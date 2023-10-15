Hightide Burrito & Bar 4591 Lakeside Dr, 107
Food
Appetizers
Smoked Wings (10)
Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch
Smoked Wings (20)
Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch
Empanadas
Flautas
Large Chips & Guacamole
Large Chips & Queso
Mexican Street Corn
sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro
Nachos
Chips, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos
Poppers
Shishito Peppers
Burritos
Ultimate
Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce
Bold City Burrito
Choice of Steak or carnitas cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, avocado crema and tots
Saltwater Hippie
Tempeh chorizo, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and cabbage
Paleo Bowl
Blackened shrimp and smoked chicken, fajita veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
904
Smoked carnitas, cheese, pickles and mustard sauce
Blacken Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado crema
C.B.G.
Smoked chicken, bacon, guacamole rice, cheese and peruvian sauce
House
Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Jefe
Steak and blackened shrimp, rice, cheese, guacamole and horseradish sauce
Cheeseburger
Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tots and mustard sauce
Veggie
Fajita veggies, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Dirty Hippie
Tacos
2 Tacos
3 Tacos
House Taco
Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce
Del Mar Shrimp Taco
Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage
904 Taco
Smoked carnitas, pickles, mustard sauce and cheese
Fajita Taco
Fajita Veggies and cheese
Vegan Chorizo Taco
House made vegan chorizo, cheese, sour cream, potatoes, and cabbage
Street Taco
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco
Smoked chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce
Lupes Fish Taco
Blackened shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage and peruvian sauce
Brisket Taco
Hawaiian Taco
Smoked carnitas, pineapples, cheese and peruvian sauce