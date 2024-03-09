High Street Pub & Grill
Featured Items
- House Burger$14.00
A High Street specialty! Fresh half pound burger cooked in hot sauce and topped with melted pepper-jack, bacon, and mushrooms.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
4 chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce and a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
A large salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Appetizers
- Cheese Sticks$7.00
Provolone cheese sticks deep fried in a special italian breading, served with a side of marinara
- Pizza Logs$7.00
Pepperoni, mozarella, and sauce wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried. Served with a side of marinara.
- Tiny Tacos$7.00
Chicken, chilies, and traditional Mexican spices served in a miniature corn tortilla
- Hot Cheese Bites$7.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of swiss and american cheese with jalapeno peppers.
- Spicy Cheese Curds$7.00
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavored coating
- Bavarian Pretzels$7.00
Soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks salted and deep fried. Served with a side of nacho cheese for dipping.
- Potato Skins$8.00
Baked potato deep fried and topped with our garlic sauce, shredded colby-jack cheese, and bacon.
- Nachos and Cheese$6.00
A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of nacho cheese for dipping
- Cheese Plate$11.00+
A generous helping of cubed swiss, pepper jack, and colby cheese. Served with pepperoni, banana peppers, crackers, and a special mustard dipping sauce.
- Fried Zucchini$7.00
Zucchini slices breaded and deep-fried to perfection, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Logs$8.00
Tender, 100% white shredded chicken meat, blended in premium Buffalo wing sauce, with cream cheese and just a “hint” of blue cheese in a crispy wrapper.
- Fried Mushrooms$7.00
Mushrooms breaded and fried, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
A basket of nachos served with 2 sides of salsa for dipping
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$7.00
- Nashville Hot Cauliflower$7.00
Cauliflower florets in a flavorful coating of Spicy Nashville Hot style breading with notes of cayenne pepper, brown sugar, garlic and other spices.
Baskets
Flatbreads
- Basic Flatbread$9.00
Basic flatbread topped with marinara and your choice of toppings.
- White Flatbread$9.00
Basic flatbread topped with shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.
- Taco Flatbread$12.00
Flatbread topped with salsa, shredded cheddar/jack cheese, taco meat, black olives, onions, and tomatoes.
- Philly Cheesesteak Flatbread$11.00
Flatbread topped with philly steak, grilled peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$11.00
Flatbread topped with shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon bits. Topped off with a melted mozzarella-provolone blend.
- Sausage And Greens Flatbread$12.00
Our Chef's special blend of DiRusso's sausage and select greens topped with shredded provolone.
- Chicken Philly Flatbread$11.00
Burgers
- Burger$11.00
A fresh 1/2 pound burger cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings.
- House Burger$14.00
A High Street specialty! Fresh half pound burger cooked in hot sauce and topped with melted pepper-jack, bacon, and mushrooms.
- BLT Burger$12.00
BLT burger on Texas Toast topped with American cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
1/2 Pound Angus burger cooked to your liking topped with mushrooms and melted Swiss.
Mex-American
- 3 Beef Tacos$9.00
3 soft beef tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- 3 Chicken Tacos$10.00
3 soft chicken tacos topped with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Beef Nacho Supreme$11.00
A bed of nachos topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
- Beef Quesadilla$9.00
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with Cajun seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions.
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.00
A fresh tortilla grilled and pressed filled with shredded cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers, grill mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions.
- Chicken Nacho Supreme$12.00
A bed of nachos topped with cajun-seasoned chicken, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, olives, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Wings
- 6 Bone-in Wings$10.00
Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.
- 12 Bone-in Wings$16.00
Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.
- 25 Bone-in Wings$28.00
- 6 Boneless Wings$9.00
Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.
- 12 Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.
- Celery$2.00
A side-serving of celery served with Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping.
- Carrots$2.00
- Celery & Carrots$3.00
- 16 Oz Sauce$6.00
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Philly Sandwich$11.00
Philly steak sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$11.00
Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with melted provolone.
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$11.00
Philly steak with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Shredded chicken mixed with ranch and bacon topped with a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend. Wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bun with your choice of toppings.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy fried chicken breast on a bun with your choice of toppings.
- Sausage Patty Sandwich$11.00
DiRusso's Italian sausage in a round patty topped with grilled onions and peppers and melted provolone cheese.
- Hot Sausage Link Sandwich$11.00
A HOT DiRusso's Italian sausage link served on a brat bun topped with grilled peppers and onions and a shredded mozzarella-provolone blend.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.00
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken with cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce wrapped in a fresh tortilla and pressed.
- BLT$9.00
Basic bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Texas toast.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
A crispy chicken sandwich smothered in marinara and topped with melted provolone and parmesan cheese.
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast.
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$11.00
Shredded chicken topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted provolone.
- Chicken Philly Wrap$11.00
- Veggie Wrap$7.00
- Sausage & Greens Sandwich$12.00
- Sausage & Greens Wrap$12.00
Soups and Salads
- Side House Salad$4.00
A starter salad with lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cheese, and your choice of dressing.
- Large House Salad$9.00
A large salad with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
- Taco Salad$13.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, and taco meat served on a bed of tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa or your favorite dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
A large salad with grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
A large salad with crispy chicken, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
- Boneless Chicken Salad$14.00
A large salad featuring boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, topped with fresh-cut fries and served with your choice of dressing.
Fries/Waffles/Tots
Hot Dogs
Kids Menu
- Kids Boneless Wings$7.00
Four boneless wings shaken in your favorite sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Kids Tacos$7.00
Two beef tacos with a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
A grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Kids Hot Dog$5.00
A hot dog with choice of toppings and a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
2 chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce served with a side of fresh-cut fries.
- Apple Sauce$1.50