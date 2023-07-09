Historic Palm Lounge 757 E Elizabeth St


Bone In Wings

7 wings

$10.00

14 wings

$19.00

21 wings

$23.00

28 wings

$37.00

35 wings

$46.00

Boneless Wings

8 wings

$10.00

15 wings

$19.00

22 wings

$23.00

29 wings

$37.00

36 wings

$46.00

Bottle Service

Buchanan's 12 Year Service

$125.00

Bourbon Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Burger Combos

Palm Lounge Classic Burger Combo

$8.50

Classic Double Meat Burger Combo

$12.00

Monterrey Burger Combo

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Jalapeno Burger Combo

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Burger Combo

$10.00

Champagne

Champagne

$25.00

Desserts

Hot Fudge Brownie and Ice Cream

$6.00

Handcrafted Cheesecake

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Lonestar

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Domestic Buckets

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$18.00

Coors Light Bucket

$18.00

Budweiser Bucket

$18.00

Domestic Drafts

Budweiser Small

$3.00

Bud Light Small

$3.00

Budweiser Medium

$4.00

Budweiser Large

$5.00

Bud Light Medium

$4.00

Bud Light Large

$5.00

Draft Beer Import

Michelob Ultra Large

$6.00

Dos X Large

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Small

$4.00

Dos X Medium

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Medium

$5.00

Dos X Small

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold Large

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Gold Small

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold Medium

$5.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea - 2 Free Refill

$2.00

Green Tea - 2 Free Refills

$2.00

Raspberry Tea - 2 Free Refills

$2.00

Fountain Drink - 2 Free Refills

$2.00

Additional Refills

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Extras

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Hand Cut Fries (Small)

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries (Large)

$6.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Avocado

$4.00

American Cheese

$0.50

Additional Sauce/Dip/Dressing

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.50

Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Carrots and Celery Sticks

$3.00

Baked Potato Plain with Butter

$2.75

Loaded Baked Potato with butter, cheese, bacon, sour cream

$3.75

Additional Sauce/Dip/Dressing

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.50

Cheese Cracker

$1.00

Tortillas (4 count)

$1.50

Food For Sharing

Panchos For Two

$12.00

Ribeye Panchos For Two

$15.00

Family Panchos

$24.00

Ribeye Family Panchos

$28.00

Gin

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Happy Hour

Import Buckets

$20.00

Domestic Buckets

$10.00

Mixed Drinks

$4.00

House Wine

Cabernet

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

White Zifandel

$4.00

Import Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bohemia

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

$4.50

Estrella Jalisco

$4.50

Grabbies Ginger Beer

$3.75

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Indio

$4.50

Landshark

$4.00

Michelob Pure Gold

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Amber

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Shiner

$4.50

Smirnoff Green Apple

$4.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Sol

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Tecate Light

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lemon

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

White Claw Rasberry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Import Bucket

Corona Bucket

$24.00

Corona Premier Buckets

$24.00

Dos XX Buckets

$24.00

Modelo Bucket

$24.00

Negra Modelo Bucket

$24.00

Shiner Bucket

$24.00

Ultra Bucket

$24.00

Ultra Pure Gold Bucket

$24.00

Tecate Bucket

$24.00

Modelo Bucket

$24.00

Modelo Especial Bucket

$24.00

Indio Bucket

$24.00

Bohemia Bucket

$24.00

Liquor

Premium Frozen Margarita

$12.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$7.00

Premium Margarita on the Rocks

$11.00

Mexican Dishes

Fajta Plate

$14.00

served with rice and beans

Fajitas Tacos

$13.00

charro beans included

Fajita Panchos

$15.00

Mineral Water

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mixed Bucket

Half Import/Half Export

$24.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bailey's Colada

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gin Tonic

$7.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Jack and Coke

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Johnny Black and Soda

$9.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Palms Mojito

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Paloma Top Shelf

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rum and Coke

$7.00

Salty Dog - Wells

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquri

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Palm Punch

$9.00

Titos and Soda

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vampiro

$8.00

Vodka Cranberry

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Russian

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$5.00

Carreta

$7.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Frozen

$7.00

On the Rocks

$5.00

Chelada

$1.50

Michelada

$4.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

$25.00

Rum

1835 Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson's Coconut Rum

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Myers Rum

$6.00

Saturday Night Specials

Domestic Buckets

$15.00

Import Buckets

$20.00

Dos X Draft 16oz

$2.00

Dos X Draft 20oz

$3.00

Dos X Draft 24oz

$4.00

House Mixed Drinks

$5.00

Panchos for 4

$20.00

Seattle-Style Hot Dog

$8.00

Mexican Hot Dog

$8.00

Ultimate Coney Island Hot Dog

$8.00

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$8.00

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Pepper Hot Dog

$8.00

Hawaiian Style Hot Dog

$8.00

Scotch Whiskey

$8.00

Buchanan's Master

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$8.00

Glenfiddich 15

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

Seafood

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Skewers

$12.00

Fish Platter

$12.00

Montoya's Shrimp A La Diabla

$15.00

Shrimp Platter

$12.00

Shrimp & Fish Platter

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$10.00

Fish Po Boy

$10.00

Shrimp Tostada

$5.00

Ceviche Tostada

$4.00

Specialty Gourmet Burgers

Ribeye Burger

$17.00

Macaroni Burger

$13.00

Chorizo Burger

$13.00

$13.00

Ulimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet bun, comes with lettuce and tomato, American Cheese, bacon and served with hand-cut fires, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno

Gourmet Hawaiian Burger

$13.00

Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet Hawaiian bun, comes with grilled pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and served with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and grilled jalapeno.

Ultimate 1895 Original Burger

$14.00

Half pound ground beef patty served on two grilled cheese Texas toast sandwiches, comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and served with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno.

Gourmet Avocado Burger

$18.00

Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet bun, comes with half of a fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion srved with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno.

Gourmet Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Specialty Palm Lounge Hot Dogs

Seattle-Style Hot Dog

$10.00

Ultimate Coney Island Hot Dog

$11.00

Mexican Hot Dog

$13.00

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$11.00

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper Dog

$11.00

Hawaiian Style Hot Dog

$11.00

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Mozarella Sticks

$6.00

Fresh Guacamole (Small)

$8.00

Fresh Guacamole (Large)

$11.00

Onion Ring Tower

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Ceviche (Small)

$8.00

Ceviche (Large)

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail (Small)

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail (Large)

$14.00

Ceviche Tostadas

$4.00

Palm Lounge Sampler

$12.00

Steaks

T Bone

$12.00

Ribeye 12 oz

$19.00

Tacos

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Tacos de Bistek

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$9.00

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Rib Eye Tacos

$12.00

Taco De Ribeye

$9.00

Tequila

Don Julio 70

$11.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Maestro Dobel Tequila

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Juarez Silver

$4.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$7.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Smirnoff Screwdriver

$4.00

Royal Fuck

$6.00

Pina Colada Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

$7.00

Mimosas

$4.00

1800 Tequila Anejo

$10.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Crown Special

$7.00

Wells Tequila Shot

Budweiser Discovery

$3.00

Mexican Candy Shots

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Star Fuxxer

$7.00

Purple Gecko

$4.00

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Thursday Lunch Specials

Mexican Hot Dogs

$10.00

Hawaiian Style Hot Dog

$8.00

Gourmet Avocado Burger

$14.00

Gourmet Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Taquiza for Four

$30.00

Monterrey Burger Combo

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$8.00

Tuesday Daily Specials

Ultimate 1895 Original Burger

$12.00

Palm Lounge Classic Burger Combo

$7.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper Hot Dog

$9.00

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Pearl Vodka Cucumber

$6.00

Taaka Vodka

$7.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Wednesday Lunch Specials

Ultimate Coney Island Hot Dog

$8.00

Seattle Style Hot Dog

$8.00

Palm Lounge Classic Burger Combo

$7.00

Jalapeno Burger Combo

$8.00

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Ultimate 1895 Original Burger

$11.00

Whiskey

Black Label

$9.00

Buchanan's Pineapple

$8.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Buchanan's

$8.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Kids Menu

Crispy Tenders

$5.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Hot Dog

$4.00