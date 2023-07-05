High Octane Bar & Grill

N/A BEV

Coffee

Café Latte 12 Oz

$4.00

Café Latte 16 Oz

$5.00

Cappuccino 12 Oz

$4.00

Cappuccino 16 Oz

$5.00

Cappucino 12 Oz

$4.00

Diesel Fuel (Dbl Espresso)

$3.00

Gasoline 12 Oz

$2.00

Gasoline 16 Oz

$3.00

Mocha 12 Oz

$4.00

Mocha 16 Oz

$5.00

Rocket Fuel (Quad Espresso)

$4.00

Juice

Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Other

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.50

Water

Shake

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$1.00

MAIN FOOD

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Smoked Queso & Chips

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served with spicy ranch.

App Onion Ring

$8.00

Served with ranch, spicy ranch or queso.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.75

Crimini mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, chives, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.50

Smoked jalapeno peppers, stuffed with a delicious blend of cheese and seasonings, wrapped in bacon.

App Brussels Sprouts

$10.50

Served with garlic aioli or spicy ranch.

App Chile Cheese Fries

$11.50

French fries smothered in our house-made green or red chile, topped with shredded cheese.

Irish Nachos Full

$14.00

French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Half Irish Nachos

$8.00

French fries piled high with shredded cheese, baked beans, Pueblo chiles and pulled pork, topped with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Classic Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with salsa, avocado and sour cream.

Wings 6

$11.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Wings 12

$20.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

Wings 18

$28.00

Served with carrots, celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. C's Sauces (Original Hot Wing, Habanaro Hot Wing, Blueberry Teriyaki, Raspberry Teriyaki, Original BBQ, Jalapeno BBQ), or Garlic Parmesan.

HO Sampler

$30.00

4 Wings, Quesadilla, 3 Mozzarella Sticks, Fried Pickles, Queso Dip & Kettle Chips, Chips & Salsa and 2 Poppers.

Soup & Salads

Add grilled chicken to any salad $5.00

House Salad

$11.50

Chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and Kalamata olives. Choice of feta or blue cheese with ranch or Italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.50

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with chopped iceberg, spinach, tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery and blue cheese crumbles.

Charred Wedge

$13.50

Thick wedge of charred iceberg lettuce served with onions, tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Your choice of French onion soup or our soup of the day with a side house or spinach salad. Charred wedge an additional $1.

Green Chile Bowl

$10.50

Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.

Red Chile Bowl

$10.50

Topped with shredded cheese and flour tortilla on the side.

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Onion soup topped with a crostini and Swiss cheese, broiled to a golden brown.

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

BBQ Plates

Choose between Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Hot Link, Pulled Pork, Turkey or Choose Ribs for an additional $3. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ PLATE One Meat

$17.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.

BBQ PLATE Two Meat

$20.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.

BBQ PLATE Three Meat

$23.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.

BBQ PLATE Four Meat

$27.00

Choose between brisket, smoked sausage, elk jalapeno cheddar sausage (spicy), smoked bison, pulled chicken, pulled pork, smoked or Cajun turkey. Add ribs for an additional $3.50, or tri-tip for an additional $4.50. Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles, pickled red onions and your choice of 1 basic side. Upcharge for premium side.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Includes choice of 1 Basic side. Upcharge for Premium side. Upon request, you can add: lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles. For $1.00 each, you can add: mushrooms, sauteed onions, Pueblo chiles, bacon, avocado or cheese (cheddar, American, Provolone, pepper jack, Swiss or blue cheese).

1/4 lb Smash Burger

$12.00

1/4 lb. grilled burger.

1/2 lb Smash Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. grilled burger.

3/4 lb Smash Burger

$16.00

3/4 lb. grilled burger.

1 lb Smash Burger

$18.00

1 lb. grilled burger.

Slopper Burger

$15.50

Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green or red chile and topped with shredded cheese.

Double Slopper Burger

$18.50

Served open-faced, smothered in house-made green or red chile and topped with shredded cheese.

Patty Melt**

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb. burger patties on Texas toast with Swiss cheese and sauteed onions. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Mission Impossible Burger

$13.50

High Octane's plant-based burger.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sand

$16.00

Buttermilk batter, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.

Orig Crispy Chicken Sand

$16.00

Buttermilk batter, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sand

$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and special sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chopped or sliced.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard, inside a grilled and pressed hoagie.

The RG-Wich

$16.00

Gagliano's Italian sausage patty, chopped brisket, provolone cheese and Pueblo chiles.

The Smokey Balboa

$16.50

Meatball sandwich sprinkled with brisket and covered with provolone and marinara sauce.

French Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced prime rib, grilled and topped with provolone on a hoagie and served with au jus.

Jack Burton Special

$18.50

Pulled pork, thick-cut bacon and smoked sausage, topped with pickled red onions, house BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

The Big Shot

$18.50

Shaved prime rib with your choice of brisket or pulled pork, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Pueblo chiles and provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus.

Steaks

Served with dinner roll, a side salad or cup of soup (French Onion add $1) and choice of 1 Basic side. Upcharge for Premium side. Add 4 beer-battered shrimp $10; Add blue cheese crust $3.50; Add sauteed red wine mushrooms $3.50.

Sirloin Steak**

$22.50

8 oz USDA choice top sirloin. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Ribeye Steak**

$32.50

14 oz USDA choice top ribeye. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

12 oz Prime Rib**

$28.50

USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

16 oz Prime Rib**

$34.50

USDA choice ribeye loin slow smoked and cooked to your preference. Served with au jus and creamy or raw horseradish. **May be cooked to order. Comsuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.

Entrees-Sal & Side

Served with dinner roll, a side salad or cup of soup (French onion add $1) and choice of 1 Basic Side. Add 4 fried shrimp $9; Add blue cheese crust $3.50; Add sauteed red wine mushrooms $3.50.

Grilled Balsamic Chicken

$16.00

Balsamic marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection.

Entrees-Sal Only

Served with a side salad or cup of soup (French onion add $1).

Chic Prov & Pasta

$18.50

Chicken Provolone served over a bed of spaghetti with marinara.

Chic Fried Chic

$18.50

Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.

Chic Fried Sirloin

$21.50

Served with mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy.

Full Spaghetti

$17.00

Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.

Half Spaghetti

$9.00

Served with 1 sausage and 1 meatball.

Full Chic Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.

Half Chic Cajun Pasta

$12.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with chicken.

Full Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.

Half Shrimp Cajun Pasta

$12.00

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce, topped with shrimp.

No Meat Cajun Pasta

$16.50

Bed of pasta with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and garlic in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

By the Pound

Served with dinner roll, house-made pickles and pickled red onions.

Brisket BY POUND

$28.00

Chopped or Sliced.

Tri Tip BY POUND

$30.00

Full Rack Ribs

$30.50

Half Rack Ribs

$16.50

Pulled Pork BY POUND

$17.00

Pulled Chicken BY POUND

$14.50

Smoked Turkey BY POUND

$18.00

Cajun Turkey BY POUND

$18.00

Smoked Bison Saus BY POUND

$21.00

Smoked Saus Kolbasi BY POUND

$15.00

Elk Jalapeno Ched Saus BY POUND

$21.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Add jalapenos and cilantro for $.50

Kettle Chips

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Corn on Cob

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Side Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.25

Served with white gravy, brown gravy, or green chile.

Baked Potato

$4.50

Add loaded for $1.50 Add brisket or pulled pork for $3.00 Add green chile or queso for $1.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.75

Broccoli & Cheese

$4.75

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.75

Side Asparagus

$4.75

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Charred Wedge

$5.75

Side Green Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75

Side Red Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Casserole*

$5.50

Pecan and brown sugar crumbled topping. *Contains nuts.

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Loaded Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.50

With bacon, sauteed onions, smoked jalapenos, topped with toasted cheese and panko.

Kids & Seniors

Served with french fries.

Kids/Sr BBQ Tray

$8.00

Choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey, sausage or 2 ribs. Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Chicken Fingers

$7.25

Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Jr. Burger

$8.50

4 oz patty, served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Hot Dog

$7.50

Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Mac & Cheese

$7.75

Served with French fries.

Kids/Sr Spag & Meatball

$6.75

Served with French fries.

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.50

Peach Cobbler+Ice Cream

$7.50

Cherry Cobbler

$6.50

Cherry Cobbler+Ice Cream

$7.50

Bread Pudding & Ice Cream*

$6.50

Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding with vanilla ice cream. *Contains nuts

Brownie & Ice Cream*

$6.50

Warm brownie topped with vanilla ice cream (with or without nuts). *May contain nuts

Cheesecake-Straw

$8.50

New York style cheesecake, served with strawberry.

Cheesecake-Cherry

$8.50

New York style cheesecake, served with cherry sauce.

Cheesecake-Plain

$8.50

Soft Serve Cone

$3.00

Soft Serve Cup

$3.50

EXTRA SAUCE

SPICY SAUCE

$0.50

MILD SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.50

CATERING

By The Plate

Per Person

$30.80

Family Packs

One Meat

$27.00

Two Meat

$37.00

Three Meat

$46.00

Four Meat

$65.00

Sides

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.00

Quart Cole Slaw

$9.00

Pint Green Chili

$10.00

Quart Green Chili

$18.00

Pint Pinto Beans

$5.00

Quart Pinto Beans

$9.00

Pint Potato Salad

$5.00

Quart Potato Salad

$9.00

Sm Side Salad

$5.00

Lg Side Salad

$9.00

Sm French Fries

$5.00

Lg French Fries

$9.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$3.00

Quart BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Loaf Texas Toast

$5.00

By the Pound

Chopped Brisket

$23.00

Sliced Brisket

$23.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pulled Chicken

$14.00

Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Cajun Turkey

$16.00

Chicken Quarters

$14.00

Smoked Bison Sausage

$20.00

Smoked Sausage Kolbasi

$14.00

Elk Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$20.00

Half Ribs

$16.00

Full Ribs

$30.00

Tri-Tip

$23.00

Gameday Packs

Appetizer Pack

$70.00

Bronco Pack

$115.00

The Full Spread

Two Meats - Two Sides

$13.00

Three Meats - Three Sides

$18.00

C'S SAUCE

Bottle

C's Original BBQ Sauce

$12.50

C's Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

$12.50

C's Orig Hot Wing Sauce

$12.50

C's Habanero Wing Sauce

$12.50

C's Raspberry Teriyaki Sauce

$12.50

C's Blueberry Teriyaki Sauce

$12.50

Apparel

Hats

Black Hat

$10.00

Grey Hat

$10.00

T-shirts

SS T-shirt - Small

$24.06

SS T-shirt - Med

$24.06

SS T-shirt - Large

$24.06

SS T-shirt - XL

$24.06

SS T-shirt - 2XL

$24.06

SS T-shirt - 3XL

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Small

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Med

$24.06

LS T-shirt - Large

$24.06

LS T-shirt - XL

$24.06

LS T-shirt - 2XL

$24.06

Tank Tops

Tank - Small

$15.00

Tank - Med

$15.00

Tank - Large

$15.00

Tank - XL

$15.00

Tank - 2XL

$15.00

Tank - 3XL

$15.00