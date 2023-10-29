Holey Toledough 3812 W Alexis Rd
Pick Your Own Donuts
Build your own Dozen. Select your favorites from our tasty fresh yeast & cake donuts :)
Build your own Half Dozen. Select your favorites from our tasty fresh yeast & cake donuts :)
Build your own four pack. Select your favorites from our tasty fresh yeast & cake donuts :)
Assorted Donuts Option
Big Freakin Donut
Maple frosting covered in bacon on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Vanilla bean glaze on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Homer frosting with sprinkles on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Maple frosting topped with our signature pecan french toast mix on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Creamy vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Chocolate frosting with rainbow sprinkles on a Big Freakin Donut! Serves 12-15.
Caramel frosting covered in coconut drizzled with chocolate on a Big Freakin Donut. Serves 12-15.
Custom Big Freakin Donut
Customize your Big Freaking Donuts with your own message! Whether it's for a birthday, a congratulations, or get well soon! Choose your frosting, choose your sprinkles and add your message! Customize your BFD (30 Character Max): Enter your custom message in Special Instructions Box at the bottom. Serves 12-15.
Hartzler Flavored Milk
Hot Beverages
Gifts, Apparel, Accessories & Bags of Coffee
12 oz bag of our delicious house blend. Pefect compliment to a donut! MEDIUM ROAST
Beautiful red ceramic mug with Holey Toledough logo in platinum. Made in the USA.
We have partnered up with "The Growing Candle" to bring you one of our favorite signature flavors in a candle. Excited to announce our Pecan French Toast Scent inside of the Astrid Style Container. Once the wax is gone, fill your container with soil, plant the label (just like any other seed), and grow yourself some flowers! Please visit www.thegrowingcandle.com for further instructions. Small Batch | Vegan | Cruelty-Free | Less-Waste