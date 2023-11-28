Hip Hop BBQ (Powered by SNAPPERS)
DRINKS
Pepsi Products
- Dole Apple 15.2oz Bottle$2.50
- Crush Grape 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Orange 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Peach 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Pineapple 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Strawberry 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Pepsi 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Mug Root Beer 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Schweppes 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Starry 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Grape 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Orange 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Peach 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Pineapple 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Strawberry 12oz Can$0.93
- Pepsi 12oz Can$0.93
- Mug Root Beer 12oz Can$0.93
- Schweppes 12oz Can$0.93
- Starry 12oz Can$0.93
- Dr Pepper 12oz Can$0.93
- Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz Bottle$2.15
- Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz Bottle$2.15
- Gatorade Lemon Lime 20oz Bottle$2.15
MAIN MENU
Chicken
- 3 Wings$6.99
- 4 Wings$7.99
- 6 Wings$9.99
- 10 Wings$13.99
- #9 Chicken Gizzard Small$6.99
- #9 Chicken Gizzards Large$8.99
- #11 Chicken Tenders Small$7.69
- #11 Chicken Tenders Large$9.89
- #12 10 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings$11.99
- #12 20 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings$22.99
- #14 Chicken Nuggets Small$7.69
- #14 Chicken Nuggets Large$9.89
- 1 Pcs Wings$1.75
- Sweet & Sassy Wings 10 Pcs$14.99
- Sweet & Sassy Wings 20 Pcs$24.99
- Chicken & Waffles$10.99Out of stock
- Chicken Liver Small$6.99
- Chicken Liver Large$8.99
Mixed Platters
- #16 Snapper & Shrimp$15.99
- #17 Snapper & Wings$16.99
- #18 Gizzards & Wings$13.99
- #18 Gizzards & Shrimp$13.99
- #19 Chicken Tenders & Shrimp$13.99
- #19 Chicken Tenders & Wings$13.99
- #20 Tilapia & Shrimp$15.99
- #21 Tilapia & Wings$15.99
- #22 Catfish & Shrimp$15.99
- #22 Catfish & Wings$15.99
- #23 Grouper & Shrimp$17.99
- #23 Grouper & Wings$17.99
- #24 Wings & Shrimp$13.99
- #25 Conch & Shrimp$23.99Out of stock
- #26 Conch & Tilapia$24.99Out of stock
- #26 Conch & Catfish$24.99Out of stock
- #27 Conch & Snapper$28.99Out of stock
- #27 Conch & Grouper$28.99Out of stock
- #28 Conch & Jumbo Shrimp$28.99Out of stock
- #29 Conch & Wings$20.99Out of stock
- #30 Wings & Jumbo Shrimp$20.99
- #31 Oysters & Shrimp$15.99
- #31 Oysters & Wings$18.69
- Tilapia & Jumbo Shrimp$22.99
- Catfish & Jumbo Shrimp$22.99
- Snapper & Jumbo Shrimp$24.19
- Grouper & Jumbo Shrimp$24.19
- Oysters & Jumbo Shrimp or Wings$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Tilapia$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Catfish$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Snapper$24.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Grouper$24.99
- Lobster Tail & Shrimp$26.99
Snappers Dinners
- #1 Snapper$13.99+
- #2 Tilapia$9.89+
- #3 Catfish$9.89+
- #4 Grouper$13.99+
- #5 Catfish Nuggets$7.69+
- #6 Shrimp$12.99+
- #7 Jumbo Shrimp$14.99+
- #8 Fried Conch$17.99Out of stock
- #10 Grouper Fingers$6.59+
- #13 Fried Oysters$11.99+
- #15 Whole Snapper Fish$17.99
- Honey Conch 1/2 Lb$19.99Out of stock
- Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (13 pieces)$13.99
- Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (25 pieces)$22.99
- Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp (Small)$15.49
- Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp (Large)$28.29
- Fried Crab Legs 1 LB$19.99
- Fried Lobster Tail$18.99
Snappers VIP
- 1. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Snapper$37.99Out of stock
- 2. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Tilapia or Catfish$34.99Out of stock
- 3. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/Wings$30.99Out of stock
- 4. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Snapper$35.99
- 5. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish$33.99
- 6. Conch/Fish/Wings$30.99Out of stock
- 7. Wings/Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish$20.99
- 8. Wings/Shrimp/Snapper$22.99
- 9. Conch/Shrimp/Wings$27.99Out of stock
- 10. Conch/Shrimp/Fish$27.49Out of stock
- 11. Conch/Shrimp/Snapper or Grouper$33.99Out of stock
- 12. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/Oysters$34.99Out of stock
- 13. Conch/Shrimp/Oysters$32.99Out of stock
- 14. Shrimp/Oysters/Tilapia or Catfish$26.99
Side Orders
- Conch Fritters$5.99
- Cheese Sticks Small$4.39
- Cheese Sticks Large$6.59
- Fries Small$1.99
- Fries Large$3.99
- Okra Small$3.29
- Okra Large$5.49
- Corn Nuggets Small$3.29
- Corn Nuggets Large$5.49
- Hush Puppies Small$3.29
- Hush Puppies Large$5.49
- Onion Rings Small$3.29
- Onion Rings Large$5.49
- Crab Cake$3.29
- 10 Pc Shrimp$6.59
- Calamari$5.99
- 1 Pc Tilapia$3.49
- 1 Pc Catfish$3.49
- 1 Pc Snapper$3.99
- 1 Pc Grouper$3.99
- 1/2 Pan of Fries$7.99
- 1/2 Pan of Pigeon Rice$19.99Out of stock
- 1/2 Pan Seafood Rice$29.99Out of stock
- Full Pan Pigeon Rice$37.99Out of stock
- Full Pan Seafood Rice$57.99Out of stock
- Corn on Cob$1.99Out of stock
- Seafood Rice$7.99Out of stock
- Pigeon Peas Rice$3.99
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Collard Greens$3.99Out of stock
- Conch Salad$8.99Out of stock
- 2 Pcs Corn Bread$1.00
- Coleslaw Small$2.99
- Coleslaw Large$3.99
- Baked Beans Small$2.99
- Baked Beans Large$3.99
- Potato Salad Small$3.99
- Potato Salad Large$5.99
- Texas Toast 1 Slice$0.50
- Texas Toast 2 Slices$1.00
Family Fish Meals
- Red Snapper (12 Pcs)$38.49
- Grouper (12 Pcs)$38.49
- Mix (Snapper & Grouper) (12 Pcs)$38.49
- Tilapia (12 Pcs)$27.49
- Catfish (12 Pcs)$27.49
- Mix (Tilapia & Catfish) (12 Pcs)$27.49
- Snappers (20 Pcs)$69.29
- Grouper (20 Pcs)$69.29
- Tilapia (20 Pcs)$40.69
- Catfish (20 Pcs)$40.69
- Mix(Snapper & Grouper) (20 Pcs)$69.29
- Mix (Tilapia & Catfish) (20 Pcs)$40.69
Family Chicken Meals
Friday/Saturday Special
Desserts
Sauces
VIP SPECIAL/FRIDAY SATURDAY SPECIAL
VIP Special
Friday/Saturday Special
BBQ MENU
BBQ SANDWICHES
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Slow-smoked, tender pulled pork served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Smokey and tangy barbeque chicken served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Spicy and juicy jerk chicken served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Pork Chop Sandwich$9.99
Smokey cut of pork served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Regular Ribs Sandwich$12.99
Smokey and juicy ribs served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Jerk Ribs Sandwich$12.99
Smokey and juicy jerk ribs served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Small End Ribs Sandwich$12.99
Smokey short ribs served on Texas toast! Your choice of regular or jerk ribs. Includes a side of our delicious fries.
- Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Tender and juicy piece of brisket served on Texas toast! Includes a side of our delicious fries.
BBQ COMBOS
- Ribs & Chicken Combo$19.99
A combination of our juicy, smokey ribs and chicken! Served with fries.
- Ribs & Shrimp Combo$17.99
A combination of our juicy, smokey ribs and 10 pieces of fried shrimp! Served with fries
- Chicken & Shrimp Combo$16.99
A combination of our juicy, smokey chicken and 10 pieces of fried shrimp! Served with fries.
RIBS
BBQ DINNERS
- Rib Dinner$18.99
Smokey and juicy ribs, served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!
- Ribs & Chicken Dinner$23.99
A combination of our smokey ribs and chicken, served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!
- Brisket Dinner$21.99
Tender and juicy piece of brisket, served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!
- Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
Two pieces of smokey pork, served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!
- 1/2 Chicken Dinner$15.99
An entire half portion of our delicious, juicy chicken. Served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!
- Whole Chicken Dinner$21.99
An entire delicious, juicy chicken. Served with two sides of your choice and 1 piece of our cornbread!