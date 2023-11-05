Hicksville Hicksville
HOLY COW - IN STORE & WEBSITE
SIGNATURES
- CLASSIC BURGER$8.00
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY BURGER$12.00
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY CHICKEN$8.00
Crispy or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Strips of juicy crispy chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
- HOLY DOG$3.50Out of stock
Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.
SPECIALTIES
- N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK$17.00
8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.
- CHOPPED CHEESE
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$12.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BEEF SLIDERS
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce
- CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized crispy chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
- CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$16.00
100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns
- MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$16.00
3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns
- IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.