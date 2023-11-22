PCT Porter

$12.00

Come sundown, who doesn’t love putting their feet up with a beer in hand? We certainly do, and so do the Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers that take a break from their 2,600-mile trek at our Tasting Room. We brewed this highly drinkable porter with rich, roasted aromas and notes of dark chocolate for just such occasions – with lasting smoothness and a sweet finish, this porter is the ideal end to a long, satisfying journey.