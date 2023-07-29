Holly Bowls & Bites
Toasts
Chef's Kiss
basil pesto topped with fresh diced grape tomatoes & mozzarella cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze & fresh ribbed basil
BrAvo!
seasoned avocado spread topped with tomato pesto, sliced hard boiled egg & everything bagel seed mix
Dream Team
Nutella spread topped with sliced strawberries & a raw cacao nib sprinkle
That's Bananas
all natural peanut butter topped with sliced bananas, crushed walnuts & a honey drizzle
Spicy Goat
seasoned avocado spread topped with sliced hard boiled egg, goat cheese, dried red pepper flakes & spicy sriracha drizzle
It’s Greek to Me
red pepper hummus topped with fresh sliced cucumbers & grape tomatoes, sprinkled with olive tapenade & mediterranean za’taar spice
An Apple A Day
brie cheese spread topped with green apple slices, honey drizzle & crushed walnuts
That's My Jam
brie cheese spread topped with house made blueberry jam & fresh basil
One Spread, One Sprinkle
Choice of one toast spread and one topping (excluding fruit)
Smoothies
Berry Crush
acai berry puree, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries & honey
Obsessed
almond milk, banana, nutella, peanut butter & chocolate whey protein
Power Move
unsweetened almond milk, banana, strawberry, peanut butter & vanilla whey protein
Wake Up
coffee, banana, vanilla, dates & vanilla whey protein
Lean Green
kale, green apple, mango & chia seeds
Pink Sip
almond milk, dragonfruit, mango & banana
Very Vacay
coconut milk, pineapple, mango & banana
Let it Go
coconut milk, banana, vanilla whey protein, blue spirulina & a greek yogurt dollop
Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl
Your choice of base, granola, 3 fruits and 2 toppings.
Festival Bowl
choice of base & granola, green apples, banana, peanut butter, honey & toffee crunch
Glow Bowl
choice of base & granola, pineapple, kiwi, strawberry, peanut butter, nutella, honey & coconut flakes
Holly Bowl
banana, blueberry, mango, peanut butter, cacao nibs
Power Bowl
whey protein, bananas, peanut butter, chia seeds, hemp seeds
Sunshine Bowl
choice of base & granola, honey, mango, kiwi, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes
The Americana
choice of base & granola, strawberry, blueberry, banana, peanut butter, honey & cacao nibs
The Chastain
banana, blueberry, green apple, almond butter, chia seeds & almond slices
The Signature
choice of base & granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, nutella & coconut flakes