Holistic Vibes Live & Jive CAFE
Beverages
Coffee
- Refillable Coffee$3.50
- Coffee 12oz$2.50
Toast Signature Roast
- Coffee 16oz$2.75
- Coffee 20oz$2.99
- Cold Brew 16 oz$5.17
Iced Holistic Vibes Medium Roast
- Espresso 2 oz$2.82
Double Shot of Our Holistic Vibes Espresso Blend
- Macchiato 2 oz$3.53
Espresso Marked with Foam
- Cortado 4 oz$3.76
Equal Part Espresso and Finely Frothed Milk
- Cafe' Latte' 12oz$4.50
Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam
- Cafe' Latte' 16oz$4.99
- Cappuccino 12oz$4.50
One Part Espresso Two Parts Coarsely Frothed Milk
- Cappuccino 16oz$4.99
- Mocha 12oz$4.99
Steamed Milk Emulsified with Espresso, Topped with Foam and Chocolate
- Mocha 16oz$5.50
- Cafe' Americano 12oz$2.99
Double Shot Toast Espresso Roast with Hot Water
- Cafe' Americano 16oz$3.50
- Decaf Americano 12oz$2.99
- Decaf Americano 16oz$3.50
- Decaf Cafe' Latte' 12oz$4.50
- Decaf Cafe' Latte' 16oz$4.99
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.50
- Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.99
- French Press Dark Roast$8.00
Tea
Elixers
- Super Bullet Proof Coffee 12 oz$4.70
MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend
- Super Bullet Proof Coffee 16 oz$5.17
MCT Oil and Omega 3,6,9 Blend
- Cognitive Cortado$5.41
Equal Part Cognitive Coffee and Finely Frothed Milk
- Cognitive Coffee Latte' 12 oz$7.05
Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk
- Cognitive Coffee Latte' 16 oz$7.52
Toast Espresso Bulletproof Style, Medicinal Mushrooms, MCT Oil, Frothed Milk
- Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk
- Golden Milk Latte'16 oz$6.35
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetner with Steamed Milk
- Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 12 oz$6.35
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso
- Dirty Golden Milk Latte' 16 oz$6.58
Turmeric, Ginger, Pepper, Cinnamon and Sweetener with Steamed Milk and Espresso
- Matcha Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk
- Matcha Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Matcha Green Tea with Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
- Chai Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Chai Tea with Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai Latte' 12 oz$6.35
Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Dirty Chai Latte' 16 oz$6.58
Chai Tea with Toast Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Beet Latte' 12 oz$6.11
Toast Espresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk
- Beet Latte' 16 oz$6.35
Toast Esresso Roast with Beet Steamed Milk
HV Beverages
- Blueberry Pomegranate Mint Limeade (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, apple juice concentrate*, blueberry puree*, pomegranate juice*, lemon juice concentrate*, agave*, lime juice*, mint*, natural flavors* *organic
- Cherry Limeade (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, cherry juice*, lime juice*, agave*
- Herbal Sweet Tea (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic
- Hibiscus Lemonade (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, hibiscus flower* * Organic
- Lavender Lemonade (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: water, agave*, lemon juice*, lavender flower* *Organic
- Chocolate Cacao Milk$3.50
- French Toast Maca Latte (12oz)$3.50
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, maple syrup*, cinnamon*, vanilla*, salt *Organic
- Matcha Green Tea Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: water, almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) matcha green tea powder*, agave*, vanilla* *organic
- Peppermint Moringa Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) moringa powder*, agave*, vanilla*, peppermint* *organic
- Spicy Golden Maca Latte (12oz)$3.50Out of stock
Ingredients: almond milk* (water, almonds*, tricalcium phospate, gellan gum, locust bean gum*, vitamin A palmitate, vitamin D2, vitamin E, vitamin B12) maca powder*, agave*, vanilla*, turmeric*, ginger*, cinnamon*, back pepper*, nutmeg*, cayenne* *Organic
- Kombucha - Blueberry Pomegranate (12oz)$3.50
Food Menu
Meal Platters
Smoothies
Soups
Toast
- Dry Toast$4.75
- Cultured Vegan Butter$5.25
- Extra Virgin Coconut Oil$5.25
- Blueberry Sauce$7.49
- Chocolate Almond Butter Spread$7.49
- Almond Butter & Jelly$7.49
- Avocado Squish Squash$12.99
- Hummus$12.99
- Chocolate Almond Butter Cup$12.99
- Chickpea Melt$12.99
- Pizza Melt$12.99
- Sweet Mustard and Onion Chickpea Salad$12.99
Grab & Go
GnG - Bath & Body
- Deodorant - Lavender$6.00
- Hair Conditioning Spray$6.00
- Hair Texturizing Spray$6.00
- Hair Conditioning Spray Large$10.00
- Hair Texturizing Spray Large$10.00
- Lip Balm - Grapefruit$5.00
- Lip Balm - Peppermint$5.00
- Lip Balm - Citrus$5.00
- Lip Balm - Tangerine$5.00
- Woo Pet Brush - Small Breed$5.00
- Woo Pet Brush - Large Breed$5.00
- Woo Kids Brush - 2 Pack$6.50
- Woo Standard - Soft$5.00
- Woo Standard - Super Soft$5.00
- Woo Slim - Soft$5.00
- Interdental Brush Picks - Small 8-Pack$5.50
- Interdental Brush Picks - Assorted 12-Pack$6.50
- Brown Sugar Body Scrub$5.00
GnG - Beverages
- Steaz Yerbe Mate$2.99
- Braggs Prebiotic - Pom Cherry$4.49
- Braggs Prebiotic - Lime Citrus$4.49
- Nixie Sparking Water - Black Cerry Lime$2.49Out of stock
- Nixie Sparkling Water - Watermelon Mint$2.49Out of stock
- Newman's Own - Iced Black Tea$3.75
- Voss +Aquamin Electrolyte Water$4.99
- Nixie Sparkling Water - Peach Black Tea$2.49
GnG - Coffee
GnG - Fermentations
GnG - Herbs and Spices
- Activated Charcoal (Spice Jar)$5.75
- Baking Soda (Bulk)$8.00
- Baking Soda (Spice Jar)$4.50
- Basil Leaf (Spice Jar)$4.00
- Bay Leaf (Spice Jar)$4.00Out of stock
- Bentonite Clay (Spice Jar)$4.50Out of stock
- Black Peppercorn (Spice Jar)$8.00
- Black Peppercorn Powder (Spice Jar)$8.50
- Black Peppercorn, Ground (Spice Jar)$8.50
- Black Sesame Seed (Spice Jar)$6.00
- Cacao Chili Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Cacao Powder (Spice Jar)$5.00
- Ceylon Cinnamon Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50Out of stock
- Chili Powder (Spice Jar)$5.50
- Citric Acid (Spice Jar)$7.00
- Clove Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Coconut Palm Sugar (Spice Jar)$6.00
- Coconut Rooibos Tea Blend (Spice Jar)$8.50Out of stock
- Cumin Seed Powder (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Curry Powder (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Echinacea Leaf (Purpurea) (Spice Jar)$6.50Out of stock
- English Lavender Flowers (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Everything Bagel Seasoning (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Garlic Minced (Spice Jar)$8.50
- Garlic Powder (Spice Jar)$6.00Out of stock
- Ginger Root Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Green Rooibos Tea Blend (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Green Rooibos Tea Blend$11.00Out of stock
- Herbal Sweet Tea Blend 60g$11.00Out of stock
- Herbal Sweet Tea kit$5.00Out of stock
- Hibiscus Flower Whole (Spice Jar)$5.00
- Himalayan Pink Sea Salt (Bulk)$8.00
- Himalayan Pink Sea Salt (Spice Jar)$5.00
- Licorice Root (Spice Jar)$6.00Out of stock
- Mesquite Seasoning (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Minced Onion (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Nettle Leaf (Spice Jar)$6.00Out of stock
- Nutmeg Powder (Spice Jar)$7.00
- Nutritional Yeast (Spice Jar)$8.50
- Onion Powder (Spice Jar)$6.00
- Oregano Leaf (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Paprika Powder (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Parsley Leaf (Spice Jar)$4.00
- Peppermint Leaf (Spice Jar)$3.50Out of stock
- Rainbow Peppercorn (Spice Jar)$9.50
- Red Pepper Flakes (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Rosemary Leaf (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Sage Leaf (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Sage Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50
- Sesame Seed (Spice Jar)$6.00
- Smoked Paprika Powder (Spice Jar)$7.50Out of stock
- Spearmint Leaf (Spice Jar)$3.50Out of stock
- Thyme Leaf (Spice Jar)$6.50
- Toasted Sesame Seeds (Spice Jar)$6.50Out of stock
- Turmeric Powder (Spice Jar)$9.50Out of stock
- White Ceremonial Sage (1oz)$6.99Out of stock
- White Ceremonial Sage (0.5oz)$3.99
GnG - Oils & Vinegars
GnG - Prepared Foods
- Butternut Squash Soup 16 oz$6.00
- Carrot, Ginger, Sweet Potato Soup 16 oz$6.00
- Cream of mushroom soup 16 oz$6.00
- Dressing with Salad - 1000 Island$1.00
- Dressing with Salad - Avocado Lime$1.00
- Hummus - Everything Bagel 8oz$6.00
- Hummus - Original 8oz$6.00
- Hummus - Red Pepper 8oz$6.00
- Hummus - San Francisco Bay 8oz$6.00
- Hummus - Smokey Curry 8oz$6.00
- Jackfruit Pot Roast 16oz$8.00
- Mega Salad - Sweet Mustard & Onion (Single)$9.00
- Mushroom Stroganoff 16oz$8.00
- Nut & Seed Mix- French Toast 4 oz$4.00
- Nut & Seed Mix- French Toast 8 oz$5.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Chocolate 4 oz$4.00Out of stock
- Nut and Seed Mix - Chocolate 8 oz$5.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Garlic and Onion 4 oz$4.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Garlic and Onion 8 oz$5.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Sweet and Spicy Turmeric 4 oz$4.00Out of stock
- Nut and Seed Mix - Sweet and Spicy Turmeric 8 oz$5.00
- Onion Soup 16oz$6.00
- Smoothie - Tropical Kale Protein$5.00
- Riced Cauli Stir Fry W/ Sweet Garlic Almond Sauce 16 oz$9.00
- Riced Cauli Stir Fry w/$8.00
- Rosemary Potato Soup 16oz$6.00
- Smashed Potatoes 16 oz$5.00
- Smashed Potatoes 32 oz$9.00
- Smashed Potatoes 64 oz$18.00
- Smoothie - Cherry Banana 9oz$5.00
- Smoothie - Chocolate Almond Butter 9oz$5.00
- Smoothie - Orange Dreamsicle 9oz$5.00
- Smoothie - Strawberry Banana Chia 9oz$5.00
- Sweet Mustard Chickpea Salad 8oz$10.00
- Sweet Mustard Coleslaw 8oz$6.00
- Sweet Mustard Coleslaw 4oz$6.50
- Veggie Broth (Frozen) 32oz$3.50
- Vegan Creamy Bean Salad 16oz$1.99
- Vegan Creamy Bean Salad 8oz$6.00
- Chocolate Almond Butter Fudge$3.50
Chocolate Almond Butter Fudge
- ICE Pops - Hibiscus Lemonade$2.50
Hibiscus Pink Lemonade - Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* *organic
- ICE Pops - Herbal Sweet Tea$2.50
Herbal Sweet Tea- Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic
- ICE Pops - Lavender Lemonade$2.50
Lavender Lemonade - Ingredients: water, agave*, echinacea leaf*, roasted dandelion root* * Organic
- Lavender Cashew Butter Fudge$3.50
Ingredients: cashew butter*, agave*, maple syrup*, english lavender*, vanilla extract<br />*, cocoa butter*, salt *organic
- Popcorn - Everything Bagel$4.50
Ingredients: yellow popcorn kernels*,coconut oil*, salt, white sesame seeds*, black sesame seeds*, poppy seeds*, garlic*, onion*, pink himalayan sea salt *organic
- Popcorn - San Francisco Bay$4.50
Ingredients: yellow popcorn*, coconut oil*, paprika*, mustard*, garic*, onion*, sea salt, lemon*, orange*, citric acid *Organic
- Popcorn - Un-Cheezy$4.50
Ingredients: yellow popcorn*, coconut oil*, nutritional yeast*, onion powder*, garic powder*, pink himalayan sea salt *Organic
- Smoothie Pop - Chocolate Almond Buter$3.50
Ingredients: banana*, unsweetened almond milk*, almond butter*, raw cacao*, vanilla extract* *Organic
- Smoothie Pop - Orange Dreamsicle$3.50
Ingredients: banana*, unsweetened almond milk*, almond butter*, raw cacao*, vanilla extract* *Organic
- Smoothie Pop - Strawberry Banana Chia$3.50
Ingredients: strawberry*, banana*, unsweetened almond milk*,, chia seeds*, vanilla extract*, agave* *Organic
- Avocado Squish Squash Spread 4oz$5.00
GnG - Snacks
- Bare Apple Crisps$5.99
- Bare Banana Crisps$5.99
- Real Oats Oats - Apple & Coconut$2.29
- Real Made Oats - Banana & Coffee$2.29
- Real Made Oats - Mulberry & Chia$2.29
- Hu Almond Chocolate Bar$6.50
- Chocoolate Brownie Bread$3.99
- Nut & Seed Mix- French Toast 4 oz$4.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Chocolate 4 oz$4.00Out of stock
- Nut and Seed Mix - Garlic and Onion 4 oz$4.00
- Nut and Seed Mix - Sweet and Spicy Turmeric 4 oz$4.00Out of stock
- Choc. Mousse - Creamy "No Milk"$4.00
- Toasted Nut Crunch Bites$5.41
- Banana Bread Muffin$4.49
- Apple Bread Muffin$4.49
- Anti-Inflammatory Bites$5.41
- Choc Mousse - Decadent Dark$4.00
Crystals
Crystals - Jewelry & Accessories
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Amazonite$12.50
- Stone Cage (Gold Color)$2.50
- Stone Cage (Silver Color)$2.50
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Carnelian$11.99
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Amethyst$11.99
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Tiger's Eye$11.99
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Snowflake Obsidian$11.99
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Sodalite$11.99
- Tumbled Stone Bracelet - Clear Quartz$11.99
- Chip Necklace - Citrine$19.99
- Chip Necklace - Carnelian$19.99
- Chip Necklace - Tiger's Eye$19.99
- Chip Necklace - Moonstone$19.99
- Chip Necklace - Labradorite$19.99
Crystals - Hearts
Crystals - Natural Stones
- N Desert Rose$1.00
- N Desert Rose$2.00
- N Quartz, Rose Chunk$1.00
- N Quartz, Rose Chunk$2.00
- N Quartz, Rose Chunk$3.00
- N Quartz, Rose Chunk$4.00
- N Quartz, Rose Chunk$5.00
- Natural Amethyst (Point)$1.50
- Natural Amethyst (Point)$4.50
- Natural Black Tourmaline$1.00
- Natural Citrine (Chunk)$2.00
- Natural Citrine (Point)$1.50
- Natural Smoky Quartz (Chunk)$1.50
- Natural Smoky Quartz (Chunk)$2.00
Crystals - Selenite
Crystals - Specimens
- Amethyst Standing Cluster 20060$46.00
- Amethyst Standing Cluster 20061$48.00
- Amethyst Standing Cluster 20062$56.00
- Amethyst Standing Cluster 20063$58.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20001$10.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20002$10.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20003$10.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20004$10.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20005$10.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20006$20.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20007$20.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20008$20.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20009$20.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20010$20.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20011$30.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20012$30.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20013$30.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20014$30.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20015$30.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20016$40.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20017$40.00
- N Chalcedony / Quartz Geode 20018$40.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20040$20.00
- N Druzy Quartzb 20041$20.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20042$30.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20043$30.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20044$40.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20045$40.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20046$50.00
- N Druzy Quartz 20047$50.00
- N Quartz, Cluster 20048$35.00
- N Quartz, Cluster 20049$45.00
- N Quartz, Cluster 20050$55.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20026$15.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20027$25.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20028$25.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20029$30.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20030$50.00
- N Rose Quartz Chunk 20031$75.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20019$30.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20020$30.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20021$30.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20022$30.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20023$30.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20024$40.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20025$60.00
- N Snowflake Obsidian 20064$25.00
- N Wavellite 20032$20.00
- N Wavellite 20033$20.00
- N Wavellite 20034$20.00
- N Wavellite 20035$20.00
- N Wavellite 20036$30.00
- N Wavellite 20037$30.00
- N Wavellite 20038$30.00
- N Wavellite 20039$40.00
- N Wavellite 20051$20.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20052$34.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20053$34.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20054$36.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20055$40.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20056$58.00
- Slab - Petrified Wood 20057$60.00
- Amethyst Cluster $44 20058$44.00
Crystals - Spirit Animals & Guides
- Rose Quartz Angel $65$65.00Out of stock
- Rose Quartz Angel $75$75.00Out of stock
- Rose Quartz Angel $85$85.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Angel-Pig Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Barn Pig Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Bear Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Cat Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Cobra Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Donkey Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Dragon Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Duck Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Eagle Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Elephant Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Fish Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Fox Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-Inch Frog Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Frog on Leaf Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hedgehog Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hippopotamus Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Horse Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Hummingbird Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Ladybug Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Llama Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Lucky Pig Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Mouse Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Owl Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Rabbit Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Scorpion Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Squirrel Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Turtle Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Whale Dolomite$6.00
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Wild Boar Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
- Spirit Animal 1.25-inch Wolf Dolomite$6.00Out of stock
Crystals - Tumbled
- T Amethyst$1.50
- T Jasper, Fancy Arrowhead$1.50
- Tumbled Amethyst, Chevron$1.50
- Tumbled Amethyst, Dogtooth$3.50
- Tumbled Aragonite$5.00
- Tumbled Aragonite$2.50
- Tumbled Aventurine, Green$3.00
- Tumbled Carnelian$4.50
- Tumbled Carnelian$3.00
- Tumbled Carnelian$2.50
- Tumbled Cat's Eye$2.50
- Tumbled Citrine$2.50
- Tumbled Fancy Jasper$2.50
- Tumbled Fluorite$4.00
- Tumbled Fluorite$1.50
- Tumbled Green Moss Agate$1.50
- Tumbled Green Moss Agate$3.00
- Tumbled Hematite$1.00
- Tumbled Hematite$2.00
- Tumbled Hematite$4.00
- Tumbled Hematite$3.00
- Tumbled Hematite$5.00
- Tumbled Hematite$3.50
- Tumbled Hematite, Magnetic$1.50
- Tumbled Hematite, Magnetic Rainbow$2.50
- Tumbled Howlite$3.50
- Tumbled Jasper, Red$2.50
- Tumbled Jasper, Red$3.00
- Tumbled Labradorite$2.50
- Tumbled Labradorite$3.50
- Tumbled Labradorite$4.50
- Tumbled Malachite$6.00
- Tumbled Malachite$8.00
- Tumbled Malachite$10.00
- Tumbled Moonstone, Black$3.50
- Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed$2.00
- Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed$3.50
- Tumbled Moonstone, Mixed$4.00
- Tumbled Moonstone, Peach$2.50
- Tumbled Moonstone, Rainbow$1.50
- Tumbled Moonstone, Rainbow$3.00
- Tumbled Natural Agate$3.00
- Tumbled Natural Agate$1.50
- Tumbled Petrified Wood$3.50
- Tumbled Quartz, Clear$2.00
- Tumbled Quartz, Clear$2.50
- Tumbled Quartz, Golden$2.50
- Tumbled Quartz, Rose$1.00
- Tumbled Quartz, Rose$4.00
- Tumbled Quartz, Tourmalinated$3.00
- Tumbled Selenite, White$4.50
- Tumbled Serpentine$3.50
- Tumbled Snowflake Obsidian$2.50
- Tumbled Snowflake Obsidian$3.50
- Tumbled Sodalite$3.00
- Tumbled Sodalite$4.00
- Tumbled Sunstone$3.50
- Tumbled Sunstone$3.50
- Tumbled Tiger's Eye Gold (Premium)$2.50
- Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold$3.50
- Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold$4.50
- Tumbled Tigers Eye Gold$2.00
- Tumbled Tourmaline, Black$2.00
- Tumbled Tourmaline, Black$2.00
- Tumbled Unakite$2.00
- Tumbled Unakite$3.50
- Tumbled Unakite$1.50