Hodgepodge 38 Northern Stacks Dr
Mains
- Brat
Wild rice brat boiled in Forgotten Star’s award-winning cream ale served on a toasted bun with all the fixins’.$11.00
- Chicken Salad
Dill pickle chicken salad made with shredded white and dark meat chicken, sliced dill pickles, onion, and a dilly Greek yogurt and mayonnaise sauce. Served over greens or on a croissant.$12.00
Kiddos
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese served in a bowl. Includes a juice box, one side (fruit, apple sauce, fries, or sliced veggies), and a FREE Little Dipper!$8.00
- Kids burger
Single beef patty with cheese served on a bun. Includes a juice box, one side (fruit, apple sauce, fries, or sliced veggies), and a FREE Little Dipper!$8.00
- Kids Hot Dog
Hot dog served on a classic hot dog bun. Includes a juice box, one side (fruit, apple sauce, fries, or sliced veggies), and a FREE Little Dipper!$8.00
Ice Cream
Hodgepodge Location and Ordering Hours
(763) 657-7231
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM