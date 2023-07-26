Hilton Head Tavern 44 Shelter Cove Lane
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Fresh mild salsa served with fried corn tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips served with our own spicy queso
Spinach & Artichoke
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with your choice of pita bread or corn tortilla chips
Pimento Cheese Dip
Mild pimento cheese made in-house, served with pita, celery, and carrots
Cup Texas Chilli
Beef, kidney beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
Bowl Texas Chilli
Beef, kidney beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese served with marinara
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Breaded broccoli and Cheddar fried to a perfect crisp
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded bits of jalapeños with cheese fried and ranch
Truffle Fries
Hilton Head favorite! Waffle fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and delicious truffle oil. Tossed with shaved Parmesan and parsley
Pretzels
Bite sized pretzels buttered, salted, and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of beer cheese or queso
Boom Boom Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo wing sauce (medium or hot) served with a side of ranch
Small Nacho Deluxe
Everyone's favourite nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with chilli, Jack and Cheddar cheese, queso, and topped with jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions
Large Nacho Deluxe
Everyone's favourite nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with chilli, Jack and Cheddar cheese, queso, and topped with jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions
Small BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in chicken, Jack and Cheddar cheese and queso. Covered in BBQ sauce and topped with sour cream, cilantro, and scallions
Large BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in chicken, Jack and Cheddar cheese and queso. Covered in BBQ sauce and topped with sour cream, cilantro, and scallions
Small Buffalo Chicken Nachos
A tower of tortilla chips layered with fried chicken, queso, and mixed cheese. Topped with our buffalo sauce and creamy blue cheese dressing!
Large Buffalo Chicken Nachos
A tower of tortilla chips layered with fried chicken, queso, and mixed cheese. Topped with our buffalo sauce and creamy blue cheese dressing!
Salads
Southwest Salad
Golden fried flour tortilla, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, charred corn and mixed cheese with BBQ chicken. Served with our special Mexi-ranch
Cobb Salad
Romaine and iceberg mix, tomato, avocado, diced egg, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumble. Choose between fried chicken or grilled shrimp
Chef Salad
Romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, sliced egg, red onion, and bacon bits. Add turkey or extra bacon for choice of protein
Build Your Own Salad!
Salad base: romaine, iceberg, spinach or spring mix lettuce. Toppings: choose up to 6 toppings (.50 per extra topping)
Sm Chef Salad
Sm Tavern Salad
Soups
Wings
Specialties
Fish N Chips
Fresh grouper fillets fried golden brown with a standard side. Served with chilli lime crema and lemon wedge
Cedar Salmon
Fresh salmon with a pecan rub slow cooked on cedar wood. Served with 2 standard sides
12 Oz Ribeye
12 oz of steak char-grilled over flame and cooked to your choice of temp
Smothered Chicken
8 oz chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms and covered with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with 2 sides
Chicken and Rice
Marinated chicken, yellow rice, tzatziki sauce, spicy sambal sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, and pita bread
Seafood Bayou
Blackened salmon and shrimp on a bed of rice topped with our tzatziki sauce, served with a standard side
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Your choice of fettucine or linguini. Topped with our spaghetti sauce and meatballs
Chicken Parmesan
Your choice of fettucine or linguini topped with our spaghetti sauce and breaded chicken breast smothered with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Your choice of fettucine or linguini. Tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce with our Greek chicken
Handhelds
Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, house-made pineapple, black bean salsa, and chilli lime crema with a lime
Steak Tacos
2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, thin sliced steak, house-made chimichurri sauce, and topped with queso fresco
Buffalo Tacos
2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and buffalo chicken. Served with blue cheese dressing
Tavern BLT
5 pieces of fresh cooked bacon piled high on top of Texas toast with lettuce, and tomato
Turkey Club
Thinly shaved turkey breast on top of toasted Texas toast with melted Swiss, 2 pieces of bacon with lettuce and tomato
Reuben
Toasted rye bread, sauerkraut, 1000 islands, corned beef, and melted Swiss. Try the Rachel! Sub turkey for corned beef
The Philly Cheesesteak
Amoroso roll filled with chopped steak, grilled onions, and peppers. Topped with delicious Cheese Whiz
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Try it buffalo style! Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your favourite wing sauce! +$1.50
Fried Grouper Sandwich
Our delicate grouper fried and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and a side of chilli lime crema
Ribeye Sandwich
6 oz ribeye steak, grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Meatball Sub
Amoroso roll stuffed with cheese and meatballs and topped with our spaghetti sauce
Grouper Tacos
2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, fried grouper, and hand-made mango salsa (mild)
Fried Buffalo Chicken
Burgers
Tavern Classic
8 oz certified Angus beef, sliced Jack and Cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, thin sliced onions, and pickle chips
Palmetto Burger
8 oz certified Angus beef, house-made pimento cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Diablo Burger
8 oz certified Angus beef, boom boom sauce, jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, and crispy onion straws piled high on top
Smokehouse Burger
8 oz certified Angus beef, sliced Jack and Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, BBQ sauce, and fried onion straws
Carolina Burger
8 oz certified Angus beef, American cheese, onions, chilli, and mustard
Build Your Own Burger
8 oz certified Angus beef, your choice of up to 4 garnish toppings
Dogs
Pizza
Desserts
Chocolate Cake
Our delicious 5-layer chocolate cake
Cheesecake
NY-style cheesecake. Plain or topped with fruit
Chocolate Chip Cookies
5 pieces. Freshly baked and served warm
Lemon-Berry Cake
Perfect mix of lemon and blueberry to make for a delicious slice of cake!
Ice Cream Brownie
Hot brownie served with a scoop of ice cream on top and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate syrup