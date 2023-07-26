Main Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$7.99

Fresh mild salsa served with fried corn tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$9.99

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips served with our own spicy queso

Spinach & Artichoke

$10.99

House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with your choice of pita bread or corn tortilla chips

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.99

Mild pimento cheese made in-house, served with pita, celery, and carrots

Cup Texas Chilli

$5.95

Beef, kidney beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Bowl Texas Chilli

$7.50

Beef, kidney beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese served with marinara

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$6.99

Breaded broccoli and Cheddar fried to a perfect crisp

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.50

Breaded bits of jalapeños with cheese fried and ranch

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Hilton Head favorite! Waffle fries seasoned with cracked black pepper and delicious truffle oil. Tossed with shaved Parmesan and parsley

Pretzels

$9.79

Bite sized pretzels buttered, salted, and baked to perfection. Served with your choice of beer cheese or queso

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.49

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our spicy boom boom sauce

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.49

Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo wing sauce (medium or hot) served with a side of ranch

Small Nacho Deluxe

$8.99

Everyone's favourite nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with chilli, Jack and Cheddar cheese, queso, and topped with jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions

Large Nacho Deluxe

$13.49

Everyone's favourite nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with chilli, Jack and Cheddar cheese, queso, and topped with jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, and scallions

Small BBQ Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips smothered in chicken, Jack and Cheddar cheese and queso. Covered in BBQ sauce and topped with sour cream, cilantro, and scallions

Large BBQ Chicken Nachos

$13.49

Tortilla chips smothered in chicken, Jack and Cheddar cheese and queso. Covered in BBQ sauce and topped with sour cream, cilantro, and scallions

Small Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$8.99

A tower of tortilla chips layered with fried chicken, queso, and mixed cheese. Topped with our buffalo sauce and creamy blue cheese dressing!

Large Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.49

A tower of tortilla chips layered with fried chicken, queso, and mixed cheese. Topped with our buffalo sauce and creamy blue cheese dressing!

Salads

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Golden fried flour tortilla, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, charred corn and mixed cheese with BBQ chicken. Served with our special Mexi-ranch

Cobb Salad

$14.49

Romaine and iceberg mix, tomato, avocado, diced egg, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumble. Choose between fried chicken or grilled shrimp

Chef Salad

$13.49

Romaine and iceberg mix, cucumber, tomato, sliced egg, red onion, and bacon bits. Add turkey or extra bacon for choice of protein

Build Your Own Salad!

$13.99

Salad base: romaine, iceberg, spinach or spring mix lettuce. Toppings: choose up to 6 toppings (.50 per extra topping)

Sm Chef Salad

$6.75

Sm Tavern Salad

$6.75

Soups

Bowl Crab Soup

$8.50

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.50

Bowl Texas Chili

$8.50

Cup Crab Soup

$5.50

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.50

Cup Texas Chili

$5.50

Wings

Wing Entrée

$16.99

8 wings, your choice of wing sauce and served with a standard side

6 Pieces Wings

$9.49

12 Pieces Wings

$16.99

Tenders

$14.50

Hand-breaded and served with 1 standard side. Toss your tenders in your favourite wing sauce for .50 more!

Specialties

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Fresh grouper fillets fried golden brown with a standard side. Served with chilli lime crema and lemon wedge

Cedar Salmon

$19.49

Fresh salmon with a pecan rub slow cooked on cedar wood. Served with 2 standard sides

12 Oz Ribeye

$25.99

12 oz of steak char-grilled over flame and cooked to your choice of temp

Smothered Chicken

$15.99

8 oz chicken breast smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms and covered with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with 2 sides

Chicken and Rice

$14.99

Marinated chicken, yellow rice, tzatziki sauce, spicy sambal sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, and pita bread

Seafood Bayou

$24.99

Blackened salmon and shrimp on a bed of rice topped with our tzatziki sauce, served with a standard side

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.49

Your choice of fettucine or linguini. Topped with our spaghetti sauce and meatballs

Chicken Parmesan

$16.49

Your choice of fettucine or linguini topped with our spaghetti sauce and breaded chicken breast smothered with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$16.49

Your choice of fettucine or linguini. Tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce with our Greek chicken

Handhelds

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, house-made pineapple, black bean salsa, and chilli lime crema with a lime

Steak Tacos

$14.49

2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, thin sliced steak, house-made chimichurri sauce, and topped with queso fresco

Buffalo Tacos

$13.49

2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and buffalo chicken. Served with blue cheese dressing

Tavern BLT

$11.99

5 pieces of fresh cooked bacon piled high on top of Texas toast with lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Club

$14.99

Thinly shaved turkey breast on top of toasted Texas toast with melted Swiss, 2 pieces of bacon with lettuce and tomato

Reuben

$14.49

Toasted rye bread, sauerkraut, 1000 islands, corned beef, and melted Swiss. Try the Rachel! Sub turkey for corned beef

The Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Amoroso roll filled with chopped steak, grilled onions, and peppers. Topped with delicious Cheese Whiz

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Try it buffalo style! Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in your favourite wing sauce! +$1.50

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$12.99

Our delicate grouper fried and served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and a side of chilli lime crema

Ribeye Sandwich

$16.99

6 oz ribeye steak, grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Meatball Sub

$14.49

Amoroso roll stuffed with cheese and meatballs and topped with our spaghetti sauce

Grouper Tacos

$13.99

2 tacos filled with shredded lettuce, fried grouper, and hand-made mango salsa (mild)

Fried Buffalo Chicken

$13.49

Burgers

Tavern Classic

$11.99

8 oz certified Angus beef, sliced Jack and Cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, thin sliced onions, and pickle chips

Palmetto Burger

$14.49

8 oz certified Angus beef, house-made pimento cheese, thick cut bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Diablo Burger

$12.99

8 oz certified Angus beef, boom boom sauce, jalapeños, Pepper Jack cheese, and crispy onion straws piled high on top

Smokehouse Burger

$13.99

8 oz certified Angus beef, sliced Jack and Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, BBQ sauce, and fried onion straws

Carolina Burger

$14.49

8 oz certified Angus beef, American cheese, onions, chilli, and mustard

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

8 oz certified Angus beef, your choice of up to 4 garnish toppings

Dogs

Carolina Dog

$13.99

With onions, chili, and mustard

Ole Classic

$13.99

With Cheese Whiz and chili

The Hot Dog

$13.99

With Pepper Jack Cheese, jalapeños, and spicy boom boom sauce

Reuben Dog

$13.99

With melted Swiss and topped with sauerkraut, and 1000 Island

Pizza

Cheese

$13.99

Pepperoni

$16.99

Veggie

$17.99

Spinach, tomato, kalamatas, green peppers, onions, and goat cheese

Supreme

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and kalamatas

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.99Out of stock

Our delicious 5-layer chocolate cake

Cheesecake

$7.49

NY-style cheesecake. Plain or topped with fruit

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99

5 pieces. Freshly baked and served warm

Lemon-Berry Cake

$7.99

Perfect mix of lemon and blueberry to make for a delicious slice of cake!

Ice Cream Brownie

$5.49

Hot brownie served with a scoop of ice cream on top and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Yellow Rice

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$3.45

Sweet Fries

$3.45

Truffle Fries

$6.95

Brown Gravy Fries

$5.44

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Kid salad

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Celery

$2.99

Sm caeser

$6.49

Sm tavern

$6.49

Sm chef

$6.49

Kids Menu

Large Mac and cheese

$8.95

Kid Burger

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kid Tenders

$8.95

Kid spaghetti

$8.95

Kid hot dog

$8.95

Kid shrimp

$8.95

Kid sampler

$8.95

Kid pancake

$6.95

Kid French toast

$6.95

Kid cereal

$6.95

Breakfast menu

Tavern Breakfast

$11.99

Steak and eggs

$16.99

Breakfast bowl

$12.99

Biscuits and gravy

$9.99

Pork roll egg and cheese

$9.99

Chicken and waffle

$13.99

French toast

$9.99

Belgian waffle

$9.99

Pancakes

$9.99

HH largest pancakes

$9.99

Breakfast omelet

$11.99

Garden omelet

$12.99

Tex-mex omelet

$12.99

Monday Special

1/2 diablo

$6.50

1/2 smokehouse

$7.00

1/2 Tavern Classic

$6.00

1/2 Pimento

$7.25

1/2 Carolina

$7.25

Build Your Own Burger (Copy)

$5.50

8 oz certified Angus beef, your choice of up to 4 garnish toppings

Tuesday Special

1/2 price shrimp

$7.00

1/2 price buffalo

$6.75

1/2 price steak

$7.25

1/2 price grouper

$7.00

Wednesday Specials

6 for $5

$5.00

10 for $10

$10.00

Food Preps

$Queso

$1.99

$Beer cheese

$1.99

$Salsa 3oz

$0.50

$Salsa 6oz

$1.00

$Pita

$1.00

$Extra Bacon

$2.00

$Tortilla chips

$2.00

$Add 8 Shrimp

$6.00

$Pepper Jack

$1.00

$Cheddar

$1.00

$Swiss

$1.00

$Mozzarella

$1.00

$Jack Cheddar Mix

$1.00

$Parmesan

$1.00

$Shaved Parmesan

$1.00

$Provolone

$1.00

$Cheese Whiz 3oz

$1.50

$Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

$Goat Cheese

$1.00

$Extra Chicken

$3.99

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Milk

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Pomegranate Juice

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99