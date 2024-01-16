Hiller's Hideaway 514 E Union St
Drinks
Cans
Bottles
Liquor
- 1800 Tequila$4.50
- 3 Olives$3.50
- 43$3.00
- Absolut$4.00
- Amaretto$2.50
- American Honey$3.00
- Awesome Orange$3.00
- Bacardi$3.00
- Bailey's$3.00
- Baja Rosa$3.00
- Beefeaters$3.00
- Berentzen$3.00
- Bird Dog$3.00
- Black Bush$3.25
- Black Haus$3.00
- Blackberry Brandy$2.75
- Blank Sambuca$3.00
- Blue Curacao$2.00
- Burnett's Peach$2.75
- Calico Jack$2.50
- Captain Morgan$3.00
- Christian Brothers$2.75
- Crown Royal$3.75
- Cruzan$3.00
- Dewers$3.00
- Dr.McGillicudy's$3.50
- Fireball$3.00
- Frangelico$3.00
- Gentlemen Jack$5.00
- Gilbey's Gin$2.50
- Goldschlager$3.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Grants$2.00
- Grenadine$2.00
- Grey Goose$4.50
- Hpnotiq$3.50
- Irish Car Bomb$6.50
- Irish Mist$2.75
- Jack Daniels$3.00
- Jager Bomb$6.00
- Jagermeister$3.25
- Jameson$3.25
- Jaquin's Creme de Cass$2.00
- Jaquin's Creme de Coco$2.00
- Jaquin's Rum$2.50
- Jaquin's Vodka$2.50
- Jim Beam$2.75
- Jim Beam Black$3.00
- Jim Beam Orange$3.00
- Jim Beam Vanilla$3.00
- Jose Cuervo$2.75
- Kahlua$2.75
- Leroux$2.50
- Makers Mark$4.00
- Malibu$3.00
- Margaritaville$2.75
- Mezcal$2.75
- Mixer (soda, juice, tea)$1.00
- Old Crow$2.75
- Pink Whitney$2.50
- Pinnacle$2.75
- Red Stag$3.00
- Rock-N-Rye$2.75
- Rumchata$3.00
- Rumplemintze$2.75
- Schnappes$2.50
- Screwball$3.00
- Seagram's 7$2.75
- Seagram's V.O.$3.50
- Sloe Gin$2.50
- Smirnoff$3.00
- Southern Comfort$2.75
- St. Elder$3.00
- Stoli Vodka$4.00
- Tanqueray$4.00
- Tortilla$2.75
- Tito's$3.00
- Triple Sec$2.50
- Vegas Bomb$7.50
- Vermouth$2.50
- White Sambuca$3.00
- Windsor$2.75
- X-Rated$3.50
- Yukon Jack$2.75
- Shot Pitcher$9.00
Wine
Takeout Cans
Takeout Bottles
Food
Appetizers
- Boneless Wing Basket$12.50
- Boneless Wings$10.00
- Boom Boom Shrimp$8.50
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.50
- Broccoli Cheese Bites$6.50
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
- Chips and Nacho Cheese$7.00
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Corn Nuggets$6.00
- French Fry- Large$6.00
- French Fry- Small$3.50
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.00
- Mac and Cheese Bites$6.50
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$10.00
- Pierogies$6.00
- Popcorn Chicken$7.50
- Soft Pretzel Bites$6.00
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$6.00
Bar Snacks
- Almond Hershey Bar$1.75
- Almond Snickers$1.00
- Big Slim Jims$2.00
- Chips\ Popcorn$2.25
- Club Sandwich$1.75
- Combos- Cheddar Cheese$1.75
- Combos- Pizza$1.75
- Gum$0.50
- Hershey Bar$1.75
- Hot Bologna- Per Piece$2.75
- Kit Kats$1.75
- M&Ms$1.75
- Peanut M&Ms$1.75
- Pickled Eggs- per piece$1.00
- Pretzels- Big Bag$5.00
- Pretzels- Small Bag$3.00
- Reese's Cups$1.75
- Small Slim Jims- 2$1.00
- Snickers$1.75
- Twix$1.75
- York Patties$0.50
Weekly Specials
Hiller's Hideaway 514 E Union St Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 668-1413
Closed