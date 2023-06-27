High Voltage Wings is NOW OPEN! Enjoy. More
HIGH VOLTAGE WINGS
Wings
Six Wings
$8.00
Six of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip
Ten Wings
$15.00
Ten of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip
Twenty Wings
$24.00
Twenty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips
Fifty Wings
$60.00
Fifty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips
Not Wings
Chicken Tender Basket
$12.00
House breaded chicken tenders with curly fries and your choice of sauce on the side
BBQ Sliders
$11.00
Three slow roasted pork sliders topped with bbq sauce, slaw, & pickle
Southwest Salad
$8.00
Black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, & tortilla strips over a bed of green leaf lettuce served with your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or jalapeño ranch
Appetizers
High Voltage Wings Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 331-5607
127 N. Lumpkin St., Monroe, GA 30655
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM