High Hog Eatery 701 Eisenhower Parkway STE 1
Main Things
Southern Style Sandwiches
Barbecued Beef Brisket Biscuit
Smoked and slow roasted Beef Brisket cooked until its fork tender. It's then ready to be married with our, from scratch barbecue sauce, put inside of a tender home-made biscuit, topped with coleslaw and eaten by you!
Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Brioche Waffle
Marinated with our special spice blend, dipped in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour then fried to PERFECTION! Served with Sweet & Spicy Honey Mustard, Crisp Lettuce, Vine ripped tomato, all on a Brioche Waffle Bun.
Fried Fish Sandwich
The freshest wild caught perch that we could find, cornmeal crusted, fried up crispy and served on a soft and warm brioche bun...ooh we didn't stop there we put our Chow Chow on the son-of-a-gun.
Southern Chicken Po'Girl
Southern Po'Girl in Boy Shorts: Barbecued Fried Chicken, ChowChow, Fresh Hand Cut Fries Rolled tight in a hoagie roll.
Southern Po'Boy
Skillet Fried Georgia Boy Smoked Sausage layered with House-made Coleslaw, Fresh hand Cut Fries, Made from Scratch Barbecue sauce, nestled in the best bun we could find! NOTE: This will change your life!!!
Quick Fix
Side Things
Braised Kale & Smoked Turkey
Move over collards, there's a new green in town!
Fried Corn on the Cob
Southern twist on Mexican style Street Corn! Slathered in Butter, Seasoned with Smoked Barbecue Spices, topped with Crumbled Cheese and Bacon Bits.
Hand Cut Fries
They are REALLY fresh!!! Hand cut, fried to golden perfection and seasoned with our special blend of spices and then tossed in just the right amount of garlic butter.
Macaroni & Cheese
The Original Recipe - James Hemings Style!!!
Sweet Potato Muffin
Sweet and crunchy on the outside, sweet and soft inside