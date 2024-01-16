Hog & Traditon - Las Vegas Hog & Traditon
FOOD
SANDWICHES
- Simple
Choice Of Meat & Choice Of Goldy Or Ruby Sauce$15.00
- Sharp
Choice Of Meat, Topped With Pickled Onions, Jalapeños & Pepper Jam.$17.00
- Original
Choice of meat & topped w/ apple coleslaw & goldy or ruby sauce. Comes with choice of 1 side.$16.00
- Stacked
Choice of meat, topped w/ bacon mac n cheese, collard greens, ube yams & goldie & rudy sauce. Comes with choice of 1 side.$17.00
- Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, chipotle mayo, pepperoncini, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper Comes with choice of 1 side.$18.00
- Brisket Grilled Cheese
Smoked brisket, mozzarella cheese, ruby sauce, chipotle mayo, pickled onions. Comes with choice of 1 side$22.00
- Smoked Cuban
Smoked pork, sliced ham, swiss cheese, pickles, chipotle mayo, chimichurri, mustard, potato sticks. Comes with choice of 1 side.$15.00
- El Tigre
Chopped Brisket, Chopped Chicharron, Chipotle Mayo, Platano Maduro, Pickled Onions, Goldy Sauce. Comes with choice of 1 side.$22.00
- Lucy Smash Burger
2 - 2oz Burger W/ Bacon, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Mayo$16.00