
$4.40
Drip Coffee Medium Roast
$4.40
Drip Coffee Decaf
$4.40
Cappuccino
$5.50
Caramel Latte 16oz
$7.00
Chai Latte 16oz
$5.75
Double Macchiato(classic)
$4.95
Espresso Shot
$3.85
Hot tea
$5.50
Iced Tea
$5.50
Latte
$6.60
Matcha Latte 16oz
$7.10
Mocha 16 oz
$7.00
SF Vanilla Latte 16oz
$7.00
Vanilla Latte 16oz
$7.00
White Mocha 16oz
$7.00
Cafe Au Lait
$4.85
Milk
$4.25
Hot Cocoa
$5.50
Americano
$4.90
Caramel Macchiato
$7.50
Iced Coffee
$4.95
Pumpkin Biscoff
$7.75
Alcohol
Lunch/Dinner
The Balls
$17.60
copper creek beef-pork meatballs, mozzarella, grana padano, baguette
Roasted Turkey and Fontina
$17.60
pancetta, avocado, chipotle aioli, romaine lettuce, deli roll
Spicy Hog
$15.40
pulled pork, southie slaw, pickled jalapeños, lime aioli, brioche bun
Grilled Asparagus and Burrata
$14.30
Almond basil pesto, arugula, balasamic onions, chili flakes, deli roll
Southie B.L.A.T
$16.50
applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, mayonnaise, deli roll
Roasted Tomato Soup bowl
$13.20
bowl of soup w/ side of bread
The Standby
$13.20
cup of soup, pressed baguette grilled cheese
Wild Arugula Salad
$14.30
pears, fennel, mint, toasted almonds, grana padano, pear mint vinaigrette
Poached Egg and Bacon Salad
$17.60
romaine, frisée, couscous, radish, scallion, truffle vinaigrette
Fried Chicken & Chopped Romaine salad
$18.80
black beans, queso fresco, tortilla strips, piquillo peppers, lime vinaigrette
All Day Menu
Deals
Sides
Pastries
OO Food
Lunch/Dinner
Deals
Sides
Pastries
Bagel and Cream cheese
$5.50
Bagel no spread
$4.95
Bagel w/ almond butter
$6.00
Bagel with Butter
$5.25
banana bread
$4.95
chocolate chip cookie
$4.25
chocolate croissant
$4.95
cinnamon twist
$4.95
cream cheese danish
$4.95
croissant
$4.50
lemon poppyseed muffin
$4.95
Seasonal Danish
$4.95
seasonal scone
$4.95
wild blueberry muffin
$4.65
OAK - Southie OAK - Southie Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 243-8908
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5AM