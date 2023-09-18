Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Hiraya 1250 H Street NE
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Sandwiches & Burgers
Filipino Breakfast (Rice Bowls)
Main Plates
Pastries, Sweets & Sides
Coffee
Iced Teas & NA Beverages
Cocktails & Mocktails
Retail & Merch
Delivery
Pickup
Sandwiches & Burgers
E.C.
$10.00
B.E.C
$18.00
Chori Burger
$16.00
tocino (pork), atsara (pickled papaya salad), on ube bun
OG Cheeseburger
$17.00
Filipino Breakfast (Rice Bowls)
Tocino (Pork Belly)
$18.00
Tapa (Beef)
$22.00
Kabuti (Mushroom)
$15.00
Corned Beef
$17.00
Out of stock
Main Plates
Lumpiang Sariwa
$14.00
Out of stock
Ukoy
$14.00
Adobo
$24.00
Bistek Frites
$26.00
Filipino Lasagna
$16.00
Out of stock
Pastries, Sweets & Sides
Fries
$6.00
Heirloom Rice
$4.00
Garlic Heirloom Rice
$6.00
Fried Egg
$2.00
Hash Brown
$3.00
Black Truffle Ensaymada
$7.00
Peach Mango Tart
$5.00
Buko Pie
$6.00
Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.50
Out of stock
Matcha Cookie
$4.50
Out of stock
Chocnut Torsade
$6.00
Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Danish
$6.00
Out of stock
Coffee
Ube Latte
$6.00
Pandan Latte
$6.00
Makulay Latte
$6.00
Champorado Latte
$6.00
Biko Latte
$6.00
Turon Latte
$6.00
Latte
$6.00
Pour-Over Coffee
$5.00
Out of stock
Cold Brew
$6.00
Espresso
$4.00
Iced Teas & NA Beverages
Calamansi Passionfruit Iced Tea
$6.00
Mango Citrus Iced Tea
$6.00
Mexican Coke
$5.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Sprite
$5.00
Coconut Water
$5.00
Sarsi Root Beer
$5.00
Royal Tru-Orange
$5.00
Cocktails & Mocktails
Buko Pandan Daiquiri
$12.00
Out of stock
Calamansi Crush
$12.00
Out of stock
NA Mango Peach Bellini
$8.00
Out of stock
Retail & Merch
Sun & Stars: Kapemilya Beans (12 oz Med Roast)
$25.00
Out of stock
Hiraya Location and Ordering Hours
(202) 388-7878
1250 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement