Himalayan Grill 9842 Hibert St
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 1. Papadam$2.95
3 pieces. Baked crispy thin lentil bread. Served with mint chutney
- 2. Vegetable Pakora$4.95
Onion and seasonal vegetables dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 3. Chicken Pakora$6.95
Chicken breast marinated dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 4. Paneer Pakora$7.95
Homemade cheese cube dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried
- 5. Vegetables Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with spices potatoes & green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- 6. Chicken Meatballs$8.95
Ground chicken marinated in Himalayan herbs and deep-fried
- 7. Lamb Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with spiced ground lamb and green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- 8. Aloo Sandheko$6.95
Boiled potatoes marinated with Nepalese herbs and spices
- 9. Chicken Sandheko$7.95
Chicken marinated with Nepalese herbs and spices
Soup & Salad
Naan & Breads
- 14. Plain Naan$2.45
- 14. Butter Naan$2.45
- 15. Garlic Cilantro Naan$3.45
- 16. Tandoori Roti$3.45
- 17. Onion Naan$3.45
Naan bread stuffed with finely chopped onions
- 18. Cheese Naan$4.45
Naan bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese
- 19. Himalayan Special Naan$4.45
Naan bread stuffed with cashew, raisins, almonds and coconut flake
Vegetables Entrées
- 20. Vegetable Curry (Vegan)$13.95
*VEGAN* Seasonal mixed vegetables cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan spices
- 21. Chana Masala (Vegan)$13.95
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan herbs and spices onion and tomato sauce
- 22. Saag Aloo$13.95
Spinach cooked with potatoes light cream in traditional Indian style
- 23. Bhindi Masala$13.95
Okra and strips of onion sautéed with special herbs and spices
- 24. Dal Makhani$12.95
Black lentils and kidney beans cooked traditional style then tadka with butter and cream
- 25. Veggie Nirvana$17.95
Mixed vegetable cooked with coconut milk and special sauce
- 26. Veggie Makhani$15.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables cooked in creamy butter sauce with herb and himalayan spices
- 27. Mattar Paneer$14.95
Homemade cheese cube and green peas cooked in light creamy sauce
- 28. Veggie Korma$14.95
Mixed vegetable cooked in creamy sauce with almonds, cashews and coconut powder
- 29. Aloo Gobi$13.95
Cauliflower and potatoes with onion and tomato sauce cooked with Himalayan spices
- 30. Paneer Tikka Masala$16.95
Homemade cheese cube in creamy orange sauce
- 31. Malai Kofta$16.95
Mashed homemade cheese, potatoes, cashew nuts, and spices combine together to make balls of malai kofta and then cooked with specially prepared sauce with cream tomatoes and onion sauce with special herbs and spices
- 32. Saag Paneer$14.95
Minced spinach with homemade cheese cubes in a light creamy sauce
- 33. Tarka Dal$12.95
A mixture of yellow lentils cooked and sautéed with onion and spices
- 34. Paneer Chili$16.95
Homemade cottage cheese stir-fried with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes with a touch of soy sauce
- 35. Mushroom Masala$13.95
Mushroom and green peas cooked in light creamy sauce
- 36. Baingan Bharta$13.95
Oven roasted eggplant cooked with green peas and spices with or without cream
Chicken Entrées
- 37. Chicken Curry$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked in onion and tomato gravy with Himalayan spices
- 38. Chicken Saag$14.95
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach in traditional Indian style with a touch of cream
- 39. Mango Chicken$15.95
Premium chicken cooked with ripe mango, creamy sauce and spices
- 40. Chicken Vindaloo$14.95
Premium chicken cooked in gravy of tomato and onions with potatoes and tamarind sauce
- 41. Chicken Jalfrezi$14.95
Premium chicken cooked with mixed seasonal vegetable with Himalayan herb and spice
- 42. Chicken Nirvana$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with coconut milk and special sauce
- 43. Chicken Korma$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked in creamy sauce with almonds, cashews and coconut powder
- 44. Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Clay oven roasted boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in a creamy sauce with herbs and spices
- 45. Butter Chicken$17.95
Premium chicken cooked in the tandoor oven and then cooked in a butter sauce
Lamb Entrées
- 46. Lamb Curry$17.95
Boneless lamb pieces are cooked in Himalayan special sauce with different herbs and spices
- 47. Lamb Tikka Masala$19.95
Boneless lamb cubes cooked in a creamy sauce with herbs and spices
- 48. Lamb Korma$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in creamy sauce with almonds, cashews and coconut powder
- 49. Lamb Vindaloo (Lamb with Potato)$17.95
Boneless lamb cooked in gravy of tomato and onions with potatoes and tamarind
- 50. Lamb Saag (Lamb with Spinach)$17.95
Boneless lamb pieces cooked with spinach along with different herbs and spices sauce
- 51. Lamb Jalfrezi$17.95
Boneless lamb cooked with mixed seasonal vegetable with Himalayan herb and spice
- 52. Lamb Nirvana$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with coconut milk and special sauce
Seafood Entrées
- 53. Shrimp Curry$16.95
Premium shrimps cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs and spices
- 54. Shrimp Tikka Masala$19.95
Premium shrimps cooked in creamy sauce with herbs and spices
- 55. Shrimp Vindaloo (Shrimp with Potato)$17.95
Premium shrimps cooked in curry sauce with potatoes and tamarind sauce
- 56. Shrimp Korma$19.95
Premium shrimps cooked in creamy sauce with almonds, cashews and coconut powder
- 57. Shrimp Saag (Shrimp with Spinach)$17.95
Premium shrimps cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce with spinach
- 58. Shrimp Chili$19.95
Premium shrimp cooked with red and green bell pepper, fresh tomato, onion and Himalayan herb and spices
- 59. Fish Curry$15.95
Fresh salmon fish fillets cooked in Himalayan special sauce with different herbs and spices. Cooked in garlic, ginger and onion
- 60. Fish Tikka Masala$19.95
Farm fresh salmon cooked in creamy sauce with herb and spices
Tandoori Grill Entrées
- 61. Paneer Tikka Tandoori$20.95
Homemade cheese marinated in sour cream and spices with onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and bell pepper
- 62. Chicken Tandoori (Bone In)$19.95
Bone in chicken marinated in yoghurt & spices, roasted in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage and carrot
- 63. Chicken Tikka Tandoori (Boneless)$21.95
Boneless chicken breast first marinated with special herbs, spices along with yoghurt, then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onion, bell pepper, cabbage & carrot
- 64. Lamb Tandoori$22.95
Lamb cube marinated and cooked in the tandoori with specialty Himalayan spices served sizzling with sautéed carrot, cabbage, onion, bell pepper
- 65. Shrimp Tandoori$21.95
Premium shrimp marinated in yoghurt and spices, broiled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage and carrot
- 66. Salmon Tandoori$21.95
Fresh salmon marinated in yoghurt and spices, broiled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage and carrot
- 67. Tandoori Mixed Grill$24.95
Bone in chicken, lamb, shrimp, fish and chicken tikka. They are first marinated according to ancient tradition and cooked in tandoor oven. This dish is served sizzling with sautéed onions, carrots, bell pepper and cabbage
Special Rice Dishes Biryani
- 68. Vegetable Biryani$15.95
- 69. Chicken Biryani$16.95
- 70. Shrimp Biryani$17.95
- 71. Lamb Biryani$18.95
- 72. Himalayan Style Fried Rice (Veggie)$13.95
Stir-fried rice, almond, cashew nuts with a touch of soy sauce
- 72. Himalayan Style Fried Rice (Chicken)$13.95
Stir-fried rice, almond, cashew nuts with a touch of soy sauce
Himalayan / Nepalese Special Dishes
- 73. Vegetables Momo$11.95
10 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, fresh spinach, onion, cilantro, green onion and spices. Served with special Himalayan sauce
- 74. Chicken Momo$11.95
10 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, onion, cilantro and spices. Served with special Himalayan sauce
- 75. Vegetable Chow Mein$13.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
- 76. Chicken Chow Mein$14.95
Stir-fried noodle with vegetable and chicken strips cooked with Himalayan herb and spice
- 77. Chicken Sekuwa$14.95
Marinated premium chicken in Himalayan herbs and spice cooked in clay oven on skewers
- 78. Chicken Chili$14.95
Pan-fried marinated chicken strips with bell pepper, fresh tomato, onion cooked with Himalayan sauce
- 79. Goat Curry (Bone In)$15.95
Bone in goat meat cooked with Himalayan herb and spices
- 80. Lamb Sekuwa$16.95
Marinated premium lamb in Himalayan herbs and spice cooked in clay oven on skewers