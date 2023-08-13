Hiko Japanese Steak, Sushi, Ramen
All Day Menu
APPETIZER
Vegetable Spring Roll
Seasoned mix vegetables wrap in thin wonton skin
Chicken Egg Roll
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables in thin wonton skin
Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese
Chicken Gyoza
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables wrap in thin dough
Edamame
Steam soybeans add salt
Shrimp Tempura (Appetizers)
Fried shrimp in light tempura batter
Fried Calamari
Tempura squid batter with scallion
Takoyaki
Fried octopus meatball w/ scallion, bonito flakes and chef sauce
Fried Oysters
Fried oysters with scallion
RAMEN
Beef shoyu ramen
Marinated beef, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori, scallion,garlic, shoyu base(clear)
Chicken miso ramen
Tender chicken katsu, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori,scallion, garlic, miso broth(creamy)
Ichiraku ramen
Marinated beef or chicken katsu, egg, bokchoy, fishcake,bamboo, corn with creamy miso broth
Vegetable ramen
Vegetable dumpling, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion garlic, creamy miso base(creamy)
Seafood ramen
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, fish cake, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion, nori, garlic, shio sauce(clear)
Tan tan ramen
Spicy miso with marinated ground beef, egg, fish cake, corn, bamboo, bokchoy, scallion (Spicy creamy)
BENTO
Bento Chicken Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
Bento Steak Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
Bento Shrimp
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
Bento Salmon Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
KIDS MENU
HIBACHI
DINNER
Chicken (Dinner)
Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Vegetables (Dinner)
Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Steak (Dinner)
Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Shrimp (Dinner)
Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Salmon (Dinner)
Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Tuna (Dinner)
Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Scallop (Dinner)
Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Fillet Mignon (Dinner)
Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
Lobster (Dinner)
Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce
COMBO
DELUXE
SUSHI BAR
Appetizer from sushi bar
Tuna Tataki
Grilled sear tuna with black pepper and ponzu sauce
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed with Homemade ponzu sauce
Baked Salmon
Baked crab mix and sliced of salmon with chef sauce
Poke Bowl
Salmon/tuna with sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab meat,scallion, sriracha, chef sauce
Squid Salad
Seasoned squid, bamboo, japanese mushrooms with homemade ponzu sauce
Monkey Brain
Half avocado filled with crab meat & spicy tuna. Deep fried and topped with chef sauce and cruch
House Roll
California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, chef sauce
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, and nori outside
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado, chef sauce
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon wrapped with seaweed outside
Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna wrapped with seaweed outside
Eel Roll
Baked eel and avocado with eel sauce
Hollywood Roll
Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado
Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, cucumber with chef sauce on top
Deep Fried Sushi Roll
A.G Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, chef sauce
Tiger Roll
Seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
Don Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce on top
Cardinal Roll
Crab stick, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
TNT Roll
Spicy salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, chef sauce
Hornet Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab meat,chef sauce
Signature Roll
Bulldog's Roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, spicy snow crab, smoked salmon,massago, spicy mayo
Caterpillar Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, eel, avocado, chef sauce
Waterloo Roll
Crab meat, avocado, mango, salmon, mango sauce in soy paper
Naruto Roll
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, crunch,chef sauce
Ruby Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber (tuna, sliced jalapeno, massago on top)
Lava Roll
Tuna, avocado, baked crawfish with dynamite sauce on top
Kissed on Fire Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado (white tuna, sriracha & jalapeno on top)with ponzu sauce
Ocean 13 Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, with wasabi mayo and tobiko on top
Khaleesi Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat topped w/ eel sauce, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko in soy soy paper
M16 Roll
Yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi mayo w/ avocado & white tuna on top
Sunset Roll
Cucumber, white tuna, w/ mix mango, avocado, tobiko and mango sauce on top
Venom Roll
Seaweed outside salmon tempura, cream cheese w/ avocado tobiko and eel sauce on top
Special Roll
Super Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick, crunch, chef sauce
Blues Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon,chef sauce
Holy Moly Roll
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab, crunch,chef sauce
Spider Roll
Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and chef sauce on top
Bulls Roll
Crawfish, avocado, cream cheese, crab, chef sauce
Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, avocado, white fish
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce
Angel Roll
Red snapper tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab,chef sauce
Pink Lady Roll
Crab stick, avocado, tuna wrapped with soy bean paper and spicy mayo on top