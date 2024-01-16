High Rock Cafe
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Pork Potstickers
Pan seared pork potstickers, served on a bed of mixed greens, served with sweet chili sauce and soy sauce$12.00
- Perfect Dates$10.00
- OUT OF STOCKStuffed MushroomsOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- BBQ Turkey Zah$14.00
- Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps$14.00
- Caprese Zah$12.00
- Tango Box$25.00
- Euchre Box$45.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
- Pretzels$8.00
Happy Hour
Liquor
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
Cocktails
- The Draper$11.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Paloma$11.00
- Black Berry Oldfashion$11.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Xxxx$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mimosa$11.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Raspberry Mule$9.00
- Korbel Old Fashioned$10.50
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Hippie Juice$9.00
- Sun Kiss$8.00
Wine
Red
White & Champange
N/A Beverages
N/A Beer
Happy Hour Drinks
High Rock Cafe Location and Hours
(608) 254-5677
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM