Holi Taco (Queen St E) 1636 Queen Street East
Street Eats
Opening Acts
Holi Tacos
- Pastor
Marinated pork,slowed cooked, topped with juicy pineapple.$6.00
- Carnitas
Tender, slow-cooked pork shoulder, bursting with savory goodness.$6.00
- Suadero
Exquisite, slow-cooked beef brisket, rich in flavor.$6.00
- Longaniza
Spicy, slow-cooked chorizo with a smoky touch.$6.00
- Campechanos
Delicious mixture of brisket, chorizo, and crispy chicharrón.$7.00
- Pescado
Crispy fried haddock, drizzled with creamy chipotle mayo.$7.00
- Hongos con Huitlacoche
Earthy mushrooms paired with the unique, rich taste of huitlacoche.$7.00
- Nopal
Fresh and tangy cactus paddles, a true Mexican delight.$6.00
Kids
- Cajita Feliz Beef Tacos
A choice of beef tacos or chicken tacos with chips, steam corn and one churro$15.00
- Tacos de Pollo kids
Tender, juicy chicken kids friendly$8.00
- Tacos de Carne kids
Seasoned, tender beef kids friedly$8.00
- Quesadillas for kids
Warm, cheesy quesadillas made with soft tortillas and melted cheese,$8.00
- Cajita Feliz Chicken Tacos$15.00
Holi Taco (Queen St E) Location and Ordering Hours
77873318
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM