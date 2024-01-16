HJ’s 8 Millstone Campus Dr
salad
- house salad small
lettuce, tomato, onion, and dressing$3.50
- house salad large$6.00
- caesar$7.00
- grilled chicken caesar$9.00
- soup of the day cup$3.00
- soup of the day bowl$5.00
- hearty salad$8.00
- spinach salad$8.00
- add chicken$3.00
- matzah ball cup$5.00
- matzah ball bowl$7.00
- soup of the day cup$5.00
- soup od the day bowl$7.00
- luncheon special$15.00
burgers
sandwich
- meatball sub$11.00
- french dip$11.00
- HJ's club$11.00
- reuban$11.00
- corned beeef$11.00
- new york pastrami$11.00
- roasted turket breast$11.00
- roast beef cold or hot$11.00
- tuna salad$11.00
- egg salad$11.00
- chicken salad$11.00
- turkey blt$11.00
- grilled cheese$5.00
- 1/4# beef hotdog$6.00
- 1/2 deli and soup$12.00
- Pastrami$11.00
- grilled chicken sandwich$8.00
- portabella mushroom burger$9.00
alacarte breakfest
- breakfast plate$11.00
- egg and chesse sandwich$7.00
- breakfest burrito$8.00
- lox and bagel$10.00
- oatmeal$4.00
- overnight oats$5.50
- yogurt parfait$5.50
- biscuit$4.00
- gravy$2.00
- hashbrowns$2.00
- toast$1.00
- egg 1$1.50
- turkey bacon 2$2.00
- turkey sausage 2$2.00
- hard boiled eggs$3.00
- fruit cup small$4.00
- fruit cup large$6.00
- avocado$2.00
pancake
bagel
dipping sauces
appetizers
soda
flavor coffee
- fresh brewed coffee sm$2.00
- fresh brewed coffee lg$3.00
- americano sm$3.00
- americano lg$4.00
- mocha sm$4.00
- mocha lg$5.00
- latta sm$4.00
- latta lg$4.00
- cappuccino sm$4.00
- cappuccino lg$5.00
- hot chocolate sm$3.00
- hot chocolate lg$4.00
- hot tea$3.00
- blended coffee$5.00
- chai tea small$5.00
- chai tea large$4.00
- flavor shot$1.00
smoothie
entrees
Pastries
sides
ice cream
desserts
HJ’s Location and Hours
(618) 531-4965
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM