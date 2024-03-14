Hola Tacos Larchmere *New 12718 Larchmere Blvd
Food
Desserts
Apps
- Guacamole$14.25
freshly made guacamole served with fried plantains & tortilla chips
- Cheesy Corn$16.50
corn al-gratin with grilled chicken or chorizo made into a queso dip & served with arepa fries & tortilla chips
- Condado Cheese Dip$16.50
spicy chorizo, sauteed with our hogado sofrito, cheddar cheese & served with tortilla chips
- Ceviche$18.50
leche de tigre with yellow peruvian pepper, served with tostones
- Empanadas$16.50
Latin turnovers with a crisp corn crust, savory braised beef & potato stuffing, served with fresh aji salsa
- Maduros con Queso$12.50
caramelized sweet plantains covered in queso fundido and feta cheese
- Quesabirria$20.50
consome griddled tortilla, melted cheese, birria beef or chicken
- Barroco Picada$60.00
grilled chicken & steak, chicharrones, Colombian chorizo, yuca, criolla portatoes and tostones… for carnivores!
- Tostadas con Todo$42.00
huge platter w/ 16 hand-smashed plantains served with fresh guac, fried chicharrones, chorizo chili beans, braised beef and fresh made sofrito sauce
Soup & Salad
- Sancocho de doña Liliana$16.50
plantain, yuca, potatoes and chicken stew with scallions, aji, corn, fresh avocados and white rice
- Avocado & Black Bean Soup$12.50
like all of our soups, made fresh, stewed with fresh veggies and spices and topped with aji salsa, avocados and served with tortilla chips & limes
- Cazuela de Frijoles$18.55
made with Colombian chorizo, chicharrones (pork rinds) and sweet plantains, served with rice and fresh avocados
- Barroco Salad$12.50
avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, tostones and feta cheese
- Cucumber Salad$10.50
tomatoes, red onions, avocado & mixed greens tossed in our house dressing
- Avocado & Curtido Salad$10.50
house pickled salvadorian slaw, avocados, mixed greens, roasted corn, balsamic dressing and cotija cheese
Tacos
- Birria Tacos$16.95
chili-braised beef, chihuahua cheese, tortillas griddled in broth (chicken or Cauliflower also available)
- Carne Asada Tacos$16.95
melted chihuahua cheese, tender sirloin steak, fresh onions and cilantro
- chicken tinga tacos$16.50
pulled chicken tinga, pickled onions, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro
- Esquite tacos$16.50
roasted corn + poblano peppers + chile lime aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro
- cauliflower al pastor$16.50
chile roasted cauliflower, fresh pineapples, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro & onions
Arepas
- La Sucia$18.00
Carne Asada, corn & peppers, potato chips, garlic aioli & mozzarella
- Birriarepa$18.00
consome grilled arepa, birria beef, guacamole, mozzarella & curtido slaw
- Reina Pepiada$18.00
chicken, avocados, red peppers, feta cheese & mozzarella
- Chicken Arepa$18.00
chicken, peppers and onions, mushrooms, corn mozzarella
- Ropa Vieja Arepa$18.00
braised beef, roasted red peppers, caramelized plantains, black beans, feta & mozzarella
- Pernil$18.00
crispy roasted pork, chimichurri fresco, pickled slaw, mozzarella
- Huevos Rancheros$18.00
mozzarella, chorizo, peppers & onions, sofrito, black beans, cotija, egg on top
- Veggie Arepa$18.00
sofrito yellow colombian potatoes, onions & peppers, mushrooms, corn lettuce, tomato, guac & mozzarella
- Chorizo Arepa$18.00
Spicy chorizo, peppers and onions, melted mozzarella
Sandwiches
- Barroco Burger$16.95
Flame-grilled house-made beef patty, crushed potato chips, bacon, mustard grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, ranchero & pineapple sauces, melted mozzarella
- Maduro Burger$18.95
Flame-grilled house-made beef patty, caramelized plantains and melted mozzarella, fresh chimichurri & garlic aioli, tomato and avocados
- Chimichicken Sandwich$18.95
chimichurri on fresh las villas bakery baguette, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, tomato and garlic aioli
- Cubano$16.95
smoked ham, pulled pork, garlic aioli & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, on a pressed fresh las villas bakery baguette
- Birria torta$18.50
consome grilled baguette, sriracha aioli, tomato & avocados, birria beef wrapped in melted chihuahua cheese
Patacones/Maduros
- Carne Asada Patacón$19.50
tender sofrito grilled steak, melted mozzarella, avocados, tomatoes, lettuce and ranchero sauce & fresh chimichurri
- Steak Patacón$18.50
slow roasted braised beef, fresh guacamole, aji salsa, fondue cheese
- Chorizo Patacón$18.50
spicy chorizo, grilled chicken and roasted red peppers sauteed in our house sofrito, fondue cheese
- Chicken Tostones$18.95
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, sauteed in our house sofrito & finished with melted mozzarella
- Steak Maduro$18.50
slow roasted braised beef, fresh guacamole, aji salsa, fondue cheese
- Hawaiian Maduro$18.95
caramelized pineapple, smoked ham, bacon, grilled chicken, fondue cheese
- Chorizo Maduro$18.50
spicy chorizo, sofrito sauteed peppers, black beans, feta cheese, fondue cheese
Originals
- Carne Asada & Calentado$30.95
butterflied 12oz. Prime NY strip, topped with aji salsa, served with calentado (sauteed rice & beans) & freshly grilled oozy cheese Arepas
- Bistec a Caballo$32.50
12oz prime NY strip steak, topped with hogao grilled tomatoes & onions, fried egg, served with rice & tostones
- Grilled Chicken Skewers$28.95
marinated chicken skewers, roasted peppers and onions, fresh chimichurri atop fresh yellow potatoes & a fresh avocado & tomato salad
- Churrasco$30.95
done our own way, with our house-cut 12oz NY strip steak seasoned and flamed edge to edge, fresh chimichurri, white rice, seasoned fries, fresh side salad
Sautees
- Fajitas
Our take on the Mexican classic, peppers & onions, sofrito, served with guac, paprika sour cream & cheese arepas
- Ropa Vieja$26.50
slow roasted braised beef in a soft fragrant
- Bandeja Paisa$34.50
braised beef, Colombian chorizo, red beans, chicharrones, avocado, sweet plantains, fried egg & white rice
- Lomo Saltado$32.50
center cut fillet w/ soy sauteed tomatoes and onions, served on a bed of fries & a side of rice
- Punta e’ Carne$31.95
fillet tips, sauteed mushrooms in tangy sofrito sauce, served with fresh grilled cheese arepas
- Cocacola Fried Rice$28.50
rice simmered in Coca Cola & sauteed w/ chicken, chorizo, bacon & veggie, served with tostones & tomato slices
Drinks
Cocktails
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Red Wine
- BTL Carlos Serres Rioja, Spain$36.00
- BTL Carlos Serres Tempranillo, Spain$36.00
- BTL Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauv, California$38.00
- BTL Pascual Toso Malbec, Argentina$34.00
- GLS Carlos Serres Rioja, Spain$10.00
- GLS Carlos Serres Tempranillo, Spain$10.00
- GLS Hess Shirtail Cabernet Sauv, California$12.00
- GLS Pascual Toso Malbec, Argentina$9.00