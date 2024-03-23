Holy Frijoles 580 W. Arapaho Road Suite 442
Appetizers
- Cheese Nachos$8.95
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$9.95
- Chicken and Cheese Nachos$10.95
Served with sour cream
- Ground Beef Nachos$10.95
Served with guacamole
- Fajita Nachos$15.95
- Combination Nachos$14.95
Beans, cheese, ground beef and chicken
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
- Stuffed Quesadilla$13.95
Ground beef, shredded chicken or spinach
- Brisket Quesadilla$15.95
- Guacamole$5.95+
- Chili Con Queso$7.95
Large
- Stuffed Jalapeños$7.95
Served with ranch dressing
- Holy Frijoles Sampler$13.95
Stuffed jalapeños, beef quesadilla, bean and cheese nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Soup & Salad
- Holy Frijoles Salad$8.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and avocado on a bed of lettuce
- Fajita Salad$13.95
Salad topped with tomato wedges and grilled chicken or beef
- Taco Salad$11.95
Greens, shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, guacamole, sour cream served in a tortilla bowl
- Shrimp Salad$14.95
Greens, shrimp, cheese
- Grilled Salmon Salad$14.95
Greens, mushrooms, tomato
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.95
Chicken breast, tortilla strips, avocado and cheese in a rich hearty broth
Specialties
- Carne a La Tampiqueña Steak$21.95
Served with one cheese enchilada, rice and beans
- Carne Asada Grilled Steak$19.95
Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
- Carne Y Camarones Grilled Steak$24.95
Topped with three grilled jumbo shrimp, served with rice and beans
- Pechuga Guanajuato Chicken$14.95
Topped with mushrooms and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Guiso Norteño Steak$17.95
Sautéed with tomato sauce, grilled onions and jalapeños, served with rice and beans
- Tacos Al Carbón$17.95
Grilled steak in soft flour tortillas, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chile Relleno$15.95
Cheese-stuffed poblano pepper topped with ranchera sauce, served with rice
- Pollo en Crema$14.95
Chicken topped with cream sauce, jalapeños, mushrooms, bell pepper, onions, served with rice and beans
Tex-Mex Specialties
- Burrito Dinner$9.95
2 pcs. Chicken, beef or bean burritos with rice and beans
- Flauta Dinner$13.95
3 pcs. Chicken flautas with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole
- Chimichanga$13.95
Serve with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Taco Dinner$9.95
2 pcs. Cheese tacos served with rice and beans
- Tostada Platter$11.95
One guacamole, one beans and one Chile con queso tostada
- Shrimp Tostada Platter$16.95
Three shrimp tostadas
- Taco Dinner$11.95
3 pcs. Three crispy beef tacos
- Vegetable Quesadilla$11.95
Served with sour cream and guacamole
- Fajita Quesadilla$16.95
Your choice of grilled beef or grilled chicken quesadilla, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Torta$13.95
Stuff with beef or chicken fajita, Monterey cheese, served with fries
- Fajita Chimichanga$16.95
Beef, chicken or brisket, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans; your choice of ranchera or queso sauce
Combinations
- Zapata$14.95
Chicken enchilada, beef enchilada and beef taco, served with rice and beans
- Mexican Dinner$14.95
One cheese taco and two tamales, served with rice and beans
- San Miguel Allende$15.95
Cheese enchilada, cheese taco, beef taco, guacamole, chalupa, served with rice
- Santa Cruz$14.95
Two enchiladas ranchera and one enchilada verde served with rice and beans
- Holy Combination!$14.95
Cheese, chicken and beef enchiladas, 1 of each, served with rice and beans
- Combination Mexicana$14.95
Three enchiladas: one cheese with verde, one chicken with sour cream and one beef with ranchera, served with rice and beans
- Susana$13.95
Two sour cream chicken enchiladas served with guacamole salad
- Ana María$14.95
One shrimp enchilada ranchera and one shrimp enchilada with sour cream sauce, served with guacamole salad
Fajitas
Seafood
- Camarones Mario$17.95
Six jumbo shrimp sautéed in an olive oil sauce with tomato, onion, and bell pepper
- Tilapia Octavio$14.95
Sautéed in an olive oil sauce with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with rice, salad and avocado
- Tilapia Al Mojo De Ajo$14.95
Sautéed in garlic, olive oil and white wine sauce, served with rice, salad and avocado
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.95
Six jumbo shrimp sautéed in a garlic, olive oil and white wine sauce, served with rice, salad and avocado
- Pescado a La Elizabeth$21.95
Sautéed tilapia topped with 3 jumbo shrimp in a spicy red sauce, with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, served with rice, salad and avocado
- Salmon Dinner$18.95
Served with mixed vegetables and rice