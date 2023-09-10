Hit The Spot Pizza 19460 Alberta St
Pizza
Cheesestick
small, medium large, extra large choice of our hand-made pizza dough, covered in garlic butter, a hefty helping of mozzarella cheese, and generously topped with mozzarella cheese, and baked to your crispy delight. Served with pizza sauce on the side.
Medium Dream Pizza
Our Classic Cheese pizza with the sauce and toppings you KNOW you need now!
Medium Specialty Pizza
Medium Gourmet Pizza
Large Dream Pizza
Our Classic Cheese pizza with the sauce and toppings you KNOW you need now!
Large Specialty Pizza
Large Gourmet Pizza
Extra Large Dream Pizza
Extra Large Specialty Pizza
Extra Large Gourmet Pizza
Salads
Garden Spot Salad
Tomatoes, Baby Cucumbers, Onion, Shredded Cheddar and Croutons on a bed of Crunchy Iceberg Lettuce
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy, deep-fried breaded Chicken filet, Ripe Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Sliced Baby Cucumbers, Flavorful Shredded Cheddar, and Chunky Croutons on a plush bed of Crunchy Iceberg Lettuce
Taco Salad
100% Taco-Seasoned ground beef, Luscious Ripe Tomatoes, Fresh Aromatic Onions, Spicy Sliced Jalapeno, Real Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Salsa, and a generous dollop of Daisy Sour Cream, all heaped over a bed of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce. Served with Deep-fried Nacho Chips
Chef Salad
Our mouth-watering Garden Salad, with an immense amount of Cheddar, Swiss, Ham, and Turkey piled on top
Caesar Salad
Black Olives, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese scattered over a plush layer of Iceberg Lettuce, and served with a side of Caesar Dressing! Sure to Hit the Spot!
Gyro Salad
Ooh La La! This is an exceptionally delicious salad with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onion, Grilled Greek Gyro meat, and a Flat bread on top. Served with Tzaziki Sauce on the side
Side Salad
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti
Ground beef, Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms, and a plentiful helping of mozzarella cheese over spaghetti, baked to a golden brown, and served with a small Garden Salad (with Ranch unless specified) and three breadsticks. Bon Appetit!
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Spaghetti with sauce, Crispy Chicken Breast Filet, Parmesan, and Mozzarella. Served with Breadsticks and Salad with default Ranch salad dressing unless another dressing is selected.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini Noodles with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, topped with Crispy Chicken Breast Filet and a generous portion of melty Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection. Served with Breadsticks and a Side Garden Salad (with Ranch unless specified). Sure to fill you up, and Hit the Spot!