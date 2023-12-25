Highway 80 Grill 7340 E. HWY US 80
Burgers
- Cheese Burger$7.69
Gourmet Patties, your choice of cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Double Cheese Burger$8.99
Two Gourmet patties, your choice of cheese, sliced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger$8.99
- Bacon Burger$8.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and mayo
- Mushroom Burger$8.99
Garlic & parmesan, sauteed mushroom, Swiss cheese and mayo
- Patty Melt$8.99
Chicken
Appetizers
Highway 80 Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(972) 563-3919
Open now • Closes at 7PM