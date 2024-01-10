Geraci's Restaurant Historic Willoughby
PIZZA
Traditional Pizza
Make it how YOU want it!
Gourmet Pizza
- Sm Sicilian$12.50
Tomato sauce, oregano, lightly cheesed w. grated Romano only
- Sm Tri Cheese$15.50
Provolone, romano, mozzarella
- Sm Margherita Pizza$15.50
Sliced tomato, basil, provolone
- Sm Deluxe$16.50
- Sm Honey Pie$16.50
Pepperoni, sausage, hot habanero honey, mozzarella, Romano
- Sm Meat Lovers$18.50
- Lg Sicilian$18.50
Tomato sauce, oregano, lightly cheesed w. grated Romano only
- Lg Tri Cheese$24.50
Provolone, romano, mozzarella
- Lg Margherita Pizza$24.50
Sliced tomato, basil, provolone
- Lg Deluxe$25.50
- Lg Honey Pie$25.50
Pepperoni, sausage, hot habanero honey, mozzarella, Romano
- Lg Meat Lovers$27.50
- Half Sheet Tri Cheese$32.00
Provolone, romano, mozzarella
- Half Sheet Margherita Pizza$32.00
Sliced tomato, basil, provolone
- Half Sheet Honey Pie$32.00
Pepperoni, sausage, hot habanero honey, mozzarella, Romano
- Half Sheet Sicilian$30.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, lightly cheesed w. grated Romano only
- Half Sheet Deluxe$32.00
- Half Sheet Meat Lovers$32.00
Gluten Free Traditional Pizza
Make it how YOU want it! Large & Small.
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
Classic combinations. Large & Small.
FOOD
Appetizers & Sides
Soup & Salads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Pints & Quarts
Extras
CATERING
Catering Packages
Catering Salads
Catering Apps + Sides
Catering Handhelds
Catering Pastas
Geraci's Restaurant Historic Willoughby Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 220-6347
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM