2x points now for loyalty members
Hitz Pizza and Sports Bar 700 S Butterfield Rd
Food
Starters
- Basket of Fries$3.95
- Basket of Tots$3.95
- Beer Nuggets$6.95
Served with ranch or marinara
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños
- Fried Cheese Curds$9.95
- Fried Green Beans$9.95
- Fried Pickles$9.95
With ranch dressing
- Garlic Bread$4.95
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Marinara
- Onion Rings$7.95
- Potato Skins$10.95
With cheese, bacon, & side of sour cream
- Pretzel Sticks$9.95
With beer cheese
- Sidewalk Fries$6.95
Deep-fried potato wedges tossed in garlic & Parmesan cheese served with ranch dressing
- Chips Guac & Salsa$13.95
Soups, Salads, Potatoes, & Wraps
- BBQ Chicken Salad$15.95
Greens, BBQ chicken strips, bacon, corn, avocado, red onion, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
- Big Salad$14.95
Greens, ham, turkey, American, Swiss, green pepper, egg, and tomato
- Big Veggie Salad$12.95
Tomato, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, purple cabbage, and Cheddar cheese
- Blackened Chicken Salad$15.95
Carrots, red onion, avocado, and Cajun ranch
- Bowl of Chili$8.95
With cheese & onion
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.95
Greens, buffalo chicken strips, red onion, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles
- Build Your Own Potato$9.95
- Caesar Salad$7.95
Parmesan cheese, tomato, and croutons served with Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
- Chicken Club Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, greens, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Chopped Chicken Salad$15.95
Chopped greens, tomato, carrots, cheese, bacon, red onion, purple cabbage, and grilled chicken
- Cobb Salad$15.95
Greens, tomato, onion, chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, and egg
- Dinner Salad$5.95
Carrots, onion, cucumbers, purple cabbage, tomato, and croutons
- Grilled Steak Salad$18.95
Greens, tomato, onions, steak, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles
- Soup of the Day$4.50
- Turkey Club Salad$15.95
Turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and ranch dressing
Mac & Cheese
Wings & Ribs
Sandwiches
- BLT$11.95
White, wheat, or rye bread
- Grilled Cheese$8.95
White, wheat, or rye bread
- Iowa Pork Tenderloin$12.95
Brioche bun, grilled onions, pickle, and Iowa sauce
- Corned Beef Ruben$14.95
Thousand Island, Swiss, sauerkraut, and marble rye
- Turkey Reuben$14.95
Thousand Island, Swiss, sauerkraut, and marble rye
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$18.95
French roll, mozzarella, grilled onion, and sautéed mushrooms
- Italian Beef$13.95
French roll
- Italian Sausage$12.95
French roll and grilled onions
- Beef & Sausage Combo$14.95
French roll
- Meatball Bomber$13.95
French roll, marinara, and mozzarella
- Fried Bologna$14.95
Brioche bun, heaping serving of fried bologna, fried egg, and American cheese
- Liverwurst$14.95
Marble rye, lettuce, raw onion, and mayo
- Turkey Club$13.95
White, wheat, or rye bread, oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Salad$11.95
White, wheat, or rye, lettuce & tomato
- Tuna Salad$11.95
White, wheat, or rye, lettuce & tomato
Burgers & Chicken
- Burger$13.95
Brioche bun
- Patty Melt$14.95
Grilled onion, American cheese, and marble rye
- Hangover$16.95
Pretzel bun, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon, and tomato
- Mad House$15.95
Pretzel bun, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo
- Blue$15.95
Pretzel bun, blue cheese, and bacon
- Veggie Burger$11.95
Brioche bun, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Breast$11.95
Brioche bun, lettuce, and tomato
- Angry Bird$13.95
Grilled chicken, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and buffalo sauce
- Crazy Bird$14.95
Grilled chicken, brioche bun, grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and chipotle mayo
- Black Bird$13.95
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Mr. Big Stuff
- Meatloaf$15.95
Mashed potato, brown gravy, and carrots
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.95
Marinara & garlic bread
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin$15.95
Mashed potato, brown gravy, and corn
- Chicken Parmesan$17.95
Melted mozzarella cheese, served on spaghetti
- 1/2 Slab Ribs$15.95
Coleslaw & fries
- Full Slab Ribs$24.95
Coleslaw & fries
- Shrimp & Cod Combo$16.95
3 jumbo fried shrimp & 2 beer battered cod with coleslaw & fries
- Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer-battered cod & coleslaw
- Shrimp Dinner$15.95
6 jumbo fried shrimp with fries and coleslaw
- Baked Penne Pasta$14.95
Tossed in homemade marinara & cheese with melted mozzarella until bubbling
- Penne Pasta$16.95
With Italian sausage & vodka sauce
Sides
- Burger Patty$5.95
- Carrots/Celery$3.00
- Chicken Breast*$5.95
- Cloeslaw$0.75
- Grilled Steak$10.95
- Large Beer Cheese$8.95
- Large Dressing$8.95
- Large Guacamole$8.95
- Large Sour Cream$8.95
- Mashed Potatoes with Gravy$4.95
- Medium Beer Cheese$4.95
- Medium Dressing$4.95
- Medium Guacamole$4.95
- Medium Sour Cream$4.95
- Pint Coleslaw$4.00
- Quart Coleslaw$8.00
- Side Ceasar Salad$2.95
- Side Mac & Cheese$4.95
- Side Penne Pasta with Marinara$4.95
- Side Salad$2.95
- Small Beer Cheese$1.95
- Small Dressing$0.79
- Small Guacamole$1.95
- Small Sour Cream$1.95
- Steamed Broccoli with Butter$4.95
- Baked Potatoe$4.95
Specials
- 5 Pieces Jumbo Wings Specials$5.00
- Fish Taco w/Fries$16.95
- 2 pc Fish-N-Chips$16.95
- Shrimp and Fish Dinner$16.95
- Fish Sandwich w/Fries$11.95
- Egg and Pepper Sandwich$11.95
- Egg and Pepper Sanwich w/Fries$12.95
- Cheesy Tuna Casserole$14.95
- Tuna Melt w/Fries$12.95
- Manhattan Clam Chowder$4.50
- New England Clam Chowder$4.50
Happy Hours
- Basket of Fries$3.95
- Basket of Tots$3.95
- Jalapeño Poppers$6.00
- Potato Skins$6.00
With cheese, bacon, & side of sour cream
- Pretzel Sticks$6.00
With beer cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Marinara
- Fried Cheese Curds$6.00
- Sidewalk Fries$6.00
Deep-fried potato wedges tossed in garlic & Parmesan cheese served with ranch dressing
- Fried Green Beans$6.00
- Beer Nuggets$6.00
Served with ranch or marinara
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Garlic Bread$6.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños
- Fried Pickles$6.00
With ranch dressing
BYO Pizzas
Thin Crust
Pizza Pan
Deep Dish
Gluten Free Pizza
Pizza Combo HITZ
Thin Crust
Pan Crust
Deep Dish
Drinks
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Lite$6.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Miller High life$4.00
- MGD$4.00
- MGD 64$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Lite$4.00
- Coors Lite$4.00
- Old Style$4.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Laganitas IPA$6.00
- Little Sumpin$6.00
- Stella$6.00
- Kaliber$5.00
- Red Bridge$5.00
- Emp Beer$3.00
- Corona N/A$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Guiness$6.00
Canned Drinks
Draft Beer
NA Bev
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$7.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Dirty Martini$8.00
- French Martini$8.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Kahlua & Coffe$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Martini$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- White Russian$8.00
Coffee/Tea
Liquor
Liqueur
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Cherry Bomb$8.00
- Fire Ball$7.00
- Fireball FRIDAY!!!!!!!!$5.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Gran marnier$8.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- lemon drop$7.00
- Lunchbox$7.00
- PB & J$7.00
- Rum Chata$7.00
- Rumpleminz$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- White Tea$7.00
- Frangelico Double$10.00
- Baileys Double$10.00
- Jagermeister Double$10.00
- Gran marnier Double$11.00
- Rumpleminz Double$11.00
Makers
Rum
Scotch
- Angel Envy$12.00
- Basil Haden$10.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Dickel$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Chivas$9.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Christian Bros$7.00
- Glen Levit$10.00
- Angel Envy Double$15.00
- Basil Haden Double$13.00
- Bulleit Double$12.00
- Dickel Double$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black Double$13.00
- Chivas Double$13.00
- Dewars Double$11.00
- Christian Bros Double$10.00
- Glen Levit Double$13.00
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- CC$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Seagrams 7$8.00
- Seagrams V.O.$8.00
- Screw Ball$7.00
- Tin Cup$8.00
- Makers$9.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Red Stag$7.00
- Well Whiskey Double$7.50
- CC Double$9.00
- Crown Royal Double$9.00
- Crown Apple Double$9.00
- Jack Daniels Double$9.00
- Jack Fire Double$9.00
- Jameson Double$10.00
- Jameson Orange Double$10.00
- Jameson Orange Double$10.00
- Seagrams 7 Double$10.00
- Seagrams V.O. Double$10.00
- Screw Ball Double$9.00
- Tin Cup Double$9.00