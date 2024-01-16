HighGrain Brewing Co. | Brentwood
Food
Shareables
- Pretzels and Beer Cheese
Three Pretzel sticks with house made beer cheese.$10.00
- Sheet Tray Nachos
Choice of chicken (served with spicy crema) or beef (served with chimichurri) and topped with melted cheddar, jalapeños, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and sour cream. Servers up to 4 people$14.00
- Craft Corndog
Nathan's hot dog battered and fried. Served with Bahn mi pickles and gochujang aioli$7.00
- Smoked Cauliflower
House smoked cauliflower served with celery. Sauce choices include Pale Ale BBQ, Buffalo, Ohio Hot and Hot Honey Old Bay.$12.00
- Smoked Wings
8 House Smoked chicken wings served with celery and your choice of sauce: Pale Ale BBQ, Buffalo, Ohio Hot, Hot Honey, and Old Bay$14.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
House made Red Pepper Hummus served with 12 grilled flatbread points or veggies$10.00
Flatbreads
- Barbecue Chicken Flatbread
Oven baked flatbread with garlic and olive oil base, topped with shredded mozzarella and parmesan, grilled chicken, chopped broccoli, caramelized onions, chopped bacon, and Stout BBQ$14.00
- Margarita Flatbread
Oven baked flatbread with garlic and olive oil base, topped with shredded mozzarella and provolone, fresh mozzarella, beer braised tomatoes, chopped basil, and balsamic stout reduction$12.00
Salads
- HighGrain Salad
Fresh arcadian blend topped with shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, and red onions and your choice of dressing on the side: ranch, blue cheese, caesar, apple cider vinaigrette, and hot sauce vinaigrette$10.00
- Spring Salad
Fresh Arcadian blend served with sliced strawberries, red onion, diced cucumber, toasted almonds, and cotija cheese. Served with hot sauce vinaigrette on the side$13.00
- Kale Cesar Salad
Baby Kale and Romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, blistered tomato, croutons and a mushroom Caesar dressing served on the side.$10.00
Sandwiches
- Ranch Brined Chicken Sandwich
Highgrain Silverton classic! Ranch brine seasoned chicken topped with Duke's mayo, hot honey, pickles, and bacon$13.00
- Single Hop Sauce Burger
4oz beef patty topped with American cheese, hop sauce, pickled onion relish, and romaine. Vegetarian and Gluten free options available$10.00
- Double Hop Sauce Burger$13.00
- Smoked Tofu Bahn Mi
House smoked and marinated Tofu topped with romaine, Bahn mi pickles, chopped cilantro, mushroom pate, and peanuts served on a hoagie bun. *Vegan$13.00
- Chopped Cheese
One 6oz beef patty chopped and seared on a hoagie bun topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, pimento cheese, romaine, hop sauce, diced tomatoes and crushed Grippos$13.00
- Sloppy Joe Gordita
Sloppy joe, tostada, white american cheese, black bean salsa, romaine, and spicy crema wrapped and toasted in a flour tortilla$13.00
- Blackened Catfish Sandwich
Blackened and seared catfish topped with pickled red onions, Roma tomatoes, romaine, and Remoulade served on a hoagie bun$14.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger
One 4oz beef patty served with american cheese and pickles. Gluten free option available$8.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Four fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce on the side: Pale Ale BBQ, buffalo, hot honey, ranch, hop sauce$8.00
- Kids Flatbread
Flatbread with olive oil and garlic base topped with mozzarella and parmesan$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled sourdough$8.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Bowl of pasta with beer cheese$8.00
- Kids Corn Dog
Nathan's hot dog fried with plain batter$8.00
Sides
Side sauces
Cans
- Lusen - Pilsner - 6-pack 12oz
Light. Crisp. Herbal.$10.99
- Monarch - Juicy IPA - 6-pack 12oz
Hoppy. Citrus. Medium Body.$10.99
- Shiver- Winter Saison- 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Gracie - Acai Bowl Sour - 6-pack 12oz$12.99
- Selene - Belgian Witbier - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Dreh - Vienna Lager - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Bonsai - Session IPA - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Graf Lime - Mexican Lime Lager - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Dover - Coconut Porter - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- Gentle Revolution - Czech Pils - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
- High Giant - IPA -6-pack 12oz$12.99
- Bloom Juice - IPA - 6-pack 12oz$12.99
- Rad - Mexican Lager - 6-pack 12oz$10.99
Merchandise
Short Sleeve T-Shirts
Pull Overs/Hoodies
Zip-Up Hoodies
Stickers/Magnets
Hats
