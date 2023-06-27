HIGH VOLTAGE WINGS

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

House breaded chicken tenders with curly fries and your choice of sauce on the side

Ten Wings

$15.00

Ten of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Curly Fries

$4.00+


Wings

Six Wings

$8.00

Six of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Ten Wings

$15.00

Ten of our delicious wings with your choice of one sauce and dip

Twenty Wings

$24.00

Twenty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips

Fifty Wings

$60.00

Fifty of our delicious wings with your choice of two sauces and a choice of side dips

Not Wings

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

House breaded chicken tenders with curly fries and your choice of sauce on the side

BBQ Sliders

$11.00

Three slow roasted pork sliders topped with bbq sauce, slaw, & pickle

Southwest Salad

$8.00

Black beans, corn, tomato, cheese, & tortilla strips over a bed of green leaf lettuce served with your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or jalapeño ranch

Appetizers

Big'ol Pretzel

$12.00

Giant Pretzel served with cheese sauce & stone-ground mustard

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Fried cheese bites served with ranch

Biff's Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$10.00

Tail-on coconut shrimp tossed in Biff’s sweet+spicy sauce

Sides & Extras

Curly Fries

$4.00+
Slaw

$3.00
Extra Sauce

$0.50
Celery Sticks

$0.50

Beverages

Fountain

$2.50+

Tea

$2.50+

Dasani

$2.50

Liquid Death

$3.00+