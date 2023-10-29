Highly Likely Highland Park 5526 N. Figueroa St
DINNER
NIBBLES
Castelvetrano olives marinated in extra virgin olive oil, spices, garlic, and lemon peel. Served warm.
We whip the yolks with Kewpee mayo and yuzu kosho, then top with a secret crispy topping for an eggceptional snack (see what we did there??)
Golden fried artichoke hearts serve with a lemon wedge (vegan)
Crisped to perfection Brussels sprouts tossed with our Chermoula sauce, maple syrup, toasted sesame seeds, and korean chili flake. Delicious with a beer!
STARTERS
BIG SALADS
Chopped Salad with Persian Cukes, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Dried Tart Cherries, Cripsy Pita, Feta, Za’atar Vinaigrette, and Pomegranate Molasses
Crispy brown rice tossed with Persian cucumber, ninja radish, shredded carrot, cabbage, sesame seeds, togarashi, all the herbs, and a zesty AF miso lime dressing. Vegan and GF.
Arugula | Gem Lettuce | Yuzu Lemon Vinaigrette | Shaved Parm | Toasty Sesame Croutons
MAINS
DINNER SIDES
KIDS MENU
whole wheat tortilla filled with fluffy scrambled eggs. Choice to add cheese or filling.
6oz beef burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Potato Bun
Squishy Soft Bun | Soft Scrambled Eggs | Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce
A little toast, egg, house made jam, and cultured butter.
Our regular soft scrambled eggs, with no chive or chili garnish
Our regular side of sliced avocado with no chive or chili garnish
COFFEE + TEA
Coffee
You're a classy and classic person - this is the beverage for you. Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian
You are BUSY! Fuel up! Common Room Roasters: Single Origin Columbian
Take a sip - instantly transport yourself to a cafe in your vacation destination of choice.
House-made 70% chocolate ganache. Not too sweet. Contains coconut milk.
A delicious immune-boosting adaptogenic coffee drink made with chaga mushroom, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla. Sweetened with low-glycemic monkfruit.
Tea
NA DRINKS
Traditional Mexican Fermented Probiotic Beverage
Juicy orangey fun!
House-made turmeric tonic. Contains turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, vanilla, and coconut milk. Vegan base.