Food

Appetizers

Smoked Wings (10)

$16.00

Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch

Smoked Wings (20)

$25.00

Smoked and seasoned with a sweet dry rub served with chipotle ranch

Empanadas

$10.00
Flautas

$12.00

Large Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Large Chips & Queso

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

sour cream, cotija cheese and cilantro

Nachos

$12.00

Chips, beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapenos

Poppers

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Burritos

Ultimate

$10.00

Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce

Bold City Burrito

$13.00

Choice of Steak or carnitas cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, avocado crema and tots

Saltwater Hippie

$13.25

Tempeh chorizo, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and cabbage

Paleo Bowl

$13.00

Blackened shrimp and smoked chicken, fajita veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

904

$14.00

Smoked carnitas, cheese, pickles and mustard sauce

Blacken Shrimp

$14.75

Blackened shrimp, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado crema

C.B.G.

$13.00

Smoked chicken, bacon, guacamole rice, cheese and peruvian sauce

House

$9.50

Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Jefe

$15.00

Steak and blackened shrimp, rice, cheese, guacamole and horseradish sauce

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tots and mustard sauce

Veggie

$10.25

Fajita veggies, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Dirty Hippie

$13.00

Tacos

2 Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos

$17.00

House Taco

$7.00

Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce

Del Mar Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage

904 Taco

$7.00

Smoked carnitas, pickles, mustard sauce and cheese

Fajita Taco

$7.00

Fajita Veggies and cheese

Vegan Chorizo Taco

$7.00

House made vegan chorizo, cheese, sour cream, potatoes, and cabbage

Street Taco

$7.00

Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$7.00

Smoked chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce

Lupes Fish Taco

$7.00

Blackened shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage and peruvian sauce

Brisket Taco

$7.00

Hawaiian Taco

$7.00

Smoked carnitas, pineapples, cheese and peruvian sauce

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$10.00

Spicy Pig Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked carnitas, bacon, chipotle ranch and pickled jalapenos

Cuban Quesadilla

$12.00

Smoked carnitas, bacon, pickles and mustard sauce

Extras

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Small Queso

$4.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Large Chips

$3.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

tots

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Rice, beans and cheese

Kids Taco

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Salsas

Small Roasted Tomatoe Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Chile de Arbol Salsa

$0.75

4oz

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

4oz

Large Roasted Tomatoe Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Chile de Arbol Salsa

$4.00

16oz

Pico de Gallo

$4.00

16oz

Sauces

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Peruvian Sauce

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream w/ Choc Sauce

$4.00

Meal Kit

Family Meal Kit

$50.00

Taco Kit comes with choice of 2 protiens, shredded cheese or queso, rice and black beans, choice of 2 salsa types, chips and 1 pack of tortillas. Serves 4

N/A Beverages

SODA

Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half Tea

$2.50

Bottled Bev.

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.50

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Cholcolate Milk

$2.00