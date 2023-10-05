HOLA

BURRITOS & CHIMICHANGAS

Burrito - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla Chimichanga - 14 inch rolled flour tortilla then fried golden Make it Mojado salsa verde (green) or salsa seco (red) Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans
Picado Pulled Chicken

$23.50

w/ salsa seco + rajas + pico de gallo + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri

$26.50

w/ guacamole + mushrooms + pickled red onions

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas

$24.50

w/ guacamole + onion + serrano chile

Achiote Jackfruit

$23.50

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + guacamole + pico de gallo served with grilled corn & beans

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

hola traditional w/ crispy chorizo+chicharron+queso cotija
Guacamole - Madre's Style

$14.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds+toasted pepitas

Guacamole - Dirty

$15.00
Guacamole - Hola Traditional

$13.50

avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices

DESSERTS

Churro & Dulce de leche

$10.00
Hola Chocolate Flan

$10.00

caramel + tres leche sauce

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

4oz side Dulce De Leche

$3.50

ENCHILADAS

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada

$21.50

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Carne Asada Steak & Mushroom - Enchilada

$23.00

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chorizo, Corn, & Queso - Enchilada

$22.00

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada

$26.00

served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

Achiote Jackfruit & Plantain - Enchilada

$22.00

served with grilled corn & black beans Roja (red) - salsa seco + iceberg + cilantro Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + onion + cilantro Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + cilantro Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro

SALADS

Avocado Caesar Salad

$8.00+

romaine + crispy chickpeas + toasted pepitas + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla chips + avocado caesar dressing

KIDS

served w/ fideo + black beans or cilantro rice

KIDS Soft Taco

$12.00

flour tortilla + lettuce + tomato + cheese

KIDS Cheese Enchilada

$11.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Enchilada

$13.00

red or green sauce, topped with cheese

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$13.00

KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$12.00

QUESADILLAS

14 inch grilled flour tortilla + queso fresca + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack, served with cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Picado Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$22.50

w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri Quesadilla

$25.00

w/ mushrooms + pickled red onion + serrano chile

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$26.00

w/ pico de gallo + grilled corn + chipotle mayo

Achiote Jackfruit Quesadilla

$22.50

w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpeas + serrano chile

Cheese Quesadilla

$17.95

SHAREABLES

Corn Tortilla Quesadilla

$11.00

queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack +chipotle mayo + pickled red onion

Aquachile Shrimp & Crab Ceviche

$19.50

aguachile verde + cilantro + fresh lime + corn + serrano chile + red onion + cucumber + avocado + blue corn tostadas

Cantina Nachos

$14.50

black beans + aguacate salsa + queso fresco + queso cotija + queso oaxaca + monterey jack + pico de gallo + crema + serrano chile + green onions

Spicy Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$24.50

SIDES

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Avocado - Half

$4.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Flour Tortilla (2)

$3.50

Blue Corn Tortilla (2)

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.50

Cilantro Rice

$4.50

Chipotle Fideo Con Crema

$4.50

Salsas

$3.50

Cremes

$2.50

Chicharron

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Small Crema

$0.95

Small Queso

$0.95

Small Pico

$0.95

Small Guac

$0.95

Small Salsa/Sauce

$0.95

Small Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Chicken

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Carne Asada

$14.00

Side Mahi-mahi

$14.00

Crudite

$4.50

Banderillo Straw

$3.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Carne Asada Steak FAJITAS

$28.50

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS

$26.50

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Grilled Mahi Mahi FAJITAS

$30.00

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS

$29.50

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole

Achiote Jackfruit & Pineapple FAJITAS

$23.50

w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds Served w/ black beans+ pico de gallo + guacamole + grilled corn

Seared Ahi Tuna FAJITAS

$30.00

SOUPS

Chicken Albondigas Soup

$9.00+

pollo meatballs + calabasas squash + chayote squash + carrots + potatoes + onion + celery + cilantro

Shrimp & Crab Tortilla Soup

$11.00+

grilled shrimp + lump crab + avocado + crema + queso cotija + blue corn tortilla strips + fresh lime + cilantro

STREET CORN

Hola Traditional Corn

$8.50

crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro

Madre's Style Corn

$9.50

hola traditional w/ pomegranate seeds + toasted pepitas

Dirty Corn

$10.00

hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo

Chupacabra Corn

$12.00

TACOS

Picado Pulled Chicken TACOS

$21.50

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ roasted tomato + onion + rajas + crema

Carne Asada Steak Chimichurri TACOS

$23.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + avocado

Pork Belly & Shoulder Carnitas TACOS

$22.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ pickled red onion + chicharron + aguacate + serrano chile

Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS

$24.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija

Grilled Shrimp & Chorizo TACOS

$25.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans w/ cabbage + crema + grilled corn + aguacate + lime

Achiote Jackfruit TACOS

$22.00

Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ grilled corn & black beans w/ grilled pineapple + crispy chickpea + serrano chile + roasted onion

Seared Ahi Tuna TACOS

$25.00

DRINKS

Non- Alcoholic

Stubborn Soda

$4.50

Bottled Mexican Soda

$5.50

Horchata

$5.50

Mexican Tres-Citrus- Ade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Whole Milk

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Bottled Water

$3.75

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.75

Club soda

$3.50

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50