Shang Noodle - Wabash 1101 S Wabash Ave
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
- Pork Spring Rolls$6.00
- Veg Spring Rolls$6.00
- Fried Crab Wontons$10.00
- Chicken Potstickers$8.00
- Vegetable Potstickers$8.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad
鸡丝沙拉 shredded chicken, peanuts, crispy cabbage, cilantro, garlic, sesame$10.00
- Calamari Rings
🌶 香酥鱿鱼 fried calamari rings wok tossed with salt and pepper, jalapeno peppers, onions$13.00
- Deep Fried Pork Belly
🌶 小酥肉 crispy pork belly with chili pepper flakes$11.00
- Soft Shell Crab
椒盐软壳蟹 salt and pepper fried soft shell crab.$22.00
- Fried Chicken Wings
炸鸡翅 6 pcs fried wings with black garlic mayo$11.00
- Bar Fries
炸薯条 potato fries with ketchup and black garlic mayo$8.00
- Scallion Pancakes
葱油饼 vegetarian pan-fried scallion pancakes$8.00
- Shrimp Shumai
虾烧卖 4 pcs steamed shumai filled with shrimp, pork, mushroom$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crystal Shrimp Har-Gau
蒸虾饺 4 pcs steamed shrimp crystal dumplings$10.00
- BBQ Pork Buns
叉烧包 3 pcs barbeque glazed pork buns$8.00