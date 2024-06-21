Hogback BBQ & Grill 7986 S Depew St
Food
Appetizer
- Fresh Pork Rinds
Fried in house and tossed in house rub$7.00
- Fried Pickle Chips
Hand breaded served with bbq ranch$9.00
- Green Chili Cheese Fries
Hand cut fries smothered with house made green chili and cheddar cheese.$12.00
- Green Chili Cheese Tots
Crispy Tater tots smothered in green chili and cheddar cheese.$12.00
- BBQ Eggrolls
Hand rolled with pork, cheddar and cabbage. served with sweet thai sauce$11.00
Salad
Smoked Wings
Smoked Meats
Sides
- Corn Bread
Warm and sweet$3.00
- Settlers Beans
Sweet and Salty bean trio
- Tater Tots
round and crispy
- French Fries
Hand Cut
- Potato Salad
Sour Cream and Onion inspired
- Broccoli
Grilled with garlic butter
- Fried Okra
Comes with Ranch
- Onion Rings
Beer Battered
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and Salty
- Slaw
Chopped cabbage in sweet tangy dressing
- Green Chili
House made with cheddar on top
- Mac and Cheese
House Made Cheese Sauce
- Side Salad
Greens, Tomatoes, onion, cheddar and croutons$6.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in chili and cheese$7.00
- Chili Cheese Tot
Tots smothered in chili and cheese$7.00
- Ranch$0.50
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fresh Pulled Pork on a bun$13.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Sliced and served on a bun$15.00
- Hot Link Sandwich
Grilled and glazed with spicy bbq, topped with grilled onions on a bun$15.00
- Slider Flight
#1 Pork with slaw, #2 Brisket with Pickle, #3 Hotlink with grilled onion$20.00
- Porker
Pork with Pepperjack cheese, Green Chiles on Jalapeño Cheddar Toast$16.00
- Brisket French Dip
Served in a hoagie roll with grilled onions and swiss cheese$18.00
- Pork Belly Melt
Tender Pork Belly cooked in our gold sauce with cheddar cheese, tangler onions served on a bun$16.00
- PBBLT
Pork Belly, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and gold mayo$17.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye with grilled onion, american cheese, served in a hoagie roll$16.00
- Hot Link Hoagie
Hoagie Roll stuffed with a hotlink, pork and slaw$18.00
- Stacker$20.00
Hamburgers
- BYO Hamburger
Ground in house dalily$13.00
- Colorado Burger
Jalapeño cheddar toast, green chiles, and pork$19.00
- Black & Blue Burger
Blackend and topped with blue cheese crumbles$17.00
- Hogback Burger
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and tangler onions$18.00
- Slopper Burger
Open face atop jalapeño cheddar toast with green chili and cheddar cheese$17.00
- Au-Jus Burger
Grille onion, swiss cheese and au-jus$17.00
Kids Meals
Beverage
- Pepsi
Fizzy Brown Goodness$3.00
- Diet Pepsi
Diet Fizzy Brown Goodness$3.00
- Mountain Dew
Yellow Fizzy$3.00
- Dr. Pepper
Dr. FIzzy$3.00
- Starry
Not Sierra Mist$3.00
- Lemonade
Minute Made$3.00
- Unsweet Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed$3.00
- Sweet Iced Tea
Also Fresh Brewed$3.00
- Rootbeer
IBC Bottle$3.00
- Rootbeer float
IBC with Ice Cream$3.00
- Coffee
Caffinated pick me up$3.00
- Hot Tea
There are options$3.00
- Hot Chocolate
Chocolaty warm me up$3.00
- Hot Apple Cider
Sweet warm me up$3.00