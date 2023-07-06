Ridgehill Tavern 445 Apex Drive Unit C
Food
Apps
Ahi Tuna
Sushi-grade seared ahi tuna
Baked Brie
Brie served with apples, crackers, and nuts
Charcuterie
Selection of meats & cheeses served with brown mustard, dip, and baguette bread
Meatballs App
Meatballs with house-made sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella cheese & slow roasted rykoff tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil
Nachos
Choice of chicken or ground beef covered with melted cheese, black olives, diced tomato, onions, and jalapeños
Potstickers
Pan-fried pork dumplings and chili sauce
Preztel Bites
Large, warm Bavarian style pretzel with beef cheese dip.
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with a dollop of sour cream
Shishito Peppers
Roasted & blistered shishito peppers served with dipping sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Italian sausage & cream cheese stuffed mushrooms
Salads
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
Red beets, goat cheese rolled in pine nuts, arugula, and balsamic drizzle
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, garlic Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and croutons
Chicago Chop Salad
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, green onion, cherry tomato, ditalini, and diced chicken, tossed in house-made dressing
Cobb Salad
Bacon, egg, tomato, avocado, chicken, and choice of dressing
Ridgehill House
Mixed greens, hearts of palm, tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, and herb vinaigrette dressing
The Jennifer
Quinoa, cucumber, parsley, mint, red onion, pistachios, chick peas, feta cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil
Mains
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Diced chicken, mayo, celery, served on a soft croissant. Choice of side
Crab Sandwich
Crab, sandwich served on sourdough bread
Ridgehill Burger
Juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or American cheese
Italian Beef Bowl
Italian beef served low-carb style in a bowl. Topped with mild or hot giardiniera
Italian Beef Sandwich
Vienna beef topped with mild or hot giardiniera pepper mix. Served on a hoagie bun with choice of side
Sicilian Sandwich
Salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, salt & pepper, served on Parmesan bread
Meatball Sub
Meatball sub topped with melted cheese. Choice of side
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy crispy chicken, lettuce, & pickle. Served with choice of 1 side
Salmon Bowl
Hot honey glazed salmon served over quinoa and broccolini.
Angry Bird
Turkey, tomato, bacon, and avocado served on Cheddar jalapeño bread
Thai Chicken Wrap
Thai chicken, cabbage, carrot, cilantro, red onion, peanut sauce, and spinach wrap. Choose 1 side
Pizza
10” BYO
10" Cheese
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
10" Giardiniera
Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers
10" Margherita
Mozzarella & basil
10" Pepperoni
Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza
10" Sausage
10" Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato
14" BYO
14" Cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
14" Giardiniera
Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers
14" Margherita
Mozzarella & basil
14" Pepperoni
Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza
14" Sausage
14" Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato
16" BYO
16" Cheese
16" Giardiniera
Cheese pizza topped with Italian beef and mild giardiniera peppers
16" Margherita
Mozzarella & basil
16" Pepperoni
Classic pepperoni & cheese pizza
16" Sausage
16" Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, and tomato