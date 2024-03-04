Hokkaido Seafood Buffet 4612 Browns Hill Rd
Appetizer
Sushi
Hibachi
Chef's Spcial 厨师精选
- Beef with Broccoli$18.95
- Beef with Green Pepper$19.95
- Black Pepper Beef 黑椒牛$22.95
以上所有食物均附赠白米和炒饭。 All items above come with white rice and fried rice
- Chicken with Broccoli芥兰鸡$18.95
- Cocount Shrimp 椰子虾$21.95
- Four Season 炒四季$24.64
- General Tso Chicken 左宗鸡$18.95
- General Tso Tofu左宗豆腐$19.44
- Happy Family 全家福$23.34
- Hot & Spicy Beef 香辣牛$19.95
- Hunan Beef 湖南牛beef$19.95
- Kung Pao Chicken宫保鸡$18.95
- Lemon Chicken柠檬鸡$22.04
- Orange Beef 陈皮牛beef$19.95
- Orange Flavor Chicken陈皮鸡$18.95
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾$21.95
- Seafood Delight海鲜大烩$24.64
- Sesame Chicken芝麻鸡$18.95
- Sweet & Sour Chicken甜酸鸡$18.95
- Triple Delight三重喜$23.34
Seafood boil
Fried Rice and Noodles
