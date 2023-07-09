Historic Palm Lounge 757 E Elizabeth St
Bottle Service
Bourbon Whiskey
Burger Combos
Champagne
Domestic Beer
Domestic Buckets
Domestic Drafts
Draft Beer Import
Drinks
Extras
Extra Bacon
$2.00
Hand Cut Fries (Small)
$3.00
Hand Cut Fries (Large)
$6.00
Sauteed Onions
$1.00
Avocado
$4.00
American Cheese
$0.50
Additional Sauce/Dip/Dressing
$0.50
Mushrooms
$1.50
Swiss Cheese
$0.75
Carrots and Celery Sticks
$3.00
Baked Potato Plain with Butter
$2.75
Loaded Baked Potato with butter, cheese, bacon, sour cream
$3.75
Additional Sauce/Dip/Dressing
$0.75
Jalapeno
$0.50
Cheese Cracker
$1.00
Tortillas (4 count)
$1.50
Food For Sharing
Friday Lunch Specials
Friday Specials
Import Beer
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bohemia
$4.50
Corona Extra
$4.50
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Corona Light
$3.75
Corona Premier
$4.50
Crawford Bock
Dos XX Ambar
Dos XX Especial
$4.50
Estrella Jalisco
$4.50
Grabbies Ginger Beer
$3.75
Heineken
$4.50
Heineken 0.0
$4.50
Indio
$4.50
Landshark
$4.00
Michelob Pure Gold
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Ultra Amber
$4.00
Modelo Especial
$4.50
Negra Modelo
$4.50
Pacifico
$4.50
Shiner
$4.50
Smirnoff Green Apple
$4.00
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
$4.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.00
Sol
$4.50
Stella
$4.50
Tecate
$4.50
Tecate Light
$4.50
Victoria
$4.50
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.00
White Claw Blackberry
$5.00
White Claw Grapefruit
$5.00
White Claw Lemon
$5.00
White Claw Mango
$5.00
White Claw Natural Lime
$5.00
White Claw Rasberry
$5.00
White Claw Watermelon
$5.00
Import Bucket
Liquor
Mexican Dishes
Mineral Water
Mixed Bucket
Mixed Buckets
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Bailey's Colada
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Cape Cod
$8.00
French 75
$8.00
Gin Tonic
$7.00
House Vodka
$6.00
Jack and Coke
$8.00
Jagerbomb
$7.00
Johnny Black and Soda
$9.00
Jolly Rancher Shot
$6.00
Long Island Tea
$9.00
Malibu Pineapple
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Negroni
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Palms Mojito
$8.00
Paloma
$8.00
Paloma Top Shelf
$11.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Rum and Coke
$7.00
Salty Dog - Wells
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Strawberry Daiquri
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
The Palm Punch
$9.00
Titos and Soda
$7.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Vampiro
$8.00
Vodka Cranberry
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$4.00
White Russian
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Buttery Nipple Shot
$5.00
Carreta
$7.00
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Novecento
Rum
Saturday Night Specials
Domestic Buckets
$15.00
Import Buckets
$20.00
Dos X Draft 16oz
$2.00
Dos X Draft 20oz
$3.00
Dos X Draft 24oz
$4.00
House Mixed Drinks
$5.00
Panchos for 4
$20.00
Seattle-Style Hot Dog
$8.00
Mexican Hot Dog
$8.00
Ultimate Coney Island Hot Dog
$8.00
Chicago-Style Hot Dog
$8.00
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Pepper Hot Dog
$8.00
Hawaiian Style Hot Dog
$8.00
Scotch Whiskey
Seafood
Specialty Gourmet Burgers
Ribeye Burger
$17.00
Macaroni Burger
$13.00
Chorizo Burger
$13.00
Cold Cut Burger
Chili Cheese Burger
Bacon Infused Burger
Brunch Burger
$13.00
Ulimate Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.00
Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet bun, comes with lettuce and tomato, American Cheese, bacon and served with hand-cut fires, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno
Gourmet Hawaiian Burger
$13.00
Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet Hawaiian bun, comes with grilled pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and served with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and grilled jalapeno.
Ultimate 1895 Original Burger
$14.00
Half pound ground beef patty served on two grilled cheese Texas toast sandwiches, comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and served with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno.
Gourmet Avocado Burger
$18.00
Half pound ground beef patty served on a gourmet bun, comes with half of a fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion srved with hand-cut fries, cheese crisp and a grilled jalapeno.
Gourmet Swiss Mushroom Burger
$15.00
Specialty Palm Lounge Hot Dogs
Starters
Tacos
Tequila
Don Julio 70
$11.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
Clase Azul
$23.00
Don Julio 1942
$23.00
Maestro Dobel Tequila
$10.00
Hornitos
$7.00
Juarez Silver
$4.00
1800 Silver
$7.00
1800 Reposado
$7.00
House Tequila
$5.00
Don Julio Reposado
$9.00
Don Julio Blanco
$8.00
Herradura Reposado
$8.00
Espolon Blanco
$7.00
Patron Reposado
$9.00
Teremana Reposado
$7.00
Tres Generaciones Plata
$7.00
Herradura Silver
$7.00
Smirnoff Screwdriver
$4.00
Royal Fuck
$6.00
Pina Colada Non Alcoholic
$7.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado
$7.00
Mimosas
$4.00
1800 Tequila Anejo
$10.00
Sazerac
$9.00
Crown Special
$7.00
Wells Tequila Shot
Budweiser Discovery
$3.00
Mexican Candy Shots
$4.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$8.00
Washington Apple
$5.00
Star Fuxxer
$7.00
Purple Gecko
$4.00
Jolly Rancher
$4.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Thursday Lunch Specials
Tuesday Daily Specials
Vodka
Wednesday Lunch Specials
Whiskey
Historic Palm Lounge 757 E Elizabeth St Location and Ordering Hours
(956) 621-0793
757 E Elizabeth St, Brownsville, TX 78520
Closed • Opens Monday at 11:45AM