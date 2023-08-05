Hightide Burrito - San Marco 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Food
Burritos
Ultimate
Rice, beans, queso, guacamole, pickled jalapenos and lettuce
Bold City Burrito
Choice of Steak or carnitas cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, avocado crema and tots
Saltwater Hippie
Tempeh chorizo, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and cabbage
Paleo Bowl
Blackened shrimp and smoked chicken, fajita veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
904
Smoked carnitas, cheese, pickles and mustard sauce
Blacken Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and avocado crema
C.B.G.
Smoked chicken, bacon, guacamole rice, cheese and peruvian sauce
House
Rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Jefe
Steak and blackened shrimp, rice, cheese, guacamole and horseradish sauce
Cheeseburger
Ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tots and mustard sauce
Veggie
Fajita veggies, rice, beans, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Extras
Meal Kit
Quesadillas
Salsas
Sauces
Tacos
House Taco
Your choice of protein topped with cheese, sour cream and lettuce
Del Mar Shrimp Taco
Blackened shrimp, avocado slices, avocado crema and shredded cabbage
904 Taco
Smoked carnitas, pickles, mustard sauce and cheese
Fajita Taco
Fajita Veggies and cheese
Choripapas Taco
House made vegan chorizo, cheese, sour cream, potatoes, and cabbage
Street Taco
Your choice of protein topped with diced onions/cilantro and avocado crema
Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco
Smoked chicken, bacon, ranch, tomatoes and lettuce
Hawaiian Taco
Smoked carnitas, pineapples, cheese and peruvian sauce
Island Taco
Blackened shrimp, pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage and peruvian sauce