2x points now for loyalty members
Holt's Sweet Shop - Truck (NEW) 4948 Douglas Hwy
Bakery
Birthday Cakes
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$15.99
- Round Cake$20.99+
- Sheet Cake$22.99+
- Smash Cake$15.00
- Special Bake$22.99+
- Number Candle$2.00
- Scene$8.00
- Single Candle$0.07
- Topper$2.00
- Cake Squares Iced$3.50+
- Cake Squares Decorated$7.99
- Cake Squares Special Bake Iced$59.99
- Cake Squares Special Bake Decorated$69.99
- Cake Squares Cake$12.99+
- Cupcake Cake$16.99+
- Special Bake Cupcake Cake$19.99+
Brownies & Treats
Cookies
- Cheese Stars$0.69+
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.69+
- Chocolate Chip Fill$1.69
- Cookie Tray - 3 Dozen$19.99
- Gingerbread Cookie$2.49
- Macadamia Nut Cookie$1.19+
- Oatmeal Cookie$0.59+
- Oatmeal Fill$1.29
- Peanut Butter Cookie$0.99+
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$0.75+
- Sugar Cookie$3.29
- Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.89+
- Teafill Cookies$0.59+
- Turtle Teafills$0.69+
- Wedding Cookies$0.59+
- Cookie Tray - Build Your Own$25.99
- FALL Pumpkin Cookie (6)$4.74
- FALL Autumn Cookie (6) Leaves$5.34
- Fall Apple Cookie (6)$4.74
Cooler Cakes
Cupcakes
Holiday
- Halloween Cupcakes$15.99
- Halloween "Ground Beef"$10.99
- Christmas Cookies$0.45+
- Christmas Tree Cakes$11.99
- Donut Seeds$1.00
- Easter Bunny$12.99
- Assorted Dozen - Green$16.49
- Chocolate Donut - Green$13.99
- Glazed Donut - Green$7.99+
- Sprinkle Donut - Green$14.99
- Heart Cookie Cake$14.99
- Valentine's Donut Box$14.99
- Bagged Cookies$1.50
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries$15.00+
- Heart Cookies$0.45+
- Valentine's Cupcake$6.99+
- Valentine's Donut$1.89+
- XO Donut$7.50
- Heart Cake - Devil's Food with Buttercream$14.99
- Heart Cake - Red Velvet with Cream Cheese$14.99
- Heart Cake - Vanilla with Buttercream$12.99
- Ground Beef Rice Krispies$10.99
- Sprinkles with Teeth$1.99+
- Glazed with Teeth$1.89+
Layer Cakes
Pastries
- Apple Puffs$1.89
- Apple Tarts$2.49
- Assorted Dozen$16.49
- Blueberry Glazed Donut$1.79+
- Caramel Donut$1.79
- Chocolate Donut$1.69+
- Cinnamon Roll$2.19+
- Cinnamon Sugar Donut$1.49+
- Colored Donut$1.99+
- Cream Horn$2.79
- Cream Stick$1.79+
- Donut Holes$0.99+
- Donut of the Week$1.99
- Eclair$1.99
- Glazed Donut$1.49+
- Honey Bun$2.19
- Lemon Stick$1.79+
- M&M Donut$2.19
- Maple Bacon Donut$2.19
- Peach Tart$2.49
- Powdered Donut$1.49+
- Puffs$1.89+
- Sprinkle Donut$1.89+
- Strawberry Glazed Donut$1.79+
- Halloween Donuts$1.89+
- Cake Donut$1.39
- Cake Donut Signature Box$10.99
- Cake Donut Custom Box$10.99
- Blueberry Cake Dozen$7.99
Pies
Combo
Miscellaneous
Candied Fruit
Charlie's Choice
Holt's Sweet Shop - Truck (NEW) 4948 Douglas Hwy Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 283-1188
Closed