High Octane Bar & Grill
MAIN FOOD
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Smoked Queso & Chips
Fried Pickles
Served with spicy ranch.
App Onion Ring
Served with ranch, spicy ranch or queso.
Mozzarella Sticks
Stuffed Mushrooms
Crimini mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, chives, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Jalapeno Poppers
Smoked jalapeno peppers, stuffed with a delicious blend of cheese and seasonings, wrapped in bacon.
App Brussels Sprouts
Served with garlic aioli or spicy ranch.
App Chile Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in our house-made green or red chile, topped with shredded cheese.
Irish Nachos Full
French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Half Irish Nachos
French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Classic Quesadilla
Served with salsa, avocado and sour cream.
Wings 6
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Wings 12
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
Wings 18
Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.
HO Sampler
4 Wings, Quesadilla, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Queso Dip & Kettle Chips, Chips & Salsa and 2 Poppers.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and Kalamata olives. Choice of feta or blue cheese with ranch or Italian dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery and blue cheese crumbles.
Charred Wedge
Thick wedge of charred iceberg lettuce served with onions, tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese dressing.
Soup & Salad
Your choice of French onion soup or our soup of the day with a side house or spinach salad. Charred wedge an additional $1.
Green Chile Bowl
Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.
Red Chile Bowl
Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.
French Onion Soup
Onion soup topped with a crostini and Swiss cheese, broiled to a golden brown.
Bowl Soup of the Day
Cup Soup of the Day
BBQ Plates
BBQ PLATE One Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.
BBQ PLATE Two Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.
BBQ PLATE Three Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.
BBQ PLATE Four Meat
Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.
Burgers & Sandwiches
1/4 lb Smash Burger
1/4 lb. grilled burger.
1/2 lb Smash Burger
1/2 lb. grilled burger.
3/4 lb Smash Burger
3/4 lb. grilled burger.
1 lb Smash Burger
1 lb. grilled burger.
Slopper Burger
Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green or red chile and topped with shredded cheese.
Double Slopper Burger
Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green or red chile and topped with shredded cheese.
Patty Melt**
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties on Texas toast with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Mission Impossible Burger
High Octane's plant-based burger.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sand
Buttermilk batter, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.
Orig Crispy Chicken Sand
Buttermilk batter, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sand
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped or sliced.
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, inside a grilled and pressed hoagie.
The RG-Wich
Gagliano's Italian sausage patty, chopped brisket, provolone cheese and Pueblo chiles.
The Smokey Balboa
Meatball sandwich sprinkled with brisket and covered with provolone and marinara sauce.
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced prime rib, grilled and topped with provolone on a hoagie and served with au jus.
Jack Burton Special
Pulled pork, thick-cut bacon and smoked sausage, topped with pickled red onions, house BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
The Big Shot
Shaved prime rib with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Pueblo chiles and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.
Steaks
Sirloin Steak**
8 oz USDA choice top sirloin. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Ribeye Steak**
14 oz USDA choice top ribeye. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
12 oz Prime Rib**
USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
16 oz Prime Rib**
USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
Entrees-Sal & Side
Entrees-Sal Only
Chic Prov & Pasta
Chicken Provolone served over a bed of spaghetti with marinara.
Chic Fried Chic
Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.
Chic Fried Sirloin
Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.
Full Spaghetti
Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.
Half Spaghetti
Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.
Full Chic Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.
Half Chic Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.
Full Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.
Half Shrimp Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.
No Meat Cajun Pasta
Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
By the Pound
Brisket BY POUND
Chopped or Sliced.
Tri Tip BY POUND
Full Rack Ribs
Half Rack Ribs
Pulled Pork BY POUND
Pulled Chicken BY POUND
Smoked Turkey BY POUND
Cajun Turkey BY POUND
Smoked Bison Saus BY POUND
Smoked Saus Kolbasi BY POUND
Elk Jalapeno Ched Saus BY POUND
Sides
Potato Salad
Coleslaw
Add jalapenos and cilantro for $.50
Kettle Chips
French Fries
Baked Beans
Corn on Cob
Green Beans
Broccoli
Fried Okra
Side Spaghetti w/ Marinara
Mashed Potatoes
Served with white gravy, brown gravy, or green chile.
Baked Potato
Add loaded for $1.50 Add brisket or pulled pork for $3.00 Add green chile or queso for $1.50
Side Onion Rings
Broccoli & Cheese
Side Brussel Sprouts
Side Asparagus
Side Salad
Side Charred Wedge
Side Green Chili Cheese Fries
Side Red Chili Cheese Fries
Sweet Potato Casserole*
Pecan and brown sugar crumbled topping. *Contains nuts.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Loaded Baked Mac & Cheese
With bacon, sauteed onions, smoked jalapenos, topped with toasted cheese and panko.
Kids & Seniors
Kids/Sr BBQ Tray
Choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey, sausage or 2 ribs. Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Cheese Quesadilla
Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Jr. Burger
4 oz patty, served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Hot Dog
Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Mac & Cheese
Served with French fries.
Kids/Sr Spag & Meatball
Served with French fries.
Dessert
Peach Cobbler
Peach Cobbler+Ice Cream
Cherry Cobbler
Cherry Cobbler+Ice Cream
Bread Pudding & Ice Cream*
Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream. *Contains nuts
Brownie & Ice Cream*
Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream (with or without nuts). *May contain nuts
Cheesecake-Straw
New York style cheesecake, served with strawberry.
Cheesecake-Cherry
New York style cheesecake, served with cherry sauce.