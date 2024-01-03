Holiday Inn & Suites Milwaukee Airport 545 W Layton Ave
MENU MKE Bar & Grille
Breakfast
- InnJoyable Breakfast$12.00
Two eggs, cooked any style, served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of meat and toast.
- Tailor Made 3 Egg Omelette$13.00
Made with your choice of 1 meat (sausage, ham or bacon). 1 cheese(Cheddar, Swiss, American, Pepper Jack or Provolone) and 3 vegetables (peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms or spinach),served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
- Start Fresh Wrap$11.00
Scrambled egg whites with mushrooms, spinach, onionand provolone cheese, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and served with breakfast potatoes or fruit.
- Malted Mini Waffles$11.00
Waffles served with berries, whipped cream and warm syrup.
- Build Your Perfect Breakfast$12.00
Choose your eggs, meat and a side. Perfect!
- All-American Skillet$13.00
Two eggs, cooked any style, served over breakfast potatoes with bits of bacon, sausage, ham mushrooms, peppers and onion.
Breakfast Sides
Apps & Salads
- Buffalo Wings$12.00
Served with carrot and celery sticks. Your choice of sauce
- Chicken Strips$11.00
Served with house-made pub chips,
- Quesadilla$11.00
Peppers,onions and a blend of cheeses grilled ina flour tortilla.Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
- Grilled Sirloin Salad$18.00
Sliced grilled sirloin, mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes and red onion with balsamic vinaigrette.
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Flakey beer battered cod served with our house-made chips and creamy coleslaw.
- Ribeye$30.00
A 12oz. Ribeye steak seasoned and grilled to order, topped with whiskey au jus or savory blue cheese.
- Tuscan Chicken Penne$17.00
Char-broiled chicken, penne pasta, mushrooms and charred tomatoes tossed with a light Parmesan pesto cream and served with ciabatta.
- Monterey Grilled Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken topped with barbecue sauce, diced tomatoes, crisp bacon and Monterey Jack cheese.
- Classic Burger$14.00
8 oz. char-broiled Angus beef burger, seasoned and topped with your choice of cheese.
- Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, crisp greens and sliced tomato served on ciabatta with pesto mayonnaise.
Pizza
Specials
Sides
NA Drinks
Kids
- Kids: Mini malted waffles$5.75
bacon strip.
- Kids: Eggs with bacon and toast$5.75
- Kids: Oatmeal$5.75
- Kids: Fresh Fruit$5.75
seasonal fresh fruit cup
- Kids: Cereal with Milk$5.75
season fresh fruit cup
- Kids: Grilled Cheese$7.25
seasonal fresh fruit cup
- Kids: Mac and Cheese$7.25
seasonal vegetables
- Kids: Chicken strips$7.25
french fries
- Kids: Cheese Burger$7.25
french fries
- Kids: Grilled Chicken$7.25
seasonal vegetables
- Kids: Pizza$7.25
peperoni 9 inch
BEER & WINE MKE Bar & Grille
Draught Beer
Bottled Beer
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Miller High Life$6.00
- Miller 64$6.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Leinenkugel$5.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Lakefront IPA$5.00
- Lakefront Amber Lager$5.00
- Sam Adams$6.00
- Sprecher Root Beer$5.00
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Pabst$5.00
- Old Style$5.00
- New Glarus Spotted Cow$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Bud$5.00
- Bud Lite$5.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Stella$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
Red Wine Glasses
White/Sparkling Wine Glasses
- Chardonnay Kenall Jackson$12.00
- Crane Lake$10.00
- Coastal Vines$10.00
- Pinot Grigio Kenall Jackson$12.00
- Beringer White$12.00
- Coastal Vines White$10.00
- Mascato Costal Vines$10.00
- Riesling Two Vines$12.00
- Beringer White$12.00
- Sauvignon Blanc CostalVines$10.00
- Beringer White$12.00
- White Zin Crane Lake$10.00
- Coastal Vine White$10.00
- House Champagne$10.00
- Name Champagne$12.00
Red Wine Bottles
White/Sparkling Wine Bottles
- BTL Chardonnay Kenall Jackson$27.00
- BTL Crane Lake$23.00
- BTL Coastal Vines$23.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio Kenall Jackson$27.00
- BTL Beringer White$27.00
- BTL Coastal Vines White$23.00
- BTL Mascato Costal Vines$23.00
- BTL Riesling Two Vines$27.00
- BTL Beringer White$27.00
- BTL Sauvignon Blanc CostalVines$23.00
- BTL Beringer White$27.00
- BTL White Zin Crane Lake$23.00
- BTL Coastal Vine White$23.00
- BTL House Champagne$23.00
- BTL Name Champagne$27.00
Other Beer & Wine
COCKTAILS & LIQUOR MKE Bar & Grille
Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
- Well Rum$5.00
- Admiral Nelson$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Gosling'S
- Meyers$6.00
- Meyers Dark$6.00
- Malibu$7.00
- DBL Well Rum$10.00
- DBL Admiral Nelson$10.00
- DBL Bacardi$12.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$12.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$12.00
- DBL Gosling'S
- DBL Meyers$12.00
- DBL Meyers Dark$12.00
- DBL Mount Gay
- DBL Malibu$14.00
Tequila
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Wild Turkey$6.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Jim Beam Stag$7.00
- JimBeam Devil's Cut$8.00
- Gentleman Jack$8.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Seagrams VO$6.00
- Fireball$6.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$14.00
- DBL Jim Beam$12.00
- DBL Knob Creek$14.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$12.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- DBL Jim Beam Stag$14.00
- DBL JimBeam Devil's Cut$16.00
- DBL Gentleman Jack$16.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$14.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$12.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Jameson$12.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$12.00
- DBL Canadian Club$12.00
- DBL Seagrams VO$12.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
Scotch
- Well Scotch$5.00
- Chivas Regal$7.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Dewars 12Yr$9.00
- J & B$6.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00
- Glenlivet 12 Year$8.00
- Dewars White$8.00
- Glenlivet 15 Year$10.00
- DBL Well Scotch$10.00
- DBL Chivas Regal$14.00
- DBL Dewars$14.00
- DBL Dewars 12Yr$18.00
- DBL J & B$12.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12 Year$16.00
- DBL Dewars White$16.00
- DBL Glenlivet 15 Year$20.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Campari$7.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Dr McGillicuddy$6.00
- Hennessy Cognac$8.00
- Disaronno$8.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$6.00
- Rumplesmintz$6.00
- DBL Campari$14.00
- DBL Drambuie$16.00
- DBL Frangelico$12.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.00
- DBL Jagermeister$12.00
- DBL Dr McGillicuddy$12.00
- DBL Hennessy Cognac$16.00
- DBL Disaronno$16.00
- DBL Kahlua$12.00
- DBL Baileys Irish Cream$12.00
- DBL Rumplesmintz$12.00