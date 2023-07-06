Ridgehill Tavern 445 Apex Drive Unit C

Food

Apps

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Sushi-grade seared ahi tuna

Baked Brie

$15.00

Brie served with apples, crackers, and nuts

Charcuterie

$18.00+

Selection of meats & cheeses served with brown mustard, dip, and baguette bread

Meatballs App

$12.00

Meatballs with house-made sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese & slow roasted rykoff tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil

Nachos

$15.00

Choice of chicken or ground beef covered with melted cheese, black olives, diced tomato, onions, and jalapeños

Potstickers

$12.00

Pan-fried pork dumplings and chili sauce

Preztel Bites

$10.00

Large, warm Bavarian style pretzel with beef cheese dip.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with a dollop of sour cream

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Roasted & blistered shishito peppers served with dipping sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Italian sausage & cream cheese stuffed mushrooms

Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Red beets, goat cheese rolled in pine nuts, arugula, and balsamic drizzle

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Chicago Chop Salad

$16.00

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, green onion, cherry tomato, ditalini, and diced chicken, tossed in house-made dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, and choice of dressing

Ridgehill House

$14.00

Mixed greens, hearts of palm, tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, and herb vinaigrette dressing

The Jennifer

$15.00

Quinoa, cucumber, parsley, mint, red onion, pistachios, chick peas, feta cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil

Soups

Soup #1 Cup

$5.00

Soup # 1 Bowl

$8.00

Soup #2 Cup

$5.00

Soup # 2 Bowl

$8.00

Mains

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Diced chicken, mayo, celery, served on a soft croissant. Choice of side

Crab Sandwich

$19.00

Crab, sandwich served on sourdough bread

Ridgehill Burger

$14.00

Juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or American cheese

Italian Beef Bowl

$14.00

Italian beef served low-carb style in a bowl. Topped with mild or hot giardiniera

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Vienna beef topped with mild or hot giardiniera pepper mix. Served on a hoagie bun with choice of side

Sicilian Sandwich

$15.00

Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, salt & pepper, served on Parmesan bread

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Meatball sub topped with melted cheese. Choice of side

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy crispy chicken, lettuce, & pickle. Served with choice of 1 side

Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Hot honey glazed salmon served over quinoa and broccolini.

Angry Bird

$15.00

Turkey, tomato, bacon, and avocado served on Cheddar jalapeño bread

Thai Chicken Wrap

Thai Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Thai chicken, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, red onion, peanut sauce, and spinach wrap. Choose 1 side

Pizza

10” BYO

$9.00

10" Cheese

$9.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

10" Giardiniera

$13.00

Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers

10" Margherita

$10.00

Mozzarella & basil

10" Pepperoni

$10.00

Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza

10" Sausage

$10.00

10" Veggie

$12.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato

14" BYO

$13.00

14" Cheese

$13.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

14" Giardiniera

$17.00

Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers

14" Margherita

$15.00

Mozzarella & basil

14" Pepperoni

$15.00

Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza

14" Sausage

$15.00

14" Veggie

$16.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato

16" BYO

$15.00

16" Cheese

$15.00

16" Giardiniera

$22.00

Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers

16" Margherita

$18.00

Mozzarella & basil

16" Pepperoni

$17.00

Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza

16" Sausage

$17.00

16" Veggie

$19.00

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Tuxedo Sundae

$12.00

Sides

Side Ridgehill House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Nuggets

$7.00

Beer/Seltzers

Bottles

Bells Amber

$6.00

BS Lush Puppy

$6.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Zero

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Fat Tire

$6.00

Full Sail Amber

$5.50

Goose Island

$6.00

Grasshop-AH

$8.50

Heineken

$5.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Palisade Peach

$6.00

Shock Top

$5.50

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Ultra

$4.50

Seltzers

White Claw BC

$5.50

White Claw M

$5.50

White Claw L

$5.50

Truly

$4.00+

Four Carat Lime

$5.50

Four Carat Raspberry

$5.50

Four Carat Blackberry

$5.50

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

GInger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Wine

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

Butter Chardonnay

$9.00+

Chloe Pinto Grigio

$7.00+Out of stock

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$13.00+

Josh Chardonnay

$8.00+

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Rombauer Chardonnay

$25.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$16.00+

Simi Chardonnay

$11.00+

Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00+

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$6.00+

Caymus Cab BTL

$130.00

Caymus Special Select Cab BTL

$250.00

Chateau St Michelle Merlot

$13.00+

Decoy Limited Cabernet

$18.00+

Duckhorn Cab

$30.00+

Freemark Abbey Merlot

$18.00+

Hahn SLH Pinot Noir

$19.00+

Joseph Phelps Cabernet

$140.00

Joseph Phelps Pinot Noir

$32.00+

Josh Cabernet

$8.00+

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Piattelli Malbec

$12.00+

Prisoner Red Blend

$25.00+

Quintessa BTL

$260.00

Rodney Strong Cab

$12.00+

Rodney Strong Meritage Red

$35.00+

Rombauer Zinfandel

$23.00+

Ruffino Chianti

$9.00+

Silver Oak Cab BTL

$230.00

Champagne/Sparkling Wine

LaMarca Prosecco

$12.00Out of stock

Mionetto Sparkling

$10.00

Coast Ridge Cellars Sparkling

$7.00

Dom Perignon

$295.00

Vevue Clicuot Brut

$120.00

Cocktails & Spirits

Specialty Drinks

Apple Fashioned

$11.00

Bee-levardier

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$9.00

Blackberry Margarita

$11.00

Boozie Bloody

$8.00

Colorado Sunrise

$11.00

Dance Mom

$8.00

Dangerous Dirty

$10.00

Elderflower Spritz

$10.00

Father CJ

$6.00

Jalisco Express

$11.00

Lavender Gimlet

$13.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mountain Mule

$12.00

Ridge Water

$9.00

Ridgehill Margarita

$10.00

Smoked Sazarac

$13.00

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Spring Chai

$9.00

WV Housewife

$11.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Belvedere Vodka

$10.00

Four Carat Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$7.00

Wheatley

$7.50

WS Berry

$6.50

477 Chai Vodka

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Belvedere Vodka

$18.00

DBL Four Carat Vodka

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Tito's Vodka

$13.00

DBL Wheatley

$14.00

DBL WS Berry

$12.00

DBL 477 Chai Vodka

$12.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blanton’s

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Dewars

$7.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Johnnie Red

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$40.00

Knob Creek

$11.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendelton

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$6.50

SkrewBall PB

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Stranahan's

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Angels Envy

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$26.00

DBL Blanton's

$32.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.00

DBL Bulleit

$15.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$35.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12 yr

$23.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Red

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blue

$80.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Pendelton

$19.00

DBL Proper Twelve

$15.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$12.00

DBL SkrewBall PB

$14.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$13.00

DBL Stranahan's

$29.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$23.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$8.00

Costa Anejo

$17.00

Costa Reposado

$13.00

Costa Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Casamigos

$27.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$13.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$15.00

DBL Costa Anejo

$33.00

DBL Costa Reposado

$25.00

DBL Costa Silver

$23.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$29.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$35.00

DBL Los Vecinos Mezcal

$15.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$31.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$29.00

DBL Patron Silver

$27.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendrick’s

$12.00

Empress Gin

$15.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Hendrick's

$23.00

DBL Empress Gin

$29.00

Liqueur

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Bailey

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Chambord

$6.50

Crème de Cacao

$5.00

Crème de Menthe

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.50

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager*

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Melon Liq

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Razz

$4.00

Sambuca

$6.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

DBL Bailey

DBL Blue Curacao

DBL Butterscotch

DBL Chambord

DBL Crème de Cacao

DBL Crème de Menthe

DBL Fireball

DBL Frangelico

DBL Goldschlager

DBL Gran Gala

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Jager*

DBL Kahlua

DBL Melon Liq

DBL Orchata

DBL Peach Schnapps

DBL Peppermint

DBL Razz

DBL Rumplemintz*

DBL Sambuca

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

Brandy/Cognac

Hennesey

$13.00

DBL Hennesey

$25.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Myers

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$13.00

DBL Capt Morgan

$19.00

DBL Myers

$13.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$13.00

Cocktails

Apple Martini

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Butter Crown

$10.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

John Daly

$10.00

Kamakaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Tini

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00