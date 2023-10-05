Hola Cocina + Cantina Maule Online Ordering
HOLA
BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS
Picado Pulled Chicken
w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri
w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions
Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas
w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile
Achiote Jackfruit
w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
DESSERTS
ENCHILADAS
Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada
served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
SALADS
KIDS
QUESADILLAS
Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla
w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile
Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla
w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo
Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla
w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile
Cheese Quesadilla
SHAREABLES
Corn Tortilla Quesadilla
queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion
Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche
aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas
Cantina Nachos
black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions
Spicy Ahi Tuna Ceviche
SIDES
Side Guacamole
Avocado - Half
Pico de Gallo
Flour Tortilla (2)
Blue Corn Tortilla (2)
Black Beans
Cilantro Rice
Chipotle Fideo Con Crema
Salsas
Cremes
Chicharron
Chips and Salsa
Small Crema
Small Queso
Small Pico
Small Guac
Small Salsa/Sauce
Small Jalapenos
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Carne Asada
Side Mahi-mahi
Crudite
Banderillo Straw
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn
Seared Ahi Tuna FAJITAS
SOUPS
STREET CORN
TACOS
Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema
Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado
Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile
Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime
Achiote Jackfruit TACOS
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion