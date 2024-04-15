High Lua Vietnamese Kitchen
Food
STARTER
- Grill Sausage Roll$10.00
flavorful Vietnamese sausage, vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs like basil and mint, and diced lettuce. Served with fish sauce for dipping, delicious blend of sweet, salty, and spicy.
- Shrimp Dumpling$12.00
Shrimp tapioca dumpling
- Spring Roll$10.00
(3PC) Spring rolls are a popular Vietnamese appetizer filled with a savory mixture of minced pork, shrimp, mushrooms, taro, carrots, onions, and glass noodles, all wrapped in crispy rice paper. Served with a tangy fish sauce for dipping. (4PC) Vegan option available.
- Sticky Rice$12.00
Sweet rice, cooked to perfection, serves as the canvas for a delectable combination of savory pork floss and pate.
- Stir Fry Corn$12.00
This stir-fried corn dish is a flavor-packed delight. Sweet corn is sautéed in butter and mixed with salted duck egg yolks, tiny shrimp chips, and scallions, creating a savory and satisfying dish. Topped with crispy fried shallots.
- Summer Roll$10.00
(2PC) Summer rolls are a fresh and delicious appetizer made with rice paper wrappers filled with shrimp or tofu, vermicelli noodles, basil, mint, garlic chives, and diced lettuce. Served with a sweet and savory peanut sauce. (GLUTEN FREE)
- Tamarind Wing$12.00
(4PC) The wings are coated in a crispy flour batter and fried until golden brown in vegetable oil. The wings are then tossed with a tangy and sweet passionfruit glaze and topped with crispy fried garlic for added crunch and flavor.
BANH MI
- Chicken Banh Mi$15.00
Crispy baguette filled with tender lemongrass chicken, tangy pickled carrot and daikon, fresh cilantro, and drizzled with a savory seasoning sauce. The perfect balance of flavors and textures in every bite!
- Grilled Pork Banh Mi$15.00
Experience a burst of flavors with our Banh Mi, a toasted baguette filled with savory pate, tender grilled pork, tangy pickled carrot and daikon, fresh cilantro, and our signature seasoning sauce.
- Grilled Sausage Banh Mi$15.00
Vietnamese banh mi sandwich featuring grilled sausage as the star ingredient. Nestled within a crusty baguette, it offers a satisfying combination of pickled daikon and carrots, fresh cilantro. and textures.
- Grilled Tofu Banh Mi$15.00
Toasted baguette filled with grilled tofu, pickled carrot and daikon, fresh cilantro, and drizzled with flavorful seasoning sauce. Perfect for a delicious and filling plant-based meal that's bursting with flavor!
- Saigon Banh Mi$15.00
Indulge in a symphony of flavors with this Vietnamese banh mi sandwich featuring succulent BBQ pork, savory sausage, delicate pork floss, and rich pate nestled within a crusty baguette. A harmonious blend of sweet, savory, and umami that tantalizes the taste buds with every bite.
- Pate Banh Mi$12.00
Indulge in the perfect balance of savory and tangy flavors with our Banh Mi Pate! A crispy baguette is generously filled with smooth pate, savory Vietnamese hams, and crunchy pickled carrots and daikon.
ADD ONS
SALAD
NOODLE SOUP
- Beef Pho$18.00
Aromatic five-spice beef broth served with tender top sirloin steak and brisket, garnished with onions and scallions. Accompanied by bean sprouts, basil, lime, and jalapeño on the side.
- Chicken Pho$18.00
Aromatic chicken broth with poached chicken thigh meat served atop silky pho noodles. Garnished with scallions, onions, and cilantro, and served with a side of fresh bean sprouts, lime, basil, and jalapeño slices.
- Vegetable Pho$18.00
Vegetable broth with shiitake mushrooms, bok choy, fried tofu, broccoli, and button mushrooms, topped with scallions, onions, cilantro, and served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, and jalapeño. Vegan-friendly and bursting with savory umami.
- Bun Bo Hue$20.00
A hearty soup with a pork and beef bone broth infused with lemongrass and shrimp paste flavors. Served with rare steak, beef shank, brisket, and Vietnamese ham, topped with cilantro, onion, and scallion.
RICE/BUN
- Grilled Pork$18.00
Grilled pork with a refreshing medley of diced herbs and veggies. Topped with crunchy peanuts and served with homemade fish sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp$21.00
Grilled shrimp is a tantalizing dish that harmoniously pairs succulent grilled shrimp with a vibrant medley of diced lettuce, carrot, daikon, basil, and mint. Garnished with crunchy peanuts and accompanied by homemade fish sauce.
- Grilled Tofu$17.00
Grilled tofu is a scrumptious plant-based option. It is paired with a refreshing mix of diced veggies and herbs, and served with vegan fish sauce.
- Lemongrass Chicken$17.00
Lemongrass chicken is a mouthwatering dish that features tender baked chicken infused with fragrant lemongrass.
- Spare Ribs$18.00
Savor the rich and irresistible flavor of caramelized spare ribs over a bed of fluffy rice! Tender, juicy, and perfectly glazed with a mouth-watering caramel sauce, served with pickled cabbage, carrot, daikon, jalapenos, and red onions.
- Spring Roll Bun$19.00
Vietnamese spring roll bun is a delightful dish that features crispy spring rolls served on a bed of diced lettuce, carrot, daikon, beansprout, basil, and mint. Topped with crunchy peanuts and served with homemade fish sauce.
- Turmeric Chicken$18.00
Turmeric chicken over rice is a flavorful dish that features succulent chicken marinated in fragrant turmeric as the star ingredient. Served with a side of pickled cabbage, carrot, daikon, and red onions.
Drinks
SOFT DRINK
- Viet Ice Coffee$7.00
Vietnamese iced coffee
- Viet Ice Latte$7.00
Vietnamese iced latte
- Limeade with basil seed$7.00
Lemonade with basil seeds
- Tamarind Juice$7.00
Tamarind juice
- Salted Lemonade$7.00
Salted lemonade
- Thai Ice Tea$7.00
Thai iced tea
- Peach Ice Tea$6.00
Peach iced tea
- Lychee Ice Tea$6.00
Lychee iced tea
- Kumquat Ice Tea$6.00
Kumquat iced tea
- Soda$3.00
Soda (coke sprite ginger ale)
- Pellegrino$5.00