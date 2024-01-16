Hollan Dazed Brunch
Feelin' Hearty
- Pork Chops & Eggs
Seasoned grilled pork chops served with two eggs, choice of potatoes, and toast$14.99
- Country Fried Steak
A Thick country fried steak smothered in gravy, served with 2 eggs$13.99
- Country Fried Chicken & Eggs
Country fried chicken smothered in gravy or try it with green chili, served with two eggs$13.99
- Smoked Sausage & Eggs$13.99
- Country Biscuits
Two Freshly baked biscuits stuffed with crispy chicken,two eggs and american cheese smothered with country gravy. Served with choice of side$13.99
- 8 Steak & Eggs$15.99
Eggs & More
- 2 Egg Breakfast
Two eggs choice of bacon, sausage patties, sausage links or ham served with potatoes and choice of toast$12.99
- Breakfast Sampler
A sampling of bacon, ham & sausage served with two eggs and potatoes plus a side of pancakes$14.99
- Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy, two eggs choice of meat served with potatoes$12.99
- Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel stuffed with two fried eggs bacon or sausage, American & Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side.$12.99
- Fruit Yogurt Bowl
A medley of fresh cut fruit, topped with vanilla yogurt and crunchy granola. Served with choice of toast.$11.99
All The Bennies
- The Standard
Poached eggs & ham on a toasted split English muffin covered in hollandaise sauce$13.99
- Philly Benedict
Poached eggs, Shaved seasoned Steak, onions and green peppers on a split English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce$14.99
- Mexican Benedict
Chorizo patties and poached eggs on a split English muffin smothered in green chili and cheese. Served with a roasted Jalapeno on the side.$14.99
- California Benedict
Poached eggs, this sliced ham, avocado and spinach on a split English muffin, covered in hollandaise sauce.$13.99
- A Little Bit Country
A split biscuit, topped with sausage patties smothered in sausage Gravy. Topped with crumbled bacon.$13.99
Hearty Skillets
- Hearty Texas Skillet
Slices of steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers served over breakfast potatoes, topped with shredded cheese.$15.99
- California Skillet
Grilled Chicken, bacon, onions and mushrooms on a bed of breakfast potatoes, topped with hollandaise sauce$14.29
- Mexican Skillet
A bed of breakfast potatoes topped with chorizo, green peppers and onions smothered in green chili and melted cheese. Served with roasted Jalapeno on the side.$14.69
- Veggie Skillet
A bed of breakfast potatoes topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and tomatoes. Topped with shredded cheese$14.69
Not-Quite South Of The Border
- Breakfast Burrito
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, scrambled eggs and potatoes in a flour tortilla. Smothered in Green chili and melted shredded colby and monterey jack cheese.$14.99
- Jalapeno Biscuits & Gravy
A biscuit split and topped with chorizo sausage patties, then smothered in our Jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs and a side of potatoes$13.99
- Huevos Rancheros
A corn tortilla topped with refried beans, Shredded colby and monterey jack cheese, two eggs and then smothered in green chili$12.99
Scrambles
- Carnivore
Bacon, Sausage and ham in scrambled eggs, topped with cheese$12.49
- Herbivore
Onion,mushrooms, green peppers, spinach and tomatoes in scrambled eggs, topped with cheese$13.49
- Omnivore
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo with onions, green peppers and tomatoes in scrambled eggs and topped with cheese$13.99
Omlettes
- The Denver
Ham, diced green peppers and onions with shredded colby and monterey jack cheese$12.49
- The Spicy Chorizo
Chorizo and shredded Colby and monterey jack cheese, smothered in green chili$12.99
- The Holly Omlette
Bacon, spinach, mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese, smothered in hollandaise sauce$13.99
- Just Cheese
Filled with melty shredded colby and monterey jack cheese$11.99
Pancakes
- Just Plain
Just like it says , a stack of three of our sweet cream pancakes served up hot.$7.49
- A Little Somthin Extra
A stack of three pancakes with your choice of blueberries, chocolate chips or pecans$8.99
- Apple Granola
A stack of three pancakes with fresh apples and granola cooked right in.$10.29
- Red Velvet Pancakes
A stack of three sweet red velvet pancakes topped with sweetened cream cheese and powdered sugar.$12.99
- Fruity Nutella Pancakes
A stack of three pancakes topped with Nutella and strawberries finished off with whipped cream and powder sugar$12.99
- Pancake Breakfast
A stack of three pancakes, two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham.$13.99
Belgian Waffles
- The Original
A Hot belgian waffle, served up with a scoop of butter and powdered sugar$7.49
- Strawberry Waffle
A Belgian waffle topped with strawberry and whipped cream.$11.99
- Apple Pie Belgian Waffle
A Belgian waffle topped with cooked cinnamon apples, sprinkled with brown sugar Crumble, topped with whipped cream.$12.99
- Chicken And Waffles
A Crispy Chicken Breast, served on top of our Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar.$13.99
- The Waffle Breakfast
A cripsy Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar, two eggs, choice of bacon,sausage or ham$13.99
French Toast
- French Toast
Fluffy French Bread dipped in our sweet cinnamon vanilla egg wash and grilled till golden. Topped with powdered sugar.$10.99
- Strawberry French Toast
Our house french toast topped with strawberries and whipped cream.$11.99
- Apple Pie French Toast
Our house french toast topped with cooked cinnamon apples, sprinkled with brown sugar crumble, topped with whipped cream.$12.99
- Fruity Cheesecake French Toast
Strawberry sauce and sweetened cream cheese sandwiched between pieces of our house french toast. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.$12.99
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast
A whole cinnamon roll dipped in our cinnamon Vanilla egg wash and grilled 'til golden. Topped with cream cheese frosting$7.49
- French Toast Breakfast
A stack of our fluffy French Bread french toast plus two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham.$13.99
Starters
- Cheese Sticks
Six Crunchy, battered mozzarella sticks Served with marinera sauce$8.99
- Onion Rings Basket
A basket of hot thick beer battered onion rings served with a sauce of your choice$7.99
- French Fry Basket
A basket of crispy golden fries big enough for sharing. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice$4.99
- Chicken Tenders
Five crispy Chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce$9.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy golden fries smothered in our homemade green chili and melted cheese$7.99
Soups
Turning Over A New {Lettuce} Leaf
- Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado, Blue Cheese crumbles topped off with a hardboiled egg.$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese crumbles topped off with Crispy Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.$13.99
- Sunflower Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, crumbled bacon, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, onion, and shredded cheese.$13.99
- Raspberry Fields
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, candied pecans, feta, grapes and apples. Served with our Raspberry Ranch dressing.$13.99
- The Mediterranean
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, roasted herb tomatoes and feta cheese tossed in a greek herb vinaigrette.$13.99
Sandwiches
- Hamburger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with Swiss and lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served with a side of fries.$12.99
- Cheeseburger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.$13.49
- Spicy Jalapeno Burger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* topped with a roasted jalapeño, crispy onions, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles.$13.99
- Green Chili Burger
A 1/2 pound beef burger cooked to order* served open faced, then smothered with green chili and cheese, Served with onions, lettuce and tomatoes.$12.99
- Philly Steak Sandwich
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun.$13.69
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and cheese on a toasted brioche bun.$13.49
- California Club
Turkey, Ham and bacon with avocado, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on your choice of either grilled wheat, white or sourdough bread.$13.99
- Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onion, and choice of honey mustard or ranch in a tortilla.$12.99
- Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, diced onion, and choice of honey mustard or ranch in a tortilla.$14.98
Bitty Breakfasts/ Lunchtime
- Pint Sized Pancakes
A stack of kids sized mini-pancakes served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Kid's egg Breakfast
Two eggs, a kids portion of either bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes and a piece of toast.$7.99
- Petite Waffle
A thick Belgian waffle served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Kid's French Toast
One piece of French toast served with a kids portion of either bacon or sausage.$7.99
- Grilled Cheese
The kid’s classic favorite.$7.99
- Mac N Cheese
A kid’s portion of Kraft mac n’ cheese.$7.99
- Burger Sliders
A pair of beef burgers that fit in tiny little hands.$7.99
- Chicken Tenders
Three crispy chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$7.99