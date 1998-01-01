Hoexters 174 East 82nd Street
Beverage Menu
Spirits
- Wodka (House)$15.00
- Belvedere$16.00
- Ketle One$16.00
- Tito's$16.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Super Gay$16.00
- Axberg$18.00
- Askur (House)$15.00
- Hendricks$16.00
- The Botanist$15.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Monkey 47$16.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Greenhook$16.00
- Beefeater$13.00
- El Dorado 3 (HOUSE)$13.00
- Probitas White Rum$16.00
- Worthy Park 109$16.00
- El Dorado 12$15.00
- Casco Viejo (House)$13.00
- Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- Casamigos Reposado$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Los Dos$19.00
- El Jolgorio Pechuga$35.00
- Casamigos Añejo$22.00
- Madre mezcal$16.00
- Jameson Whiskey$12.00
- Iwai 45 (Japanese Whiskey)$14.00
- Yamazaki 12 (Japanese Whiskey)$45.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- MacLean's Nose$16.00
- Macallan 12$24.00
- Glenallachie 8yr$19.00
- Kilcholman Machir Bay$21.00
- Laphroaig 10$34.00
- Balvenie 12$21.00
- Balvenie 16$49.00
- Balvenie 21$191.00
- Balvenie 14$28.00
- Glenfidich 12$20.00
- Glenfidich 14$30.00
- Caffo Red (Campari)$12.00
- Giffard Triple Sec$12.00
- Giffard Cassis$17.00
- Vicario Coffee$17.00
- Amaro Nonino$18.00
- Iscia Sapori Ruccalino$17.00
- Eda Rhyne Fernet$19.00
- Amaro Montenegro$15.00
- Brucato Woodlands Amaro$17.00
- Amaro Della Sacra$15.00
- Stellare (Spritz)$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$14.00
- Routin Dry Vermouth$11.00
- Antica Torino Rosso$12.00
- Contratto Bianco$12.00
- Lilet Blanc$13.00
- Deadwood (House) Bourbon$13.00
- New Riff Bourbon$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$20.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$16.00
- Blantons$28.00
- Roulette Rye (House)$13.00
- Barrel Seagrass Rye$22.00
- Phony Negroni$14.00
- Seedlip Garden$12.00
- Seedlip Grove$12.00
Hoexters Cocktails
- Grandma Terry$34.00
5oz Hoexter’s Infused Vodka Spoonful of Caviar Crème fraîche 1 Cracker (rectangular) Pour Hoexter’s Infused Vodka into chilled glass. - Place cracker with crème fraîche and caviar on rim of glass.
- Tio Pedro$20.00
2oz Tequila .75oz Prickly Pear .5oz Lime .5oz Pistachio Agave 3-4 Basil Leaves - Add all ingredients to shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. - Double strain into coupe and garnish with basil blossom.
- Sister Rachel$20.00
1.5oz Mezcal .75oz Lemon Juice .5oz Caffo Red Bitter .25 Stellare Primo .5oz Honey Syrup 2-3 Dashes of Spicy Bitters - Add all ingredients to shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. - Strain into rocks glass and garnish with expressed lemon peel.
- Uncle Eddie$22.00
1oz Bourbon 1oz Dark Rum .5oz Tart Apple Juice .5oz Fresh Lime Juice .5oz Demerara .25oz Absinthe Bunch of Mint - Add several mint leaves, and rest of liquid ingredients to shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. - Strain into rocks glass and garnish with 1 mint leaf or full mint bouquet.
- Father Bobby$20.00
2oz Gin (rosemary infusion) .75oz Lemon .5oz strawberry/rasp syrup. 1.5oz Champagne - Add all ingredients except Champagne to shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. - Add 1.5oz champagne to shaker, then strain into flute glass and garnish with rosemary sprig
- Cousin Lauren$18.00
2oz Rum infused with Turmeric .5oz Saffron Liqueur .5oz Ginger/Honey syrup .5oz Lemon Seltzer - In a collins glass, add seltzer, ginger/honey syrup, lime juice, and booze. Add ice. - Stir well, and garnish with expressed lemon peel.
- Aunt Joanie$18.00
2oz Japanese Whiskey .75oz Yuzu .25oz Ginseng tea .5oz Demerara .5oz Egg White Japanese Umami Bitters - Add all ingredients and coil to shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously. Extra vigorously! - Double-strain, and garnish with Umami bitters / Stencil
Beer
Wine
- Corkage Fee$50.00
- Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch$88.00
- Kerner, Abbazia da Novacella$74.00
- Chenin Blanc, Chateau Fouquet Saumur Blanc$76.00
- Riesling, Trefethen Oak Knoll Napa$84.00
- Albariño, Granbazan Etiqueta Ambar, Rias Baixas$72.00
- Chardonnay, Ravines, Finger Lakes$76.00
- Sancerre, La Garenne Ferrand Girard$96.00
- Pinot Blanc, Elk Cove, Oregon$68.00
- Fiano di Avellino, Ciro Picariello 906, Campania$93.00
- Gargenega, Suavia Monte Carbonare, Veneto$80.00
- Carricante, Benanti Etna Bianco, Sicily$96.00
- Timorasso, Vietti Derthona, Piedmont$94.00
- Grenache Blanc, Domaine Chante Cigale Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc$112.00
- Chablis, Paul Nicole Vieilles Vignes$80.00
- Chardonnay, Julien Brocard Boissonneuse Chablis$100.00
- Chablis, Billaud-Simon Vaudesir Grand Cru$315.00
- Chenin Blanc, Thibaud Boudignon Clos de Fremine Savennieres$135.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Carbonnieux, Bordeaux$128.00
- Chardonnay, Arista, California$188.00
- Chardonnay, Peter Michael Ma-Belle Fille, Knights Valley$230.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Grgich Hills Fume Blanc Napa Valley$98.00
- Riesling, Carl Loewen Maximin Klosterlay Mosel$72.00
- Assyrtiko, Gai'a Wines Thalassitis Santorini$114.00
- Gruner Veltliner, Schodl In Den Kreuthern Austria$110.00
- Cabernet, Grattamacco Bolgheri$92.00
- Grenache, Piaugier Cotes Du Rhone$76.00
- Pinot Noir, Scar of the Sea$98.00
- Malbec Zorzal Gran Terroir Argentina$68.00
- Etna Rosso, Cauru Torre Mora, Sicily$84.00
- Barbera d'Alba, Renato Fenocchio$76.00
- Gamay, George Morgon Descombes, Beaujolais$86.00
- Pinot Noir, Birichino Enz Vineyard Lime Kiln Central Coast$80.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon Les Charmes de Kierwan Margaux$130.00
- Pinot Noir Williams Selyem Westside Road Neighbors, California$285.00
- Pinot Noir, Thenard Les Bois Chevaux 1er Cru, Burgundy$95.00Out of stock
- Pinot Noir, Noellat Aux Boudots 1er Cru Nuits St Georges$325.00
- Grenache, Vieux Telegraphe Telegramme Chateauneuf du Pape$148.00
- Grenache, Horsepower Sur Echalas Vineyard Walla Walla$300.00
- Cabernet, Peter Michael Los Pavots Sonoma Coast$390.00
- Nebbiolo, Giacomo Fenocchio Barolo Piedmont$126.00
- Nero d'Avola, COS Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico, Sicily$96.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Dunn Howell Mountain, Napa Valley$320.00
- Tempranillo, Bodegas Muga, Rioja Reserva$98.00
- Syrah, Arnot-Roberts, Sonoma Coast$110.00
- Zinfandel, Bedrock Wine Company Katushas Vineyard Lodi California$116.00
- Sangiovese, Pergolaia, Tuscany$84.00Out of stock
- Cantalupo Ghemme Breclemae 2000$400.00
- Cataratto Orange Turi Bianco$88.00
- Nerello Mascolese, Feudo Montoni, Rose di Adele$74.00
- Macabeu Orange Domaines des Lampyres Point Triple$88.00
- Cinsault Chateau Peyrassol Les Commandeurs Rose$80.00
- Macabeu Raventos, Blanc de Blancs$80.00
- Lambrusco Suoli Cataldi$68.00
- Chenin Blanc, Maison Foucher, Cremant de Loire$96.00
- Chardonnay, Pierre Gimmonet Belles Annees Champagne$140.00
- Pinot Noir, Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle #25 Champagne$425.00
- Chardonnay, Tarlant Brut, Champagne$190.00
- Chardonnay, Laherte Brut Nature, Champagne$140.00
- Domaine Daumas Gassac Rose Frizzant 2022$80.00
- Pierre Moncuit Hugues de Coulmet Champagne NV$140.00
- GL HOUSE Prosecco
- GL Blanc de Blancs, Raventos$18.00
Conca del Riu, Spain (2021) Vivid sparkler, enmeshed with rich notes of lightly charred toast and smoked almond, backed by flavors of ripe white cherry and peach fruit.
- GL Champagne Pierre Moncuit$34.00
Champagne, France (NV) Notes of minerals, butterscotch, toasty brioche, spring blossoms and white fruit.
- GL Lambrusco, Suoli Cataldi$15.00
Emilia-Romagna, Italy (2021) Deep, intense, sour cherry aroma, Lovely balance of fruit intensity and refreshing acidity. There is sugar, but hardly noticeable.
- GL Pinot Grigio, Elena Walch$20.00
Alto Adige, Italy (2021) Well balanced, grapefruit, pineapple on nose, touch of lemon.
- GL Albariño, Etiqueta Ambar$16.00
Rias Baixas, Spain (2022) Fleshy and seamless on the palate, offering energetic orchard and citrus fruit flavors and a refreshingly bitter suggestion of quinine.
- Etna bianco$22.00Out of stock
Loire, France (2022) It is bright, lively, pleasantly aromatic, has zippy acidity but low astringency. It is a wonderful food wine that is as versatile as it is easy to drink.
- GL Chenin Blanc Fouquet Saumur$17.00
- GL Chardonnay, Ravines$17.00
Finger Lakes, NY (2020) Stone fruit, butterscotch, shortbread, crisp citrus, soft silky mouthfeel.
- GL Riesling, Trefethen$19.00
Napa Valley, California (2022) Aromas of delicate peach and melon, green apples, light bodied, fresh, vivid acidity.
- GL Rose, Feudo Montoni$16.00
Sicily, Italy (2022) Notes of pink rose petal, violets, brine, fennel seeds, blackberries, pomegranate, strawberries, good structure, fresh and persistent.
- GL Orange, Turi Bianco$20.00
Sicily, Italy (2022) Deep, intense, sour cherry aroma, Lovely balance of fruit intensity and refreshing acidity. There is sugar, but hardly noticeable.
- GL Etna Rosso, Cauru$19.00
Sicily, Italy (2017) Minerals, quince, white musk, chamomile tea, medium bodied, fine tannins, great finish
- GL Pinot Noir, Scar of the Sea$24.00
Santa Maria Valley, California (2022) red fruited with fresh raspberry, bing cherry, cranberry, a light black tea and oak note.
- GL Grenache, Piaugier$14.00
Rhone Valley, France (2021) Red fruits, licorice and candied orange character.
- GL Barbera d'Alba, Renato Fenocchio$17.00
Piedmont, Italy (2021) Intense bouquet, ripe tart red cherry, toasted vanilla oak, wild anise, cedar, green herbs, toasted nuts, exotic spice, dark cocoa.
- GL Malbec, Zorzal$15.00
Mendoza, Argentina (2021) Blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, smoke and tobacco on nose, palate of fig newtons, dry leaves, dark chocolate, powdered sugar. Lasting finish, smooth tannins and lots of fruit.
- GL Cabernet +, Bolgheri$21.00
Tuscany, Italy (2020) Dark fruit and chocolate on nose, elegant, full,balsamic finish, ripe tannins, juicy and rich, great structure.
- GL La Spinetta Moscato D'Asti$14.00
- GL Golan Heights Gewurtztraminer$17.00
- GL Kopke Port LBV$12.00
- SPARKLING RAVENTOS
- LAMBRUSCO SUOLI CATALDI
- SPARKLING PIERRE MONCUIT
- ALBARIÑO ETIQUETA AMBAR
- SANCERRE LA GARENNE
- RIESLING TREFETHEN
- PINOT GRIGIO ELENA Wlch
- CHENIN BLANC SAUMUR
- RAVINES CHARDONNAY
- ORANGE TURI
- ROSE FEUDO MONTONI
- ETNA ROSSO CAURU
- PINOT NOIR SCAR OF THE SEA
- BARBERA RENATO
- GRENACHE PIAUGIER
- CABERNET BOLGHERI
- MALBEC ZORZAL
NA Beverages
Classic Cocktails
Coffee - Tea
- Espresso$5.00
- Double Espresso$6.50
- Macchiato$5.00
- Cortado$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Black & Blue$5.00
Organic Blend of Mozambique Black Tea, Blueberry, Apple, Hibiscus, Rosehips, Blackberry Leaves, Orange Peel, Natural Flavoring.
- Chamomile Flowers - Decaf$5.00
Caffeine Free
- Shanghai Rose$5.00
Organic Chinese White Tea, Organic Rose Petals.
- Citralicious$5.00
Organic Lemon Myrtle & Organic Mint
- Fiji$5.00
Organic Chinese Green Tea, Pineapple, Cornflower Petals, Natural & Artificial Pineapple & Papaya Flavoring
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Hoexters Gorgonzola Bread$18.00
Garlic Gorgonzola, Cream Bechamel
- Filet Mignon Carpaccio$24.00
3oz thinly sliced filet, celery leaf gremolata, beef fat croutons, topped with shaved parmesan cheese, kosher salt
- Mortadella Plate$22.00
4oz Mortadella (with pistacchio), purple mustard, 30 month parmesan, and marinated olives served with house bread.
- Steamed Artichoke$18.00
Baked whole artichoke, herb aioli.
- Calamari Arrabiata$21.00
Breaded and fried calamari, tomatoes, red pepper, onion, garlic, cherry peppers, red pepper flakes, evoo, kosher salt, topped with chives and parsley.
- French Onion Soup$16.00
Beef stock, onions, gruyere, croutons.
- Shrimp Cocktail$28.00
5 pieces of brined, cooked, then cooled shrimp served with cocktail sauce and dijonnaise.
- Tuna Crudo$22.00
3oz/5 pieces of local, sliced tuna with evoo, lemon juice, shallots, fried capers, chiffonade mint, orange zest, and maldon salt.
- Oysters On The Half Shell$24.00
Lil Sharky east coast oysters from Prince Edward Island. Served with champagne mignonette. Medium size oysters, full plump meat, medium to high salinity with a lemony finish. Only to be sold by the half dozen.
- Caviar and Potato Chips$120.00+
House made potato chips, french onion dip, 1oz of caviar, topped with chives.
- French Onion Dip$16.00
Salads
- Little Gem$17.00
Little gem lettuce, champagne vinaigrette, and fine herbs of parsley, tarragon, chives, chervil, and dill.
- Hoexter's Chopped$21.00
Radicchio, little gem lettuce, salami, provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, parmesan, oregano vinaigrette, kosher salt
- Big Green Caesar$18.00
Tuscan kale, baby arugula, chrysanthemum, anchovies, breadcrumbs, toasted sesame seeds, parmesan, lemon, kosher salt, black pepper
Mains
- Faroe Island Salmon$38.00
Faroe Island Salmon (6oz), chanterelles, leeks, puntarelle, beurre blanc, lemon. The salmon is seared on the skin and finished in the oven.
- Pork Milanese$30.00
Breaded pork chop (12oz), endive, white buttons mushrooms, dijon vinaigrette, lemon cheek.
- Double Smashed Cheeseburger$28.00
Two 4oz smashed beef patties, american cheese, special sauce, pickles, sesame seeds potato bun (toasted in butter)
- Whole Branzino$44.00
Approx. 1lb butterflied, deboned, spanish Branzino. Bed of white bean and fennel puree. (wine, lemon juice), pan seared on the skin and served skin side up. Garnished with shallots, chilli, gooseberries, parlesy, fennel, radish, carrots, caramelized blood orange which are tossed in a lemon vinaigrette.
- Roasted Half Chicken$32.00
Brined half chicken, chicken jus, roasted delicata squash, confit garlic, parsley, and fennel. The chicken is seared on the skin with canola oil and finishes in the oven with butter.
- Strip Steak 14oz$76.00
A 14oz New York Strip steak coming from Brandt Beef in California. Basted in brown butter and cooked to the guests preferred temperature. Served with Au Poivre Sauce.
- Duck Breast$36.00
Whole duck breast (8oz) from Crescent Duck Farms in upstate New York. Scored and rendered skin, finished in the oven. Side of duck fat potatoes, wilted rainbow chard (toasted in brown butter), a gastrique of chicken jus and locally sourced gooseberries.
- Prime Rib$89.00Out of stock
A 14oz boneless prime rib steak. The rib is brined in kosher salt and black pepper for 48 hours, roasted whole and sliced to order. No temp adjustments (MR?). It will come with beef jus and horseradish cream sauce.
- Roasted Maitake Mushroom$32.00Out of stock
- FRENCH DIP$28.00
Sides
- Loaded Baked Potato$18.00
A potato baked in olive oil, kosher salt, and black pepper topped with melted butter, creme fraiche, bacon, and topped with chives.
- Sauteed Mushrooms$14.00
Chanterelles, maitakes, white button and shiitake mushrooms. Brown butter, picked thyme, garlic and white balsamic vinegar
- French Fries$12.00
- Charred Broccolini$14.00
Blanched broccolini, evoo, red pepper flakes, maldon salt.
- Brussels Sprouts Agrodolce$14.00
Halved brussels sprouts, deep fried then tossed in agrodolce sauce (red wine vinegar and honey). Topped with crushed hazelnuts and crispy shallots.
- Smoked Potato Puree$12.00Out of stock
Yukon gold potatoes, heavy cream, smoked butter, white pepper.
Desserts
- Cheese Plate$24.00
- Hoexters Chocolate Cake$14.00Out of stock
A Hoexters Original from 1977! This is an extremely decadant dark chocolate mousse cake served with creme chantilly and orange zest.
- Lemon Tart$12.00
Lemon curd set over a crumble crust and topped with honey sweetened whipped cream.
- Ice Cream Sundae$16.00
Bourbon butter pecan gelato, malt gelato, and dark chocolate gelato made locally by Il Laboratorio del Gelato. Topped with butterscotch, sticky pecans, and whipped cream.
- Apple Crisp$12.00
Thinly sliced granny smith apples topped with a brown sugar oat crumble, served warm with french vanilla ice cream.