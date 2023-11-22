Luckeys Woodsman - Holiday Kits
Kits
Mom's Pie
Extra Side
- Wild Mushroom Gravy - 1 Pint$10.00
16floz of Wild Mushroom Turkey Gravy. A mix of black trumpet, shiitake and bolete mushrooms combined with the smoked turkey drippings.
- Cranberry-Pear Chutney - 1 Pint$10.00
16oz of our homemade family cranberry sauce.
- Tuscan Stuffing - 1 Quart$13.00
Our Favorite Stuffing - celery, fennel, onion, local bread, tuscan kale, rosemary, toasted fennel seeds.
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes -1 Quart$13.00
(32floz) Our personal favorite way to make mashed potatoes. This is the original recipe comes from the first restaurant I worked at called Scanlon's. Light, fluffy, cheesy, with a perfect mix of rosemary and roasted garlic.
- Half Dozen Dinner Rolls$7.00
6ct of Rosemary Dinner Rolls from Big Ed's Bakery
- Charred Brussels - 1 Quart$13.00
32floz of Brussel sprouts charred with fresh lemon juice, grape-seed oil, garlic and coconut flake.
- Smoked Turkey - 1#$20.00
16oz of 12 hour Apple Wood Smoked Free-Range Turkey; 2-Day Apple Cider & Spice Brined, Rubbed/Marinated in a Citrus Rosemary Compound Butter.
Christmas Tree Permit
6-packs
- Glowstick Hazy IPA$12.00
The gentle glow of Citra, Strata, and Sabro hops dancing amidst a hazy malt base keeps the vibes tropical and the mood mellow in this easy-drinking Hazy IPA.
- Noisy Boy IPA$12.00
THIS West Coast IPA is a loud and proud symphonic wonder, exploding with a complex chorus of hops and malts. Citrus, pine, and even candy notes are amplified to eleven thanks to the orchestrated efforts of Mosaic, Simcoe, and Citra hops, while the malt bill keeps rhythm with a rounded aroma and moderate bitterness. Rock on!
- Pace Arrow Hazy IPA$12.00
Dry-hopped with Galaxy, Simcoe and #1019 hops, this Hazy IPA rolls smooth on a tropical chassis of mosaic and centennial hops with notes of peach trings and toasted coconut and a soft pillow mouthfeel.
- Exactly Random Imperial IPA$14.00
There’s a method to the madness within this Imperial IPA loaded to the ceiling with Comet, Strata, and Simcoe hops. Massive notes of grapefruit, pine, and citrus are sure to elevate your senses all the way to hop heaven.
- Nø Mø IPA$12.00
Finally, a near beer that tastes like the real thing. Refreshingly hoppy with a familiar mouthfeel, we crafted this non-alcoholic IPA with Citra and Mosaic hops using only traditional brewing methods for those moments when only a “craft brew” will do. (30 Calories / 3 Carbs)
- PCT Porter$12.00
Come sundown, who doesn’t love putting their feet up with a beer in hand? We certainly do, and so do the Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers that take a break from their 2,600-mile trek at our Tasting Room. We brewed this highly drinkable porter with rich, roasted aromas and notes of dark chocolate for just such occasions – with lasting smoothness and a sweet finish, this porter is the ideal end to a long, satisfying journey.